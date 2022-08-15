ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, CO

94.3 The X

Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado

Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
K99

This Local Colorado Bacon Restaurant Is A Must Try For All Bacon Lovers

If you're a bacon lover in Colorado, you're going to want to add this local Colorado bacon restaurant to your must-eat list. Bacon is what they do, and they do it well. I've never tried it, but I've heard of an all-bacon diet. Sounds crazy, and as much as I love bacon, I don't think I could ever do it. Bacon is mostly loved by everyone and has become more than just a side at breakfast time. You can use bacon in ways I didn't even know possible. This local Bacon Restaurant chain in Colorado saw how much not just Americans, but Coloradoans, love their bacon, and set out on a mission to find just about every possible way for a person to enjoy bacon.
COLORADO STATE
lafayetteco.gov

23rd Annual Lafayette Peach Festival

23rd Annual Peach Festival centers around world famous all natural Palisade, Colorado peaches. Enjoy peach pies and peach cobbler. Food vendors, crafters, antique dealers along with some of the finest artists from the Front Range and Western States will be showcased. Children's activities in 2 locations. Over 30,000 pounds of...
9NEWS

What you might not know about the U.S. Drought Monitor

DENVER — This Thursday’s update to the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) showed two areas of slight improvement in Colorado. Both spots were in the northeast part of the state including almost all of Arapahoe County and part of the southwest Denver metro. That was a reflection of the...
COLORADO STATE
Fast Casual

Next Level Burger opening flagship in Denver

Oregon-basedNext Level Burger will open its flagship location Saturday in Denver's University neighborhood at 1605 E. Evans Ave., marking the vegan burger joint's ninth location and first in Colorado. "Next Level Burger is all about fighting climate change, cultivating sustainability and promoting an awesome lifestyle," co-founder and CEO Matt de...
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

Here's The Best (And Cheapest) Sandwich Shop In Colorado

Nothing beats cravings like a good, full sandwich. The beauty of sandwiches is the various kinds you can craft, from simple grilled cheese to stacked subs. Luckily, sandwich shops are around to satisfy your cravings and provide a good variety of offerings. There are some shops and restaurants, however, that...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Lola’s Rescue Names New Puppies After Great Day Colorado Team

Lola’s Rescue in Aurora has welcomed nine, 7-week-old, Great Dane/ Pitbull mixed puppies into the world and decided to name them after our Great Day Colorado team members! These sweet pups with be up for adoption around September 1st of this year!. Big thanks to Lola’s Rescue for the...
AURORA, CO
Axios Denver

These are Colorado's fastest-growing companies,

Colorado is home to over a hundred of the country's fastest-growing companies, according to the latest Inc. 5000 lineup. Driving the news: 146 local companies — mostly in the Denver metro — made this year's prestigious list, which ranks businesses based on revenue growth over a three-year period, from 2018 to 2021. Local firms specializing in advertising, software and consumer products dominated this year's list.Why it matters: Collectively, these businesses added 14,285 jobs over the past three years and drove $7.3 billion in revenue, according to Inc. Zoom in: Three Colorado companies landed in the top 100.Harvest Hosts (No. 70): A...
COLORADO STATE
macaronikid.com

5 Things To Do In Brighton This Week!

Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Brighton shares five things to do with your kids in or around Brighton, CO over the coming weekend & week ahead. Here are Macaroni KID Brighton's picks for the five things to do in the area this week. (Click on the links for all of the...
BRIGHTON, CO
CBS Denver

Drought improves for the fifth week in a row in Colorado

Drought in Colorado has been gradually improving since early July and less than 25% of the state now has severe drought.The weekly drought monitor is released each Thursday morning and the most recent update shows a 3% decrease in severe drought and a small change to moderate drought. The two worse drought categories were virtually unchanged from a week ago. About 5% of Colorado is experiencing extreme drought and less than 1% of the state has exceptional drought.The most concerning drought continues to plague the far southwest and northeast corners of the state including Julesburg, Sterling, Holyoke, and Cortez.For Denver...
COLORADO STATE

