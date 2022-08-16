ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Indonesia at 'pinnacle of global leadership', president says

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Qszd_0hIcvaZl00

JAKARTA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Tuesday hailed his country's growing stature on the global stage and reiterated calls for the Southeast Asian nation to be a "bridge of peace" between Russia and Ukraine.

"In 2022, we hold the presidency of the G20, an international forum made up of the world's largest economies. Next year, we will assume the chairmanship of ASEAN," he said in an annual state of the nation speech a day before Indonesia celebrates 77 years of independence.

"It indicates that we [are at the] pinnacle of global leadership," he added.

As head of the G20 this year Jokowi, as the president is known, has taken an increasingly active role in foreign affairs.

In late June he travelled to Kyiv and Moscow to meet with his Ukrainian and Russian counterparts, Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Vladimir Putin, as part of diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful solution to the war and ease the global food crisis. He was the first Asian leader to do so. read more

Indonesia, he said, "has been accepted as a diplomatic bridge" between the two nations.

In thetelevised national address Jokowi also noted the country's economic fundamentals remain strong amid a volatile global economy, with inflation at 4.9% and economic growth reaching 5.4% in the second quarter of 2022.

As the pandemic eases, relatively low case numbers this year have allowed Jokowi to refocus on his priorities, including economic growth and infrastructure development in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

The parliament passed legislation earlier this year on relocating the country's capital to Indonesian Borneo, a cornerstone of the president's agenda.

Jokowi, who donned a traditional outfit from Bangka Belitung islands off Sumatra, the colour of which his private secretary said represented a "green future", was elected in 2014 and will finish his second and final term in 2024.

Reporting by Ananda Teresia, Gayatri Suroyo, Stanley Widianto, Fransiska Nangoy, Stefanno Sulaiman, Bernadette Christina; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Kate Lamb; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
MILITARY
Benzinga

Norwegian Expert Predicts 'The Beginning Of The End' For Vladimir Putin's Regime

A Norwegian expert says Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime is about to fall as his faltering invasion of Ukraine continues to hurt the economy. What Happened: Iver Neumann, the director of Norway's Fridof Nansen Institute and an expert on Russia, predicted Putin's refusal to reform the country's economy, magnified by the invasion of Ukraine, could be "the beginning of the end" of his regime.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Joko Widodo
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends His Final Regards to Russia

Elon Musk will not go on vacation to Russia. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO, turned-global influencer with more than 102 million followers on microblog website Twitter, doesn't really care about Moscow. He never hid it. When President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Leadership#World Economy#Southeast Asian#G20#Asean#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Kim Jong Un says he’s ready to fight US, ‘annihilate’ South Korea

On Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced North Korea’s military is prepared to fight the U.S. military and annihilate the “regime” of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. Kim spoke during a celebration of the 69th anniversary of the armistice that ended the fighting of...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

555K+
Followers
350K+
Post
259M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy