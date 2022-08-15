Read full article on original website
SDOT: High bridge repair: Completing carbon fiber-wrapping; removing the first work platform this weekend
Information from the Seattle Department of Transportation. We’ll be one step closer to reopening a stronger, safer West Seattle Bridge on September 18 when we meet a major milestone this weekend: completing all final phase carbon-fiber wrapping! We initially applied epoxy crack injections and carbon fiber wrapping before post-tensioning the bridge. This latest round of epoxy and carbon-fiber wrapping is our final round after we successfully tensioned the bridge. Epoxy and carbon-fiber wrapping work in tandem to first seal cracks and then apply a strengthening layer of protection that helps prevent cracks from forming in the future.
King County is removing nearly 2,000 toxic-coated pilings from the Harbor Island shoreline
King County is conducting a major cleanup project where the Duwamish River meets Elliott Bay, removing a derelict timber dock and nearly 2,000 toxic-coated pilings from the Harbor Island shoreline. The $8.1 million project, led by King County’s Solid Waste Division, is removing a 72,700 square-foot dock and its 1,800...
The Great West Seattle Float Hunt offers unique reward for locals and visitors
For the first time ever, the West Seattle community will participate in what we’re calling The Great West Seattle Float Hunt!. From the fiery kilns of Avalon Glassworks are born unique glass floats, each emblazoned with the spirit of West Seattle. Avalon Glassworks offered this description:. Hand blown by...
UPDATE: Paws & Paint re-scheduled for Aug. 28 2 to 6pm
Update 8-19-22 The famous and much loved Paws and Paint event has now been re-scheduled for Aug. 28 from 2pm to 6pm at the Beveridge Place Pub. Due to a family emergency Paws and Paint has been postponed! Organizer Teri Ensley of Furry Faces Foundation said, "We are hoping to be able to confirm the new date in the next few days." So keep your fur babies happy and healthy till a new date is announced. This event has been overwhelmingly popular in past years and is as much fun for the pets as it is for people. Stay tuned.
