BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KUTV) — Three weeks after the skeletal remains of a human were found at Lake Mead's Swim Beach, another body emerged at the same site. On the evening of Aug. 15, the National Park Service responded to Swim Beach at the Lake Mead National Recreation area, where skeletal human remains had been discovered. A separate skeletal body was found at the beach on July 25, though the information wasn't released until Aug. 25.

