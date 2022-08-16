ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concerns raised over SLCo District Attorney declining to prosecute domestic violence

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the last few months, police detectives across Salt Lake County have been receiving declination letters from the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office. A 2News investigation found those letters paint a troubling picture regarding the prosecution of suspects involving domestic violence, theft, weapons offenses, drug offenses and more.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Police investigate early-morning Taylorsville shooting as murder-suicide

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Taylorsville said they believe an early-morning incident Wednesday that left two people shot to death was a murder-suicide. In a news release Thursday, police said they believe Taylor Martin, 26, of West Jordan shot and killed Amanda Mayne, 34, of Taylorsville before turning the gun on himself. According to police, the two had been in a relationship in the past, but they “had not been living with each other for more than a year.”
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
New Davis superintendent to address race issues in district

FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — New Davis Schools superintendent Dr. Dan Linford spoke to our Crisis In The Classroom team at a critical time in the history of the embattled school district. The U.S. Department of Justice in 2021 published a scathing report that the district repeatedly failed to address...
FARMINGTON, UT
Racism or HR problem? Two views over resignation at SLC school district

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — 2News broke the story this week of the resignation of SLC schools associate superintendent Dr. Gwendolyn Johnson-White. Was her decision to step down touched off by suspected racism amid Dr. Timothy Gadson, the superintendent being placed on leave — or does it hark to Johnson-White’s previous employment in Florida, where as a principal, she was sanctioned over allegations of inflating school enrollment numbers?
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Westbound US-6 reopens after mudslide closure in Utah County

TUCKER, Utah (KUTV) — Westbound U.S. Route 6 was reopened after a mudslide closed the road Saturday. Officials said the mudslide occurred near mile post 200, west of the Tie Fork Rest Area, on the highway between Spanish Fork and Helper. Crews were working at the scene on to...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
New partnership may bring third pro sports team to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new partnership with Smith Entertainment Group may bring another professional sports team to Utah. Ryan Smith, chairman of the company which owns the Utah Jazz and Real Salt Lake, announced they sold a minority stake to Arctos Sports Partners "to invest in the greater Utah sports and business community."
UTAH STATE

