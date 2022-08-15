June Lindsley, age 87, of Marshall, Minnesota, died on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the Prairie Home Hospice – Lockwood House in Marshall. Memorial Services are 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Living Word Lutheran Church in Marshall. Following the service, attendees are invited for a small luncheon in the church basement. Interment will then take place in the Marshall Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, also at the church. Arrangements are with the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall.

MARSHALL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO