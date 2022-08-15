Read full article on original website
3 weeks after skeletal remains found at Lake Mead beach, another body emerges at same site
BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KUTV) — Three weeks after the skeletal remains of a human were found at Lake Mead's Swim Beach, another body emerged at the same site. On the evening of Aug. 15, the National Park Service responded to Swim Beach at the Lake Mead National Recreation area, where skeletal human remains had been discovered. A separate skeletal body was found at the beach on July 25, though the information wasn't released until Aug. 25.
Opponents of Utah Lake islands project feel emboldened after legal issues revealed
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — One of Utah’s top state lands officials told lawmakers on Wednesday that a proposal to dredge Utah Lake and create islands for private development “is unconstitutional and is not legally sound.”. The announcement has buoyed opponents of the project, who hold differing opinions...
Utah Lt. Gov's cousin identified as victim in domestic violence homicide
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The victim of a suspected murder-suicide in Salt Lake County has been identified as the cousin of Lt. Gov Deidre Henderson. Amanda "Mandy" Mayne, 34, of Taylorsville was reportedly shot on Wednesday by a suspect who police said had previously been in a relationship with her.
Utah parents filed complaint alleging first-place winning athlete could be trans
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two parents of second and third place finishers in a 2021 state competition launched a complaint against the girl that took first place and alleged she could be transgender, according to the Utah High School Activities Association. David Spatafore with the UHSAA said they...
Logan group gives out food, supplies to unsheltered in northern Utah
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A group in Cache County brings help to the unsheltered in the Logan, Ogden, and Salt Lake City areas. "We try and do it about once a month," said CoriAnn Crockett, the group's organizer. Hearts to Hands takes food and supplies--like clothing, sleeping bags, and...
Multiple power outages leave thousands of Utahns in the dark
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A series of power outages were affecting thousands of customers Tuesday morning in the Salt Lake Valley, and just as crews had resolved one issue, another popped up in a separate county. At approximately 5 a.m., the lights went out for about 2,600 customers...
Utah's 3rd-largest school district among 10 holding first day of classes Thursday
HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Ten more districts are holding their first day of classes Thursday, and all but about a dozen of the districts will be back to educating Utah students when the week is through. Among those are the approximately 60,000 students in the Granite School District --...
Rep. Liz Cheney, former VP Dick Cheney cast votes in Wyoming Republican primary
JACKSON, Wyo. (KUTV) — Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who has drawn the ire of some Republicans for her role in the investigation into Jan. 6, cast her vote Tuesday in the party's primary election. She and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, voted in person at the Teton...
