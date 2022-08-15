ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

The Rochester Beacon

A collision of jams and beats

The Park Avenue Festival was becoming a beer fest for the fraternity types and had lost momentum in the wake of the pandemic—gee, I haven’t had the time to type that word in a while and, frankly, it’s about as pleasant as picking a scab. But leave...
websterontheweb.com

The marching band has followed me to the village

For years, when we were still living in North Penfield just off of Hatch Rd., we would occasionally hear the Webster Marching Band practicing in the Webster Schroeder parking lot. The school was more than a mile away, but every once in a while the prevailing winds would carry the music all the way to our house, and we could clearly hear snippets of the tunes they were working on.
News 8 WROC

Rochester Rundown: RFD captain resigns, BID passes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes! Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed. This week’s seven stories are: […]
2 On Your Side

Buffalo German Fest has been cancelled this year

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Some bad news for cultural festival fans of Western New York. On Tuesday, the Buffalo German Fest announced that this year's festival has been cancelled. The festival was scheduled to take place Sept. 3 at Cheektowaga Town Park, but will not be happening this year "due to unforeseen circumstances." The announcement was made in a Facebook post by the festival.
13 WHAM

Rochester dentist, wife who hosted party at center of RFD controversy speak out

Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester couple is defending themselves against accusations that they hosted a racist party last month attended by some Rochester firefighters. Local dentist Dr. Nicholas Nicosia and his wife, Mary, allegedly held the event at their East Avenue mansion on July 7th. A city fireman, Jerrod Jones, says he and two other firefighters were forced to attend by their then-captain, Jeffrey Krywy, while on duty at the University Avenue firehouse.
wxxinews.org

Gap Mangione: 'A lot of logs' on the fire that led to 1964 riots

Note to readers: The annual Clarissa Street Reunion, a celebration of Rochester’s Black history, would have been happening now, but has been canceled until next year. In its place, we take a look at an unusual aspect of that history: The story of Gap and Chuck Mangione. The two...
iheart.com

Former Rochester Fire Captain Says Racist Party Wasn't Inappropriate

The now-retired Rochester fire captain who took his crew while on duty to an allegedly racist party didn't think the party was inappropriate. That's according to the now-concluded city investigation of the captain's conduct. The details have been obtained by 13WHAM. While the city concluded Jeffrey Krywy violated its rules,...
visitrochester.com

Things To Do in Rochester, NY This September

Who says the end of summer means the end of the fun festival season? Rochester is full of festivals, special events, and activities as we transition into fall. Check out this list of just some of the events and activities happening in the area when you visit Rochester and the Finger Lakes this September.
News 8 WROC

‘ROCing the Takeout:’ Program pays you $5 to get takeout

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Southeast Area Coalition is re-launching “ROCing the Takeout.” How it works is simple: Email takeout@seacrochester.org with a photo of your dining receipt, and they will cut you a cheque for $5. The last time the program was active was in late 2020. Then, it was going to help restaurants during […]
rochesterfirst.com

Rochester Area Crime Stoppers start annual K-9 initiative fundraiser

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Area Crime Stoppers (RACS), a local nonprofit, have started their annual K-9 initiative fundraiser. The program supports 30 local K-9 teams run by law enforcement organizations such as the Rochester Police Department and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. This year’s campaign goal...
visitfingerlakes.com

Labor Day - It starts with a burning Ring of Fire!

Labor Day Weekend is the unofficial end of summer, but it really depends how you look at it. No matter how much I adore summer, fall gives me a little kick in the butt to ramp things up again and get rolling on new projects. But, before we bid adieu to those ‘lazy days of summer,’ let’s enjoy our last sun-soaked afternoons and balmy evenings with Labor Day weekend activities topped off by the awesome “Ring of Fire” celebrations on Canandaigua, Honeoye, and Keuka Lakes..
