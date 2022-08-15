ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mililani, HI

KITV.com

Braddahhood and Sistahood Grindz programs 'feeding' excitement for UH sports

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Recently passed Federal legislation has transformed the sports landscape. Businesses can enter into Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) Agreements with student-athletes. Some business leaders say that could be worth millions of dollars in revenue to the community as a whole, starting with the University of Hawaii's Braddahood and...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Danielle Tucker joins Good Morning Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Allen Media Broadcasting announces the addition of veteran broadcaster Danielle Tucker to the Good Morning Hawai'i team. The long-time radio personality brings 22 years of experience as the most trusted voice of traffic in the islands.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Beer Lab Hawaii opening new brewery in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Beer Lab Hawaii is opening a new craft brewery on Oahu, this time on busy Beretania Street in Honolulu. KITV4 has learned that Oishii Family Restaurant, the parent company of Beer Lab, is building out a new location at 1318 Beretania St. next to Grace’s Inn and Central Pacific Bank.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

HART awards $500M contract for Dillingham utility relocation

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation announced Thursday it awarded a nearly $500 million contract to local general contracting firm Nan Inc. The firm will be tasked with relocating electric, water, and sewer lines along Dillingham Boulevard for the Honolulu rail project. Nan Inc. will have to relocate underground and...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Aging Well: Dying Kakaako man shares journey on podcast

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A retired University of Hawaii English professor spent his life teaching others. Now, as he approaches death due to a terminal illness, he's still educating - with a new podcast that follows his cancer journey. Even though 64-year-old Mickey Weems is dying, he wants you to know...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaiian monk seal pup Koalani, will soon have a new home

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Koalani, the Hawaiian monk seal pup born last month in Waikiki, will soon get a new home. NOAA Fisheries on Thursday said it plans to relocate the pup from Kaimana Beach to an undisclosed, remote location on Oʻahu after he's weaned.
HONOLULU, HI

