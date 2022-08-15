ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
kmyu.tv

Logan group gives out food, supplies to unsheltered in northern Utah

LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A group in Cache County brings help to the unsheltered in the Logan, Ogden, and Salt Lake City areas. "We try and do it about once a month," said CoriAnn Crockett, the group's organizer. Hearts to Hands takes food and supplies--like clothing, sleeping bags, and...
LOGAN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Utah State
kmyu.tv

Utah attorney suggests transgender ban in girls' sports may extend to private schools

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The new law in Utah prohibiting transgender students from participating in girls' sports may apply to private schools in addition to public schools. Michael Curtis, a legislative lawyer made the suggestion to lawmakers on an Education Interim Committee Wednesday, and Rep. Kera Birkeland, the sponsor of HB 11–which instituted the ban—went further, saying the law does cover students in private education.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy