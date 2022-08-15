ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Three arrested for obstruction of justice in WinCo murder case

SALT LAKE CITY — Three more people have been arrested in connection to a murder case that happened in May at a South Salt Lake WinCo. Police say the three have been helping four murder suspects in their continued efforts to flee from police, after being charged with murder and robbery back in May.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Utahn killed in Nevada crash

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nev. (ABC4) – A resident of Logan, Utah is dead as a result of a car crash in Nevada. The Nevada State Police (NSP) report that Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division (HPD) responded to reports of a crash on Interstate-80 near state mile marker 186 in Humboldt County on August 6 at […]
LOGAN, UT
KUTV

Video released of burglary suspect wanted in Weber County

PLAIN CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect who broke into a business and caused thousands of dollars in damage is now wanted in Weber County. Officials with Weber County Sheriff's Office said on Aug. 8 around 4 a.m. an individual forced entry into the Plain City Office building. They...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Logan Police searching for burglar targeting local business

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a man who broke into a local business and stole a cash box early last week.  The Logan City Police Department says the incident happened on Aug. 8 around 4 a.m. The suspect was caught on surveillance camera footage carrying a stolen metal cash box during the […]
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Luella Marie Larsen Elwood – Cache Valley Daily

September 9, 1931 – August 18, 2022 (age 90) Luella Marie Larsen Elwood, 90, of Wellsville, UT passed away on August 18th in Logan, UT. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.
WELLSVILLE, UT
Idaho State Journal

'It is not our job to play God': Utah woman organizes state capitol rally to make clergy mandated reporters

Logan, Utah, resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making flyers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after reading an Associated Press story that struck close to her childhood. The investigative piece noted...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kvnutalk

Nibley man arrested for allegedly raping infant girl – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — A 72-year-old Nibley man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a young girl several years ago, according to law enforcement. Curtis D. Rudd was booked Wednesday into the Cache County Jail following an investigation. According to the arrest report, the father of the alleged victim contacted law...
NIBLEY, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Plane crashes in Davis County

WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) – An airplane reportedly crashed at Skypark Airport in Woods Cross on Tuesday. Company 85 with the South Davis Metro Fire Service Area responded to the scene of the crash. According to representatives, a fuel leak was the cause of the accident. The agency states that no injuries were reported as […]
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

Traveling Tabernacle set up and accepting visitors in Logan

NORTH LOGAN – The Preston area members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were out in force Wednesday to guide the public through the Traveling Tabernacle, located at 1550 N. 400 E. in Logan. The Traveling Tabernacle is scheduled to be in Logan until Monday, September 26, and each of the 40 LDS stakes in the region have wards assigned to volunteer at the exhibit for a day.
LOGAN, UT
KUTV

GALLERY: Submerged truck recovered after crash into Pineview Reservoir

HUNTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Weber County Marine Patrol, Weber County Search and Rescue Dive Team, and Utah Highway Patrol recovered a truck after it crashed into Pineview Reservoir. Tuesday at 8:49 a.m., Weber County Sheriff's Office, UHP, and Weber Fire District were notified of a vehicle crash in the...
HUNTSVILLE, UT
ABC4

In-N-Out opens in another Utah city

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Burger lovers, get ready as uber-popular fast food chain In-N-Out opens in another Utah city this week. Beloved burger franchise In-N-Out will be opening its newest location in Logan on Aug. 17. The new restaurant is located at 404 N. Main Street and will mark the 12th In-N-Out location in […]
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

Syracuse man convicted of selling $720k of meth along Wasatch Front

SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4) – A Syracuse man has been convicted of selling $720,000 of methamphetamine across the Wasatch Front Christopher Flynn, 38, was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. According […]
SYRACUSE, UT

