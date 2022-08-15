Read full article on original website
Related
After sleeping in a van overnight, a longshoreman shot 64 and qualified for this week's PGA Tour Champions event
A hot-handed Californian made it back-to-back bogey-free qualifying successes from one coast to the other in Tuesday’s Dick’s Sporting Goods Open qualifier at The Links at Hiawatha Landing. Tim Bogue, from Windsor in Sonoma County, made eight birdies at the Apalachin golf course in a round of 64...
Patrick Cantlay hits out at PGA Tour for 'the same bomb-it-as-far-as-you-can golf courses week after week' and criticizes 'strange' FedEx Cup Playoffs format ahead of BMW Championship title defense
FedEx Cup reigning champion Patrick Cantlay has called out the PGA Tour's choice of courses week-in week-out for being distance biased as he claimed he is surprised events are just about 'hitting it as far as you possibly can'. Despite winning the BMW Championship last year at Caves Valley, what...
Tiger Woods tries to save pro golf as its 'leaders' are lost, helpless vs. LIV Golf | Opinion
Men’s golf is back in the news for all the wrong reasons. Lawsuits are flying like Phil Mickelson tee shots. Rumors continue to swirl about who will be the next player to escape the shackles of his multi-million-dollar PGA Tour life for the warm embrace of Mohammed bin Salman. Golfers who used to be pals are angry with their former playing partners. Tour players are holding unprecedented meetings, the four majors don’t have the courage to take a real stand and some golfers who left for LIV Golf have already sued for the right to come back.
Rickie Fowler slams the PGA Tour for not handling the LIV Golf battle 'very well at all' as he claims it has not 'been proactive' in combatting the threat after he jetted in for crunch players meeting with Tiger Woods
Rickie Fowler has claimed that the PGA Tour has not handled the LIV Golf fallout well but insisted it is still the best place to play golf. Fowler was one of the PGA Tour players to attend a crunch meeting in Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday, where reportedly 'everything was on the table'.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf Digest
Will Zalatoris denounces ex-mentor’s profane messages toward Dan Hicks, Brad Faxon
Will Zalatoris won his first PGA Tour event in wild, dramatic fashion on Sunday at the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind. Three days later, Zalatoris was still giddy about his epic putting performance down the stretch and over the three-hole playoff victory against Sepp Straka, but he also attempted to extinguish one big distraction.
BBC
BMW Championship: Adam Scott leads, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy in contention
BMW Championship - second-round leaderboard. -8 A Scott (Aus); -7 J Spieth (US), S Scheffler (US); C Young (US), C Conners (Can) Selected others: -6 R McIlroy (NI); -5 H Matsuyama (Jpn), S Lowry (Ire); -4 K Bradley (US); T Hatton (Eng) Adam Scott leads a star-studded field by one...
Sepp Straka Is the Epitome of What’s Wrong With the PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoffs
Sepp Straka is a prime example of the issues with the PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoffs. The post Sepp Straka Is the Epitome of What’s Wrong With the PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoffs appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LIV Golf's Pat Perez becomes the second player to opt out of the lawsuit against the PGA Tour, admitting he 'didn't really think it through' and has 'no ill feelings' toward the Tour
Pat Perez has become the latest LIV Golf star to remove himself from the antitrust lawsuit leveled at the PGA Tour. On August 3, 11 LIV Golfers sued the Tour, challenging the suspensions handed down for their defection. Carlos Ortiz has since removed himself from the lawsuit and now, he...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LPGA's Mediheal Championship is staying in California, but moving (and now it's a home game for Danielle Kang)
The LPGA Tour is returning to Ventura County in California. The LPGA Mediheal Championship has been moved this fall to The Saticoy Club in Somis, the tour announced on Thursday. The event, previously hosted by the Lake Merced Country Club in Daly City the last four years, will take place...
Collin Morikawa, Max Homa in Position to Advance in FedEx Cup
Former Cal golfers in contention after two rounds of BMW Championship PGA event
golfmagic.com
Koepka: "Playing all over the world was one of the reasons I joined LIV Golf"
Chase Koepka believes the partnership between the Asian Tour and LIV Golf Tour has opened-up an inviting pathway to success for golfers from all over the world, as he gets underway in this week’s International Series Korea event on Jeju Island. Koepka and fellow LIV golfer Peter Uihlein are...
Big Red Business: Nebraska fans ready to paint Dublin red at Aer Lingus Classic
Nebraska’s Irish invasion is a week away, and the setting for the Huskers’ season opener in Dublin should have a distinctly green – err, make that red – color. Nearly 10,000 NU fans are expected to be in the 48,000-seat Aviva Stadium on Saturday for the Aer Lingus Classic against Big Ten West foe Northwestern.
ESPN
Trial between LIV Golf players, PGA Tour won't take place until January 2024, judge says
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Players from Saudi-funded LIV Golf who have filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour will be waiting nearly 16 months for the case to go to trial. U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman on Thursday set the trial for Jan. 8, 2024. Depending on whether...
GolfWRX
Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (8/19/22): Scotty Cameron Catalina Classic putter
At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
Comments / 0