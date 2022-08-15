Read full article on original website
Carrie Underwood Surprises Fans At Tennessee Bar, Jumps On Stage With Tom Petty Cover Band
I’m about to start a petition to get Carrie Underwood to do a rock covers album…. The Oklahoma native is actually a huge rock fan, citing bands and artists from all across the genre like Guns N’ Roses, Ozzy Osborne, and more as some of her favorites. From...
People
Richard Marx Discovered an Old Song He Wrote with Keith Urban, and Decided to Finally Let It See the Light of Day
Richard Marx has known Keith Urban for decades, but the pop music extraordinaire still has a hard time totally understanding what's going on in the mind of the country music superstar. "When we write a song, Keith is always over the moon about it on Monday and by Wednesday he's...
TODAY.com
Sheryl Crow says it was liberating to reveal her lows in new doc
Sheryl Crow joins TODAY to talk about the new documentary on her life and career called “Sheryl.” She talks about what it was like to open up about her past, saying it was “liberating” to finally address certain parts of her life story.Aug. 15, 2022.
Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite to Perform ‘Paranoid’
Black Sabbath bandmates Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunited onstage in their hometown of Birmingham, England, performing during the closing ceremonies of the Commonwealth Games. The performance, which can be watched below, initially began with a brief snippet of “Iron Man,” the group’s classic 1971 single. Osbourne then rose up...
CMT
Carrie Underwood to Help Barbara Mandrell Celebrate 50 Years As Opry Member This Weekend
Barbara Mandrell is commemorating her 50th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member this weekend with some of the biggest names in country music. Carrie Underwood, who calls Mandrell one of her professional inspirations, will perform as well as CeCe Winans, Suzy Bogguss and Linda Davis. Mandrell will attend both...
Miranda Lambert, George Strait + More Sign on for Billy Joe Shaver Tribute Album, ‘Live Forever’
Miranda Lambert, Willie Nelson and George Strait are just a few of the country and Americana artists who will submit tribute performances to a new compilation album dedicated to late outlaw country legend Billy Joe Shaver. The project, called Live Forever: A Tribute to Billy Joe Shaver, is due to...
Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Will Stream Live on Paramount+ and YouTube
“The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert” will honor the late Foo Fighters drummer and stream live on Paramount+ in the U.S. and globally on Youtube on Friday, Sep. 3, Bob Bakish, President and CEO of Paramount announced Wednesday. The concert will be held at Wembley Stadium in London, with performances...
TODAY.com
‘I lived it’: Priscilla Presley shares the ‘Elvis’ scenes that were toughest to watch
On the 45th anniversary of Elvis Presley's death, his former wife, Priscilla Presley, shared the scenes from "Elvis" that were the toughest to watch. Presley told TODAY the hardest part of watching Baz Luhrmann's biopic of her former husband's life was reliving his relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, and how Elvis wanted to take his career further than music.
AC/DC's Brian Johnson, Metallica's Lars Ulrich to join Taylor Hawkins' son Shane at tribute concert for late Foo Fighters drummer
Paramount to stream the September 3 Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert live from London's Wembley Stadium: Taylor Hawkins' son Shane will perform at the show
TODAY.com
100 nature names for your new baby
Parents inspired by getting outside and having a love of the great outdoors may gravitate toward a nature inspired baby name for their newest arrival. Baby names inspired by nature are popular among parents with Olivers and Olivias — both Latin odes to the olive tree — making the Social Security Administration's top 10 year after year.
People
Maren Morris Reveals She Received a Callback for the Musical 'Wicked' : 'I Am in Tears'
Maren Morris is one step closer to the Land of Oz!. The singer, 32 — who previously expressed her dreams of starring as Elphaba in Broadway's Wicked — revealed Thursday that she received a callback for the hit musical. "I got a callback for Wicked. I am in...
Elton John Played an Instrument on The Hollies’ ‘He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother’
Elton John worked on The Hollies' "He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother." The song became a hit multiple times in the United Kingdom.
TODAY.com
‘13 Reasons Why’ star Tommy Dorfman reveals she's engaged
"13 Reasons Why" actor Tommy Dorfman says she's engaged and "in love." In the latest episode of the podcast "Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson," Dorfman referred to her fiancée and "her person" several times during the conversation. When explaining why she was late to record the show, the Netflix...
TODAY.com
Hoda and her daughters are featured on People magazine cover
TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and her daughters, Haley and Hope, are featured on the cover People’s family issue. “Let’s go to the store and buy all the copies,” Savannah Guthrie exclaims. The edition is available on Friday.Aug. 16, 2022.
CMT
Premiere: Chris Young Featured in CMT’s New Digital Series “CMT Stages”
Chris Young is taking country music fans on a trip to his alma mater MTSU in his hometown, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, in CMT’s new digital franchise “CMT Stages.”. The series, which debuts with Young today, features headlining artists who reflect on their career highlights, iconic songs and musical influences. Young filmed his “CMT Stages” episode in Chris Young Café on campus at MTSU and delivers stripped-back performances of his hits, including “Gettin’You Home (The Black Dress Song),” “I’m Comin’ Over” and “Famous Friends.” He shares family photos, talks about his childhood, his lifelong relationship with music, his run on “Nashville Star,” and how he had to be patient while waiting for his music to connect at country radio. Young also goes in-depth on the infection that could have killed him in 2013.
Maren Morris Shares Response to Getting a Callback for Broadway Musical
Maren Morris is one step closer to defying gravity on a Broadway stage. The country star revealed in a tweet on Thursday that she received a callback for a dream role in the Broadway musical, Wicked. "I got a callback for Wicked. I am in tears. What the hell," the...
TODAY.com
Get a sneak peek at season 4 of Selena Gomez’s cooking show
Selena Gomez is back for season 4 of her HBO Max cooking show “Selena + Chef.” See an exclusive sneak peek at the season premiere!Aug. 17, 2022.
Billboard
Kane Brown’s ‘Like I Love Country Music’ Is Tops in Country Airplay
Kane Brown‘s “Like I Love Country Music” becomes his eighth No. 1 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart, as it rises to the top of the tally dated Aug. 20. In the week ending Aug. 14, the song increased by 6% to 25.5 million audience impressions, according to Luminate.
