Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite to Perform ‘Paranoid’

Black Sabbath bandmates Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunited onstage in their hometown of Birmingham, England, performing during the closing ceremonies of the Commonwealth Games. The performance, which can be watched below, initially began with a brief snippet of “Iron Man,” the group’s classic 1971 single. Osbourne then rose up...
‘I lived it’: Priscilla Presley shares the ‘Elvis’ scenes that were toughest to watch

On the 45th anniversary of Elvis Presley's death, his former wife, Priscilla Presley, shared the scenes from "Elvis" that were the toughest to watch. Presley told TODAY the hardest part of watching Baz Luhrmann's biopic of her former husband's life was reliving his relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, and how Elvis wanted to take his career further than music.
100 nature names for your new baby

Parents inspired by getting outside and having a love of the great outdoors may gravitate toward a nature inspired baby name for their newest arrival. Baby names inspired by nature are popular among parents with Olivers and Olivias — both Latin odes to the olive tree — making the Social Security Administration's top 10 year after year.
‘13 Reasons Why’ star Tommy Dorfman reveals she's engaged

"13 Reasons Why" actor Tommy Dorfman says she's engaged and "in love." In the latest episode of the podcast "Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson," Dorfman referred to her fiancée and "her person" several times during the conversation. When explaining why she was late to record the show, the Netflix...
Premiere: Chris Young Featured in CMT’s New Digital Series “CMT Stages”

Chris Young is taking country music fans on a trip to his alma mater MTSU in his hometown, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, in CMT’s new digital franchise “CMT Stages.”. The series, which debuts with Young today, features headlining artists who reflect on their career highlights, iconic songs and musical influences. Young filmed his “CMT Stages” episode in Chris Young Café on campus at MTSU and delivers stripped-back performances of his hits, including “Gettin’You Home (The Black Dress Song),” “I’m Comin’ Over” and “Famous Friends.” He shares family photos, talks about his childhood, his lifelong relationship with music, his run on “Nashville Star,” and how he had to be patient while waiting for his music to connect at country radio. Young also goes in-depth on the infection that could have killed him in 2013.
