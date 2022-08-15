Read full article on original website
tipranks.com
Kohl’s Stock is Down after Q2 Earnings; Here’s Why
Kohl’s stock took a significant hit this morning after releasing its Q2 Earnings. While there are some positive signs for Kohl’s going forward, it’s likely a good idea to get out of the storm that’s to come for now. It’s not shaping up to be a...
tipranks.com
Shopify Stock Buy or Sell: After its 72% Decline, is the Bad News Over?
With a considerable year-to-date decline of 72% in SHOP stock, most bad news appears to be out. However, SHOP stock has negative signals from hedge funds and insiders. At the same time, high inflation continues to be a drag on the stock. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) (TSE: SHOP) stock has slumped...
tipranks.com
Wolfspeed Reports Q4 Results; Here’s Why the Stock Soared
Wolfspeed has delivered robust fourth-quarter numbers marked by an improved bottom line. Meanwhile, a major name on the Street has doubled down on the stock. Shares of silicon carbide and gallium nitride solutions provider Wolfspeed (WOLF) rose sharply yesterday following the company’s robust fourth-quarter showing. Revenue jumped 56.7% year-over-year to $228.5 million, outperforming estimates by ~$21 million. Impressively, Wolfspeed’s earnings per share of -$0.02 beat estimates of -$0.10. This is the eighth consecutive quarter that WOLF has successfully beaten bottom-line consensus estimates.
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
Jake Freeman, the 20-year-old boss of Freeman Capital Management, more than quadrupled his money in a matter of weeks.
tipranks.com
Is Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) Stock a Buy?
Energy services company Energy Transfer could be a good investment option at current levels. This midstream company is poised to gain from industry prospects and its internal efforts to boost growth opportunities. Dallas, Texas-based Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) could be an attractive investment option for investors seeking exposure to...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Target Stock Lost More than 3% This Morning
Target lost more than 3% in trading this morning after an earnings report that featured a narrow win and a big loss. The reasons behind that loss, however, may be smarter than some investors would think. Retail season is shaping up to be an exciting one, and the latest figures...
tipranks.com
Denbury Stock’s Shares Jumped Yesterday and Could Pop Even More. Here’s Why.
After emerging from bankruptcy in 2020 and becoming debt free recently, Denbury is looking at a strategic transaction. Investors are already cheering the development. Shares of independent energy company Denbury, Inc. (DEN) (GB:0I8A) closed higher yesterday after reports of a possible sale. Shares are now up 45.4% over the past month.
tipranks.com
Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Are Their ‘Top Picks’ for the Rest of 2022
Anyone involved in the investing game will know it’s all about “stock picking.” Choosing the right stock to put your money behind is vital to ensure strong returns on an investment. Therefore, when the Wall Street pros consider a name to be a ‘Top Pick,’ investors should take note.
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Bill.com Stock is Up Over 20% in Pre-Market Today
Bill.com has surprised investors with solid fourth-quarter results and upbeat Fiscal 2023 guidance. Management expects to turn profitable in Fiscal 2023 on a non-GAAP basis. Bill.com (NYSE: BILL) surprised investors by reporting better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2022. The provider of cloud-based software solutions for small and midsize businesses (SMBs) beat Wall Street’s expectations on both top and bottom lines. BILL stock is up over 21% in pre-market trading at the time of writing.
tipranks.com
Insider Buying Sends Cassava Sciences Stock 25% Higher; Should You Follow?
Despite the controversies surrounding its Alzheimer’s drug, corporate insiders are gobbling up SAVA stock. Shares are up 25% on the news. Shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) are up 25% today after two corporate insiders disclosed purchasing SAVA stock. Investors may be wondering whether to follow the insiders into the trade. Analysts seem to believe so, as they expect high upside potential.
tipranks.com
Why It’s Best to be Cautious with Rivian Stock
Rivian posted robust second-quarter revenue growth while its profitability numbers continue to disappoint. Moreover, competition is breathing down its neck as it looks to ramp up production. Once touted as the next Tesla (TSLA), Rivian Automotive (RIVN) ran out of steam. Its shares have fallen off the cliff since the...
tipranks.com
Upstart Stock Price Zooms 49% in August. Will the Uptrend Sustain?
Upstart stock jumped 49% so far in August. However, multiple headwinds, including funding constraints, could limit the recovery. Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) stock has spiked over 49% so far in August. Further, it closed about 9.7% higher on Tuesday after Coatue Management revealed a stake in UPST stock. While UPST stock has recovered quite a lot, it is still down about 76% on a year-to-date basis. Further, its business faces multiple headwinds, which could stall the recovery in UPST stock.
tipranks.com
Three Dividend Stocks With Strong Buy Ratings from Analysts
High-yield dividend stocks have been incredibly resilient this year. As the market rally picks up steam, the following names seem likely to hold their own, even if everything else goes back on the retreat. In this piece, we used TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to have a closer look at three dividend...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) Stock Could Emerge as a Winner
Enbridge has the potential to keep generating promising returns on the back of solid organic growth, strong business utilization, and impressive operational performance. Let’s learn more about the company. Canadian energy infrastructure company Enbridge Inc. (TSE: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) has been making significant strides on the back of rising...
tipranks.com
Meta Platforms Stock: Should Investors Look Beyond Near-Term Pressures?
Meta Platforms stock is down significantly this year amid weak ad spending, heightened competition from TikTok, and Apple’s iOS policy changes. That said, several Wall Street analysts continue to believe in the company’s long-term growth story. This year has been very challenging for Meta Platforms’ (META) investors. Meta’s...
tipranks.com
Will Innergex Stock (TSE: INE) Get a Boost from PacifiCorp Agreement?
Innergex Renewable Energy’s initiatives to bolster its development efforts in the United States should benefit from the successful construction of the Boswell Springs wind project. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE: INE) has signed a 30-year, 320 megawatts (MW) power purchase agreement (PPA) with PacifiCorp in which the former will...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) Stock Is Falling
BBBY stock has been falling since yesterday after an investor filed to divest his stake in the company. Shares of domestic merchandise retail store chain Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) lost 18% in after-hours trading on Wednesday following the release of the news that activist investor Ryan Cohen was planning to sell his stake in the company. Cohen is also the chairman of GameStop, which is widely considered to be another meme stock.
tipranks.com
Ahead of Earnings, Which is the Best Cybersecurity Stock?
Despite macro challenges, Wall Street analysts remain optimistic about cybersecurity companies based on the strong demand for their products amid rising threats. In this article, we’ll discuss three cybersecurity companies: Zscaler, Palo Alto, and CrowdStrike, and look at the expectations for their upcoming results. Cyber attacks have been on...
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
Let’s learn why WOLF, PRVA, XP, TXG, and HKD stocks are the major market movers in Thursday’s pre-market trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Thursday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. Wolfspeed, Inc....
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, Aug 17: What You Need to Know
The retail sector appears to have been resilient to market conditions in the second quarter, as understood from Walmart and Home Depot’s upbeat results. Indeed, Core Retail Sales growth came in better than expected. Nevertheless, stocks finished today’s session in the red, as the Federal Reserve meeting minutes indicate that the central bank is still planning to raise rates.
