Previewing the Top 15 high school football teams in Idaho in 2022: No. 3 Meridian
SBLive Idaho is previewing the Top 15 high school football teams in the state ahead of the 2022 season. Here’s an inside look at the Meridian Warriors of the 5A Southern Idaho Conference – No. 3 in our countdown. 2021 IN REVIEW8-4 (third place in 5A SIC Rivers Division); lost in Class 5A ...
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP GOLF: Lakeland's Hanna, Coeur d'Alene boys win in Liberty Lake
LIBERTY LAKE — Lakeland senior Brady Hanna won the boys individual title with a 6-over-par 76 at the Lake City tournament on Wednesday. The boys played at Liberty Lake Golf Course and the girls at nearby MeadowWood Golf Course, with teams designating one player to compete individually and four others in a two-man scramble.
