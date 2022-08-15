ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur d'Alene Press

PREP GOLF: Lakeland's Hanna, Coeur d'Alene boys win in Liberty Lake

LIBERTY LAKE — Lakeland senior Brady Hanna won the boys individual title with a 6-over-par 76 at the Lake City tournament on Wednesday. The boys played at Liberty Lake Golf Course and the girls at nearby MeadowWood Golf Course, with teams designating one player to compete individually and four others in a two-man scramble.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

