9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know Exist
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in August
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Authors to Deliver Keynotes for 2022 History Book Festival
capemayvibe.com
The Exit Zero Jazz Festival presents night concerts in Cape May Convention Hall. John Pizzarelli & The Swing Seven, Thursday, Sep 29. Tix and info www.exitzerojazzfestival.com/lineup.
capemayvibe.com
Meet Marlena Lustik as Emily Penrose in The Lifespan of a Fact" running August 31st-October 2nd at Cape May Stage. Marlena directed Bill Timoney's wife, Georgette Reilly Timoney in "Red Hot Patriot: The Kick Ass Wit of Molly Ivins."
capemayvibe.com
Dinner plans solved! Try our miso butter seared scallops (GF) served with micro greens, shaved carrot salad, and shiitake quinoa.
capemayvibe.com
Can't wait to see what the immensely talented Orrin Evans has put together for the Festival! Orrin will be joined by Kevin Eubanks (g), Jaleel Shaw (sax), Anthony Tidd (b) and Lil' John Roberts (d) Tickets and info at www.exitzerojazzfestival.com.
capemayvibe.com
Grapefruit Tea…. Bright pink grapefruit character in a tea! Visit Tea by the Sea or order online at https://teaincapemay.com/collections/fruited-black-teas/products/grapefruit.
capemayvibe.com
Don't forget to pick up your copy of The Star & Wave for Roy Steinberg's column "Director's Chair". #starandwave #capemay #capemaylive #capemaycity #capemaystage #capemaynj #capemaycounty.
capemayvibe.com
🚨 🚨 LABOR DAY WEEKEND IS JUST TWO WEEKS AWAY 🚨 🚨. Get your crew together at Harpoons on the Bay and make those memories… we've got some cool bands w/double-headers today Saturday & tomorrow Sunday! Ice-cold beverages, delish food and oh that Delaware Bay view makes us the perfect spot in NCM!
capemayvibe.com
Parke’s Place – This week NJ Audubon Stewardship Project Director & Fight’n Femelschlager John Parke photographed a female Marbled Orbweaver Spider (AKA The Pumpkin Spider) in his yard! According to Penn State Extension, “The webs of the Pumpkin Spider are oriented vertically and have a “signal” thread attached to the center that notifies the spider when prey has been captured. Unlike the Argiope garden spiders, the Pumpkin Spider hides in a silken retreat to the side of the web (at the end of the signal thread). Adults construct this retreat using leaves folded over and held together with silk. Immature spiders make their retreats out of silk only. Egg sacs, which contain several hundred eggs, are generally deposited in October and are constructed of white silk formed in a flattened sphere. Immature spiders emerge from the sacs in spring.” When gardening for wildlife, let the spiders in! Spiders are beneficial predators and serve a significant role in keeping populations of many insect pests in check. What’s in your yard? We want to know!
capemayvibe.com
Travel with Exit Zero Jazz Festival to the 43rd annual Havana Jazz Festival January 24 to 30, 2023. Our most recent visit to the 2020 festival featured more than 125 world renowned artists and groups from the United States, Europe, Cuba and other Latin American countries, including these artists who have performed at the Exit Zero Jazz Festival: Harold Lopez-Nussa, Pedrito Martinez, Dayme Arocena, Arturo O'Farrill, Preservation Hall Jazz Band and many more. For trip details go to https://www.exitzerojazzfestival.com/exit-zero-jazz-goes-to-havana.
capemayvibe.com
🐟Hemingway's🐟 Open daily for breakfast, lunch & dinner🍴 • Online ordering also available! https://ghcm.biz-os.app/weborder/wo_order_time.php?loc=GrandHotelofCapeMay08204. Dinner Reservations Recommended 609.884.5611 ext 550.
capemayvibe.com
Head to Rea's Farm on Saturday, August 20 from 11am-5pm for Lenape Nation of Pennsylvania Rising Nation River Journey and Lower River Treaty Signing and Finale Celebration. There will be a musical performance by Brother Sun Band, Native American culture, children's games, storytelling, dancing, vendors and food. All are welcome to join them on the river and committed individuals and organizations are invited to sign the Treaty of Renewed Friendship.
capemayvibe.com
Can't wait to gather again this Fall. 3 fun filled days with a world-class lineup at Ferry Park with food trucks, artisan's village and 3 Ferry Park restaurants PLUS 3 nights of concerts on the Jeff Duperon Stage in Cape May Convention Hall. tickets and info at www.exitzerojazzfestival.com.
capemayvibe.com
Beach? Beer? Beach? Beer? Ugh, I can't decide. How about an easy decision, head to 7 Mile Brewery, and grab THE OG SHORTEA, yes a light and refreshing hard tea with a perfect balance of black tea, lemon, sugar and a wee bit of alcohol, yes a real hard tea, made by a real local brewery. Stop in today and pick up a case, and enjoy it all weekend long with friends and family. Other package specials too this weekend. Open Saturday 12-8, Sunday 12-6 and Monday-Friday 12-8. Don't forget to Mark your calendar for Sept 3, live music with who else but Dead Reckoning.
capemayvibe.com
Did you know that this week is AFTERNOON TEA WEEK?! Well now you do know so plan a visit to Tea by the Sea!
Family finds rare lavender pearl that could be worth thousands in appetizer at Rehoboth Beach restaurant
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) - Summer means lots of time at the shore, and what's better after a long beach day than a seafood dinner? Well, one local man got a lot more in his order than he asked for, and turns out it could be worth a lot! A family, while eating at Salt Air in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, found a purple pearl in a clam. "It was towards the end of the bowl and I felt something kind of hard and when we looked down I thought it was a piece of shell or something but saw this purple little...
6abc
Anne Heche's childhood friend recalls memories living in Ocean City: 'We did everything together'
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Family and friends continue to mourn the loss of Anne Heche - the Emmy Award-winning actress who lost her life in a fiery crash last week in Los Angeles, California. Heche spent a portion of her early childhood at the Jersey Shore in Ocean City where her...
atlanticcityweekly.com
3 places to grab a drink and watch the Atlantic City Airshow
The Atlantic City Airshow is coming up at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. If you’re unsure where to grab a few cocktails before, during and after the big show, don’t worry, we got you covered. Be sure to pack sunscreen, sunglasses, and your cameras. Here are 3 places...
A hidden gem day trip deep in South Jersey
It's a pretty good bet that most New Jersey residents, even natives, have ever heard of the Maurice River. If you have heard of it, you know it's pronounced "Morris" River by the locals. Don't ask why, that's just how it's pronounced in rural Cumberland County. Right in downtown Millville...
Cape Gazette
JUST LISTED!!: Rehoboth, East of Route 1. Custom-Built 4 Bedroom/4 Bath with Pool on a private 1/2 acre lot.
Rehoboth, east of Route 1. Yoder built custom home, built by Amish craftsmen in the small enclave of Sandalwood. Custom 3300 square foot, 4-bedroom, 4-bath home on a private .52 acre lot offers an open floor plan with abundant natural light that gently flows into the rear yard oasis. In-ground saltwater pool with low-maintenance manicured gardens, offers privacy and abundant entertaining areas designed for large gatherings or intimate dinner and pool parties. The custom gourmet kitchen is designed for the professional chef in you and offers an oversized granite island, custom cherry cabinets, abundant counterspace and storage. The kitchen flows gently and naturally into the great room which features a vaulted ceiling with recessed lighting, custom built-in display cabinets, a fireplace with floor-to-ceiling natural stonework, custom cherry mantle and raised hearth. The adjoining sunroom leads to the rear porch. Two sets of glass doors in the great room overlook the large rear fenced yard, inground pool, pergola and the rear wooded area. The primary bedroom sports a trey ceiling with ambient lighting and a massive walk-in closet complete with a California-closet system and tiled bath with a 2-person whirlpool tub and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms, a full bath, laundry area and oversized 2 car garage with a ramp to inside complete the first floor. The second floor features a very large open living area with wet bar, full bath and walk-in attic storage. which could be finished for additonal living space. Other highlights include Brazilian cherry hardwood and 18â ceramic tile flooring; dual-zone HVAC; 3 electrical panels â for house, pool and shed; doorways that are wheelchair accessible without door treads. The luxurious backyard contains an inground heated saltwater pool and two large stone and concrete patios. One patio is covered with an automated retractable awning and the other with an Amish-built pergola. There is also a pool building with an overhead door that houses the poolside storage as well as a full conditioned bathroom. The yard shed has electrical service, an insulated overhead door and 2” x 6” studs to accommodate insulation for a possible future office or studio. It also contains 2 lofts for additional storage. The backyard abuts the bike path - just walk through the rear gate to the path to downtown Rehoboth Beach or bike to Lewes, Cape Henlopen State Park or out to the dairy farm ice cream shop on Rt. 9. This home is east of Rt. 1 with access to groceries and eating establishments without having to get on Rt. 1! A small community consisting of only 41 lots and a HOA of only $170 a year.
Atlantic City Airshow returns next week. Here's the full schedule
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- If you're heading out to Atlantic City next week, the skies will be filled for the 2022 airshow on Wednesday. The show schedule was released on Tuesday.This year's lineup includes the return of major military acts like the U.S. Army Golden Knights and the U.S. Airforce Thunderbirds."This year's line-up of performers is second to none," Greater Atlantic City Chamber President Michael Chait and organizer for this year's Airshow said. "You have both military and civilian acts that are among the best in the country soaring to our beaches right here in the Garden State --...
