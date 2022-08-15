Read full article on original website
Corky Madden
Melvin “Corky” Madden, age 88, of Lynd, Minnesota, died on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the North Memorial Health Hospital Center in Robbinsdale, Minnesota. Memorial Services are 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall. Interment will follow in the Lynd City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, also at the funeral home. Arrangements are with the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall.
June Lindsley
June Lindsley, age 87, of Marshall, Minnesota, died on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the Prairie Home Hospice – Lockwood House in Marshall. Memorial Services are 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Living Word Lutheran Church in Marshall. Following the service, attendees are invited for a small luncheon in the church basement. Interment will then take place in the Marshall Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, also at the church. Arrangements are with the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall.
7 file for election to Marshall School Board seats
MARSHALL (KMHL) – There was no shortage of people who filed for the Marshall School Board. There are three spots up for election on November 8th. Current board members Jeff Chapman and Sara Runchey filed for re-election, while Heather Anderson, Sara Brink, Trudy Madetzke, Ann Vorbach and Ben Walker also filed to be elected to the board.
