Upstart stock jumped 49% so far in August. However, multiple headwinds, including funding constraints, could limit the recovery. Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) stock has spiked over 49% so far in August. Further, it closed about 9.7% higher on Tuesday after Coatue Management revealed a stake in UPST stock. While UPST stock has recovered quite a lot, it is still down about 76% on a year-to-date basis. Further, its business faces multiple headwinds, which could stall the recovery in UPST stock.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO