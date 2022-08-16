Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
kmyu.tv
$50k reward for information on suspects accused of assaulting, robbing USPS letter carrier
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service has offered up to $50,000 as a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects accused of assaulting and robbing a USPS letter carrier. They said the incident happened at 1375 Concord Street in Salt Lake...
kmyu.tv
Body camera footage shows arrest of suspect accused in Centerville home invasion, arson
CENTERVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Centerville have released body camera video of an incident in which a suspect allegedly set a family's home on fire after invading their home. Charges were filed against 37-year-old Ammon Jacob Woodhead of Salt Lake City after officers said he unlawfully entered a...
kmyu.tv
Suspect arrested on charge of aggravated assault at Pioneer Park in downtown Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A large part of Pioneer Park was taped off in downtown Salt Lake City after multiple officers responded to an aggravated assault. At least eight squad cars and one fire truck were at the scene between 300 and 400 West along 300 South. Officials...
Police looking for 2 missing men from Sandy group home
Police are trying to locate two men who walked away from a group home in the Salt Lake area Saturday afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksl.com
Police seeking woman they say stole over $2K worth of cigarettes in front of employee
MILLCREEK — Police are searching for a suspect who they say walked into a Millcreek Walgreens and filled a bag with over $2,000 worth of cigarettes in front of an employee. The woman entered the Walgreens at 3291 S. Highland Drive on Aug. 9 just before 9 a.m., police say. Security video footage shows her pulling a garbage bag from her pocket, walking behind a counter and filling the bag with cartons of cigarettes totaling $2,275.60 in price.
kmyu.tv
Teen suspected of drunk driving crashes into Salt Lake police car
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two patrol cars with the Salt Lake City Police Department were damaged after officers said a 17-year-old girl crashed into one of them. They said the crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Friday while officers were responding to an unrelated call near 751 South and 300 East.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD gang unit arrests man, 24, on 4 felony charges
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department’s Gang Unit has arrested a 24-year-old man accused of illegally possessing a gun, drugs and a stolen truck. The investigation started at 2:23 a.m. Thursday when a SLCPD gang detective spotted a...
Dad arrested after son finds mom dead in Tooele apartment
According to the arrest report, 36-year-old Michael Leroy Patterson and his wife (whose name was not released) were arguing in their bedroom before he shot her.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmyu.tv
Police investigate early-morning Taylorsville shooting as murder-suicide
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Taylorsville said they believe an early-morning incident Wednesday that left two people shot to death was a murder-suicide. In a news release Thursday, police said they believe Taylor Martin, 26, of West Jordan shot and killed Amanda Mayne, 34, of Taylorsville before turning the gun on himself. According to police, the two had been in a relationship in the past, but they “had not been living with each other for more than a year.”
kmyu.tv
Utah Lt. Gov's cousin identified as victim in domestic violence homicide
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The victim of a suspected murder-suicide in Salt Lake County has been identified as the cousin of Lt. Gov Deidre Henderson. Amanda "Mandy" Mayne, 34, of Taylorsville was reportedly shot on Wednesday by a suspect who police said had previously been in a relationship with her.
ksl.com
Drug deal gone bad ended in fatal shooting in Draper, police say
DRAPER — Draper police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting during an apparent drug deal at an apartment complex last week. Alexis Federico Marquez, 21, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of murder. On Aug. 11, 33-year-old Remey Rowland,...
Tooele mother shot to death as children were present in home
TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after a woman was found shot to death in Tooele on Thursday night. The Tooele City Police Department says the 35-year-old woman’s body was found inside her home. The woman’s husband was arrested in connection to the homicide. Officers first responded to a residence near the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmyu.tv
Firefighters respond to fully engulfed, unoccupied apartment building in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Flames were extinguished after firefighters responded to an early morning fire at a 3-story apartment building in Ogden. They said the building was fully engulfed when they arrived to the scene in the area of 34th and Washington just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Related stories...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Deceased Individual Believed to be Homicide Suspect from Utah
WALLOWA COUNTY – (Release from Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office. Previously posted to the Elkhorn Media Group Facebook page.) On Monday, August 15, 2022, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded to an abandoned white, 2005 Chevrolet Silverado parked on the shoulder of Hurricane Creek Road near the trailhead. The registration plate came back to a felony vehicle belonging to Michael Grant Asman, age 35. Asman was a fugitive from Wasatch County, Utah where he was wanted for the murder of Julie Ann Burns on July 14, 2022. A warrant had been issued by the Fourth District Court in and for Wasatch County, Utah charging Michael Asman with Homicide on July 14, 2022, and his whereabouts were unknown.
Two people found dead in Taylorsville shooting
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Two people were found dead after a shooting in Taylorsville on Wednesday morning. Taylorsville Police say the two victims are a 27-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman. They were both found with gunshot wounds at the scene. Their identities have not been released at this time. Police responded to calls of […]
UCSO requests community help locating domestic violence suspect
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) has reached out to the community to request assistance in locating the suspect of a domestic violence dispute that took place on August 14 in the Eagle Mountain area. Madeline Bernadette Lopez, 21, of Herriman has been arrested on one count of Burglary of […]
Two teens killed in rollover Lehi crash
LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Two Lehi teenagers were killed in a car crash over the weekend on Sunday morning. Lehi Police says two 19-year-olds were killed in the collision. Their identities have not been released. Police say the crash happened just before 9 a.m. along I-15 as the teens were taking the exit 282 off-ramp […]
Police search for vehicle burglary suspects in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these suspects? Syracuse Police are searching for two people in connection to vehicle burglaries in the area of 2500 West and 700 South. Police say the burglaries took place on Aug. 7 around 10:45 p.m. Images of the alleged thieves were caught on a nearby home security camera. […]
kjzz.com
Family member of Heber murder victim speaks out after suspect's body found
HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A family member of a Heber murder victim is speaking out after the suspect's body was discovered. Heber police said the body of suspected killer, Michael Asman, was found with a gunshot wound to the head and a handgun nearby in Oregon on Monday.
kmyu.tv
Concerns raised over SLCo District Attorney declining to prosecute domestic violence
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the last few months, police detectives across Salt Lake County have been receiving declination letters from the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office. A 2News investigation found those letters paint a troubling picture regarding the prosecution of suspects involving domestic violence, theft, weapons offenses, drug offenses and more.
Comments / 0