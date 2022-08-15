Read full article on original website
KHON2
Big Tire Bootcamp Helps Mikey Monis and Kelly Simek Train for The 2022 Spartan Race
Honolulu (KHON2) – Big Tire Bootcamp trains Mikey Monis and Kelly Simek ahead of their 2022 Spartan Race in collaboration with 1 Mile 1 Veteran podcast. Located in Ewa Beach, Big Tire Bootcamp is aimed to help those looking to regain their strength, endurance, virility and form. “The goal...
hawaiinewsnow.com
With Aloha Stadium’s redevelopment years away, UH green lights lower field expansion
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With just over a week until the start of football season, the University of Hawaii Board of Regents voted Thursday to expand the Ching Athletics complex next year. The Board approved a plan that would relocate track and field events and increase the complex’s seating capacity to...
Honolulu Little League advances to LLWS winners bracket with mercy rule victory over New York
Honolulu Little League won its second consecutive game via mercy rule on Friday.
KHON2 News wins multiple Hawaii journalism awards
KHON2 News earned seven awards from the Hawaii Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists for their work in 2021, placing first in three categories and sweeping the Feature Reporting category for television news.
Coffee competition kicks off in Hawaii this weekend
The U.S. Coffee Championship returns this year to recapture the pre-pandemic momentum it once had, and to kick things off, Hawaii is at the top of the list to host the first rounds.
Story of the Shaka origins being made into a documentary
Something that now is expressed across the globe originally comes from right here on this part of Oʻahu, the Lāʻie and Kahuku side and it is really fascinating to know there is a documentary being made currently that is going to help to share this story.
KITV.com
Braddahhood and Sistahood Grindz programs 'feeding' excitement for UH sports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Recently passed Federal legislation has transformed the sports landscape. Businesses can enter into Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) Agreements with student-athletes. Some business leaders say that could be worth millions of dollars in revenue to the community as a whole, starting with the University of Hawaii's Braddahood and...
‘Aloha Las Vegas’ returns to Hawaii with special treat
For this upcoming 52nd season, audiences will be treated to a lineup devoted exclusively to some of the most popular presentations throughout the decades -- it's a first for the theatre.
Person behind Manti Te’o catfishing scandal speaks out
Today, those who played a role in this story sat down for a tell-all in a 2-part documentary on Netflix that is now available to watch.
KITV.com
Danielle Tucker joins Good Morning Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Allen Media Broadcasting announces the addition of veteran broadcaster Danielle Tucker to the Good Morning Hawai'i team. The long-time radio personality brings 22 years of experience as the most trusted voice of traffic in the islands.
hawaiinewsnow.com
You’ll have a good excuse for snapping photos of your food at this Hawaii udon spot
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular Japanese udon spot in Hawaii is considered one of the most photogenic eateries in the U.S. and Canada. According to a recent Yelp ranking, Marugame Udon is the third most photo-worthy restaurants, according to a recent Yelp ranking. Known for its assortment of udon, the...
KITV.com
Beer Lab Hawaii opening new brewery in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Beer Lab Hawaii is opening a new craft brewery on Oahu, this time on busy Beretania Street in Honolulu. KITV4 has learned that Oishii Family Restaurant, the parent company of Beer Lab, is building out a new location at 1318 Beretania St. next to Grace’s Inn and Central Pacific Bank.
hawaiipublicradio.org
HART awards $500M contract for Dillingham utility relocation
The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation announced Thursday it awarded a nearly $500 million contract to local general contracting firm Nan Inc. The firm will be tasked with relocating electric, water, and sewer lines along Dillingham Boulevard for the Honolulu rail project. Nan Inc. will have to relocate underground and...
KITV.com
City to meet to discuss new protocols following expletive Hawaii license plate debacle
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's been a year-long eyesore for drivers. It's been spotted around Oahu, and several viewers have contacted KITV4 to complain about the license plate expletive.
KITV.com
Waikiki spot ranks #3 in Yelp list of most photo-worthy restaurants in North America
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- You've seen their lines curve around the block -- inviting both tourists and locals alike for delicious udon dishes. Marugame Udon is known for their fresh Japanese cuisine in Hawaii, California, and Texas. But Yelp has ranked the Waikiki location in the top #5 in North America for presentation too.
KITV.com
Aging Well: Dying Kakaako man shares journey on podcast
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A retired University of Hawaii English professor spent his life teaching others. Now, as he approaches death due to a terminal illness, he's still educating - with a new podcast that follows his cancer journey. Even though 64-year-old Mickey Weems is dying, he wants you to know...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Closer to home: Get your coco puffs fix at Liliha Bakery’s first Central Oahu location
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Calling all coco puff lovers!. Liliha Bakery’s first Central Oahu location will open its doors at the Pearl Highlands Center at the end of the month. In the former Pier 1 imports space, the popular restaurant is set to open on August 31. The 7,000 square-foot...
Hawaii reports 2,696 COVID cases, 13 new deaths
There are 1,886 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 338 on the Big Island, 116 on Kauai, four on Lanai, 311 on Maui, one on Molokai, and 40 diagnosed out of state.
KITV.com
Hawaiian monk seal pup Koalani, will soon have a new home
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Koalani, the Hawaiian monk seal pup born last month in Waikiki, will soon get a new home. NOAA Fisheries on Thursday said it plans to relocate the pup from Kaimana Beach to an undisclosed, remote location on Oʻahu after he's weaned.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘I got played’: Texas visitor says Hawaii travel company’s online ‘discounts’ were a scam
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tourist who vacationed in Hawaii says she got ripped off by an online travel company and she’s filing complaints. Laquana Sanders, of Katy, Texas, went on vacation with her family in Hawaii for the first time last month. After buying luau tickets from Hawaii Tour...
