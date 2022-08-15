Update 8-19-22 The famous and much loved Paws and Paint event has now been re-scheduled for Aug. 28 from 2pm to 6pm at the Beveridge Place Pub. Due to a family emergency Paws and Paint has been postponed! Organizer Teri Ensley of Furry Faces Foundation said, "We are hoping to be able to confirm the new date in the next few days." So keep your fur babies happy and healthy till a new date is announced. This event has been overwhelmingly popular in past years and is as much fun for the pets as it is for people. Stay tuned.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO