Family of San Bernardino man shot and killed by police reveals results of independent autopsy
Rob Adams, 23, was fatally shot in July during a confrontation with two San Bernardino police officers that was captured by a surveillance camera.
foxla.com
Man arrested after attempting to set grocery store employee on fire following robbery
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - A homeless man was arrested after attempting to set a store employee on fire. Sheriff's Station responded to calls of arson at a grocery store in the 24500 block of Alessandro Blvd. on August 18 around 11:30 a.m. Officers say the suspect, 31-year-old Raul Bautista, attempted...
2 innocent victims killed in South LA hit-and-run after suspects flee from attempted traffic stop
Two innocent victims were killed in a hit-and-run crash after a driver sped away from an attempted traffic stop in South Los Angeles, police said.
Police searching for 3 suspects after man killed in shooting at gas station near Beverly Center
A man was fatally shot as he was inside an SUV at a Beverly Grove gas station late Friday afternoon, authorities said.
Man fatally shot in Echo Park
A man believed to be in his 30s was fatally shot in Echo Park Friday evening. Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived to the scene on the 1920 block of Echo Park Avenue and found the man down on the sidewalk. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics. It's unclear at this moment what led to the shooting but the suspect reportedly fled the scene in an SUV, according to The Eastsider.
theavtimes.com
Man shot to death on his birthday ID’d
PALMDALE – A man who died after being shot in Palmdale on his 22nd birthday has been identified. He was Bryan Leal Olmedo of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The shooting was reported around 12:14 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, near the 1000 block of...
sgvcitywatch.com
Overdose Suspected After Man is Found Dead at Azusa Business Complex
AZUSA – A man was discovered dead at a business complex near Azusa Avenue Thursday evening. First responders were sent to the area of Azusa Avenue and Newburgh Street around 7:27 p.m. August 18 to a report of a person not breathing. The Hispanic man in his 20s was found at a business complex, according to Azusa Police Cpl. Martinez.
Burned body found on sidewalk in South LA, prompting death investigation
A burned body was found in the Broadway-Manchester area of south Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Three Coachella Residents Jailed on Meth Charges, One for Attempted Murder
(CNS) – Three Coachella residents were behind bars Friday — one for allegedly shooting a man — all of them for possessing what was believed to be a pound of methamphetamine. Arturo Espinoza Jr., 19, Pablo Lopez Vargas, 26, and Desiree Kapri Rodriguez, 27, were arrested Thursday...
Investigation underway after woman’s body found in Moreno Valley home
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a woman’s body was found inside a home in Moreno Valley. Around 11:15 a.m., deputies responded to the 25000 block of Billie Drive to perform a welfare check. Loved ones alerted authorities that they hadn’t heard from family members at the residence for several weeks. Deputies entered […]
Two people arrested by police for Rancho Mirage mail thefts
A man and woman have been arrested for allegedly stealing mail from mailboxes in Rancho Mirage, over an almost five-month period. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department a 38 year-old man and 32 year-old woman both from Rancho Mirage were arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of stealing checks and identity theft related items. The The post Two people arrested by police for Rancho Mirage mail thefts appeared first on KESQ.
2urbangirls.com
Shooting leaves one dead in Torrance area
TORRANCE, Calif – A man was shot to death Thursday evening in an unincorporated area of Torrance. Deputies were called at 6:13 p.m. to the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard, near Normandie Avenue, where they found the victim, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The...
Hundreds of catalytic converters recovered from 19 automotive businesses in Perris
Hundreds of catalytic converters were recovered at auto repair and dismantling businesses in Perris, according to authorities.Photos of several large boxes piled to the brim with catalytic converter parts that were recovered from 19 automotive businesses in Perris were released by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. A total of 448 catalytic converters were recovered and 15 citations were issued for various offenses, including unlicensed business operations.Catalytic converter thefts skyrocketed during the pandemic due to the value of the precious metals the parts contain. Police agencies continue working to catch thieves and organized rings. But authorities are increasingly turning toward penalizing the businesses that buy the parts and using fines to deter thefts.The businesses had been previously identified by Riverside County sheriff's and DMV officials as locations for unlicensed activities involving auto dismantling, auto repair, sales of vehicles, and the identification of catalytic converter recycling/buying and illegal sales. The parts are typically worth about $1,000 a piece.Vehicle owners are being urged to etch or engrave their VIN numbers into their catalytic converters in the event it is stolen, but even then, Riverside County sheriff's officials say they plan to conduct more sting operations.
Caught on video: Large group ransacks, vandalizes 7-Eleven store after South LA street takeover
Police are searching for dozens of people who ransacked and vandalized a 7-Eleven store following a nearby street takeover in South Los Angeles.
SUV slams into Huntington Beach home in crash caught on surveillance video
Dramatic surveillance video shows an SUV slamming into a Huntington Beach home, where two people and a dog were inside.
L.A. Weekly
Toddler Killed in Pedestrian Accident in Estancia Parking Lot [Irvine, CA]
IRVINE, CA (August 18, 2022) – Tuesday, a pedestrian accident in the Estancia parking lot claimed the life of a 23-month-old toddler. The collision happened, on August 16th, at around 3:30 p.m. on the 300 block of the Estancia Apartments parking lot. According to reports, an Amazon truck was...
knewsradio.com
Mail Thieves Nabbed In Rancho Mirage; Losses Mount For Victims
Mail theft suspects John Fisher and Thea Rich of Rancho Mirage CA. Someone has been stealing mail in Rancho Mirage, and 2 city residents are in custody. Deputies grabbed 38 year old John Fisher (left) and 32 year old Thea Rich (right), both of Rancho Mirage, linking them to mail thefts between January 20th and June 17th 2022.
2urbangirls.com
South LA shooting leaves man critically wounded
LOS ANGELES – Police Thursday were seeking two suspects who shot and critically wounded a man in the Gramercy Park area of South Los Angeles. Details leading up to the shooting were unclear, but Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jeff Lee said the two suspects approached the victim – – identified only as a man in his 20s — about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday in the area of South Manhattan Place and West 91st Street, where one of the suspects shot the man before both fled the scene.
foxla.com
Man found dead in Corona church parking lot
CORONA, Calif. - An investigation was underway after a man was found dead in a church parking lot in Riverside County, authorities said. Investigators with the Corona Police Department were called to the Corona Church of Christ in the 800 block of South Sherman Avenue around 7 p.m. Wednesday regarding a man in the parking lot who was unresponsive.
54 guns, 2,200 rounds of ammunition seized from home of 2 Riverside County senior citizens
California's attorney general announced the seizer of 54 guns and 2,200 rounds of ammunition from the home of two seniors in Menifee.
