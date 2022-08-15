Chris Young is taking country music fans on a trip to his alma mater MTSU in his hometown, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, in CMT’s new digital franchise “CMT Stages.”. The series, which debuts with Young today, features headlining artists who reflect on their career highlights, iconic songs and musical influences. Young filmed his “CMT Stages” episode in Chris Young Café on campus at MTSU and delivers stripped-back performances of his hits, including “Gettin’You Home (The Black Dress Song),” “I’m Comin’ Over” and “Famous Friends.” He shares family photos, talks about his childhood, his lifelong relationship with music, his run on “Nashville Star,” and how he had to be patient while waiting for his music to connect at country radio. Young also goes in-depth on the infection that could have killed him in 2013.

