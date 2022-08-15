Read full article on original website
kvnutalk
Logan man arrested and charged with 2 DUI’s on the same day – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 28-year-old Logan man is facing criminal charges after being arrested for allegedly driving under the influence twice on the same day. According to jail records, Leon Leovany Perez was arrested Monday morning after a Utah Highway Patrol trooper spotted him driving erratically. He was booked into jail but later released.
VIDEO: Centerville arson suspect tells police he's the devil as house burns
As the Centerville home he set fire to burned in the background, the suspect charged with arson told police he was the devil.
kslnewsradio.com
Three arrested for obstruction of justice in WinCo murder case
SALT LAKE CITY — Three more people have been arrested in connection to a murder case that happened in May at a South Salt Lake WinCo. Police say the three have been helping four murder suspects in their continued efforts to flee from police, after being charged with murder and robbery back in May.
ksl.com
West Bountiful man had 4 drugs in his system when he hit, killed bicyclist, charges say
FARMINGTON — There were four different drugs in Sean Douglas Mikesell's system when he hit two bikers with his pickup truck, killing one and injuring the other, according to charges filed Monday in 2nd District Court. The 29-year-old West Bountiful man is also a self-reported member of the criminal...
POLICE: Utahn killed in Nevada crash
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nev. (ABC4) – A resident of Logan, Utah is dead as a result of a car crash in Nevada. The Nevada State Police (NSP) report that Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division (HPD) responded to reports of a crash on Interstate-80 near state mile marker 186 in Humboldt County on August 6 at […]
KUTV
Video released of burglary suspect wanted in Weber County
PLAIN CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect who broke into a business and caused thousands of dollars in damage is now wanted in Weber County. Officials with Weber County Sheriff's Office said on Aug. 8 around 4 a.m. an individual forced entry into the Plain City Office building. They...
Logan Police searching for burglar targeting local business
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a man who broke into a local business and stole a cash box early last week. The Logan City Police Department says the incident happened on Aug. 8 around 4 a.m. The suspect was caught on surveillance camera footage carrying a stolen metal cash box during the […]
kvnutalk
Luella Marie Larsen Elwood – Cache Valley Daily
September 9, 1931 – August 18, 2022 (age 90) Luella Marie Larsen Elwood, 90, of Wellsville, UT passed away on August 18th in Logan, UT. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.
'It is not our job to play God': Utah woman organizes state capitol rally to make clergy mandated reporters
Logan, Utah, resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making flyers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after reading an Associated Press story that struck close to her childhood. The investigative piece noted...
kvnutalk
Nibley man arrested for allegedly raping infant girl – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 72-year-old Nibley man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a young girl several years ago, according to law enforcement. Curtis D. Rudd was booked Wednesday into the Cache County Jail following an investigation. According to the arrest report, the father of the alleged victim contacted law...
POLICE: Plane crashes in Davis County
WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) – An airplane reportedly crashed at Skypark Airport in Woods Cross on Tuesday. Company 85 with the South Davis Metro Fire Service Area responded to the scene of the crash. According to representatives, a fuel leak was the cause of the accident. The agency states that no injuries were reported as […]
Suspicious package detonated after found inside Layton Hospital
A bomb squad was called out after a suspicious package was found inside a Layton hospital Thursday morning, but officials said there was no threat to patients or staff in the building.
cachevalleydaily.com
Traveling Tabernacle set up and accepting visitors in Logan
NORTH LOGAN – The Preston area members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were out in force Wednesday to guide the public through the Traveling Tabernacle, located at 1550 N. 400 E. in Logan. The Traveling Tabernacle is scheduled to be in Logan until Monday, September 26, and each of the 40 LDS stakes in the region have wards assigned to volunteer at the exhibit for a day.
Parents, girlfriend of Utah homicide suspects arrested for obstruction of justice
ROY, Utah (ABC4) – The parents and a girlfriend of three suspects wanted in connection to a homicide at a Winco parking lot in South Salt Lake were arrested Wednesday for obstruction of justice. A search warrant was served on the residence of the suspects and their parents in Roy, Utah. Investigators reportedly learned that […]
kvnutalk
2nd annual ‘Ignite the Light’ concert slated for Monday – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY – Cache County is hosting a free-to-the-public suicide awareness and mental health event on Monday, Aug. 22. The event is slated from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Cache County Event Center and Fairgrounds. The 2nd annual “Ignite the Light” suicide awareness event will begin with a...
KUTV
GALLERY: Submerged truck recovered after crash into Pineview Reservoir
HUNTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Weber County Marine Patrol, Weber County Search and Rescue Dive Team, and Utah Highway Patrol recovered a truck after it crashed into Pineview Reservoir. Tuesday at 8:49 a.m., Weber County Sheriff's Office, UHP, and Weber Fire District were notified of a vehicle crash in the...
Gephardt Daily
Hiker transported by medical helicopter following injury near Mantua Reservoir
MANTUA, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A hiker was injured near Mantua Reservoir and transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital Tuesday, according to the Brigham City Fire Department. Crews responded at 11:50 a.m. to call for service at Mantua Reservoir, where “a female had been...
deseret.com
‘Dust Lake City’ disaster looming as Utah professor fights to save the Great Salt Lake
If you only view the Great Salt Lake from above, you’ll miss the greatest threat to the air we breathe here in northern Utah and beyond. But researchers are conducting a study on the ground level that aims to save the lake through education, one mile at a time.
In-N-Out opens in another Utah city
CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Burger lovers, get ready as uber-popular fast food chain In-N-Out opens in another Utah city this week. Beloved burger franchise In-N-Out will be opening its newest location in Logan on Aug. 17. The new restaurant is located at 404 N. Main Street and will mark the 12th In-N-Out location in […]
Syracuse man convicted of selling $720k of meth along Wasatch Front
SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4) – A Syracuse man has been convicted of selling $720,000 of methamphetamine across the Wasatch Front Christopher Flynn, 38, was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. According […]
