Opponents of Utah Lake islands project feel emboldened after legal issues revealed
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — One of Utah’s top state lands officials told lawmakers on Wednesday that a proposal to dredge Utah Lake and create islands for private development “is unconstitutional and is not legally sound.”. The announcement has buoyed opponents of the project, who hold differing opinions...
Logan group gives out food, supplies to unsheltered in northern Utah
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A group in Cache County brings help to the unsheltered in the Logan, Ogden, and Salt Lake City areas. "We try and do it about once a month," said CoriAnn Crockett, the group's organizer. Hearts to Hands takes food and supplies--like clothing, sleeping bags, and...
Utah's 3rd-largest school district among 10 holding first day of classes Thursday
HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Ten more districts are holding their first day of classes Thursday, and all but about a dozen of the districts will be back to educating Utah students when the week is through. Among those are the approximately 60,000 students in the Granite School District --...
Utah Lt. Gov's cousin identified as victim in domestic violence homicide
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The victim of a suspected murder-suicide in Salt Lake County has been identified as the cousin of Lt. Gov Deidre Henderson. Amanda "Mandy" Mayne, 34, of Taylorsville was reportedly shot on Wednesday by a suspect who police said had previously been in a relationship with her.
Utah attorney suggests transgender ban in girls' sports may extend to private schools
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The new law in Utah prohibiting transgender students from participating in girls' sports may apply to private schools in addition to public schools. Michael Curtis, a legislative lawyer made the suggestion to lawmakers on an Education Interim Committee Wednesday, and Rep. Kera Birkeland, the sponsor of HB 11–which instituted the ban—went further, saying the law does cover students in private education.
