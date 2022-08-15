Read full article on original website
Related
Cheyenne OBGYN Welcomes New OBGYN
Cheyenne OBGYN is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Christopher Niehues, OBGYN to their team. Located at 2301 House Avenue, Suite 400 in Cheyenne, Cheyenne OBGYN provides personalized and compassionate health care in all aspects of obstetrical and gynecological care to women of all ages. Dr. Niehues brings a...
cowboystatedaily.com
One Last Ride For Deceased Rider at Wyoming’s Tom Horn Days; Suicide Prevention Group Formed
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bucking bronc at a rodeo is a common sight. What is less common is a bucking bronc spreading the ashes of a rider. That is what took place during the 3rd Annual Tom Horn Days in Bosler, Wyoming this past...
thecheyennepost.com
Letter to the Editor - Never Visiting Wyoming Again
Over the years, I have enjoyed multiple grand visits to Wyoming — Grand Teton National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Jackson Hole, Cheyenne, and other places, including working as a volunteer on dinosaur fossil preservation in Thermopolis. Today, however, I am taking a vow that never again will I travel...
capcity.news
Some Laramie County School District 1 parents, students ask board to protect book policy Monday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — In response to the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees seeing visits last month from concerned parents regarding material in its libraries that they found to be inappropriate, a contingent of parents and students from the other side of the argument made their voices heard during Monday’s board meeting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Huge Family Friendly Event Coming To Downtown Cheyenne Next Month
The Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority or DDA does an awesome job year in and year out(even in 2020!) on making sure that there are events going around town for us to enjoy. Well, they're going a step ahead next month and putting on a Cheyenne Community Appreciate Day. When Is...
thecheyennepost.com
School District Hires Three Administrators
Laramie County School District #1 has announced the hiring of three new administrators, following approval by the Board of Trustees. Jeff Hatcliff was recommended to the Board of Trustees to be the next assistant principal of Central High School and he was approved during the board meeting on Aug. 15.
newslj.com
Hageman beats Cheney, will face Grey Bull in November
CHEYENNE — Cheyenne attorney Harriet Hageman easily beat Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., in the Republican side of the fight for Wyoming’s lone seat in Congress. On the Democratic side, Lynnette Grey Bull won her party’s primary. She will be running against Hageman in the Nov. 8 general election.
cowboystatedaily.com
Poop-Smearing Homeless Man Arrested For Setting Man On Fire In Cheyenne
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A homeless man, who had a prior run-in with an art gallery owner for smearing his poop on a statue, was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly setting another man on fire at Martin Luther King Park in west Cheyenne. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Sherrif’s office continues to investigate after Bocanegra released
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - We continue with a follow-up update on the Bocanegra case. 42-year-old Rocsand Bocanegra was charged with second-degree homicide for allegedly stabbing 58-year-old Jess Smith in his residence on Aug. 8th at around 5:30 a.m. The event allegedly happened with about six other witnesses in...
I Wanna Rock! Cheyenne Has Two Great Rock Shows This Weekend
Are you ready to rock? If you are, this weekend is all yours. Two great bands that both started in the late 90s/early 00s will be hitting two separate stages this weekend to test your eardrums. Puddle Of Mudd and Buckcherry both have tons of songs you know and I'm pretty sure if you were planning on seeing two concerts in a weekend, these two, back-to-back would be a great way to spend a weekend.
county17.com
‘Today, Wyoming has spoken’: Harriet Hageman vows to ‘not waste any time’ as state’s likely new U.S. representative
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — When Harriet Hageman first faced a raucous crowd for her election night party at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Event Center minutes after her primary win was all but confirmed, she captured the mood of the event with a simple, direct opening phrase. “Today, Wyoming has spoken.”
Here Are All of the Asian Restaurants in Laramie
As a fan of food in general, and Asian food in particular, I am so thankful that Laramie has a pretty good amount of Asian restaurants. The variety of it too, keeps me sane and not have to drive so far to satisfy my cravings. Here's a list of all the Asian Restaurants in town! They are not in any particular order.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newslj.com
Transient man arrested for setting another man on fire
CHEYENNE (WNE) – A 54-year-old transient man was arrested early Sunday morning after Cheyenne Police said he set another man on fire. Kenneth Potter, 54, was found at Martin Luther King Park with a knife and lighters in his possession. He was arrested and booked into the Laramie County Jail on an aggravated assault charge without incident.
Whoa! Country Singer That Has Written A Ton Of Hits Is Coming To Cheyenne
The Outlaw Saloon in Cheyenne has been on a roll as of late with some great artists coming through their doors. Cheyenne Frontier Days was a great time to make your way to the Outlaw Saloon after a long day of rodeo with some awesome live music each night. Last Friday, the Outlaw had social media sensation and country singer, Cooper Alan performing(if you missed the show, he came on stage like he was shot out of a cannon). Friday night, rockers Buckcherry will perform and they aren't done with that. Country hitmaker and songwriter Colt Ford is the next to hit the stage at the Outlaw Saloon.
"Reach higher ground by any means necessary": Flooding creates dangerous situation in Colorado
According to an emergency notification sent out at about 3 PM on August 15, dangerous flooding is occurring in the area of Glen Haven, which is located northeast of Estes Park. "Immediately reach higher ground by any means necessary," reads an alert about the situation. The alert also instructs those...
2 injured, 1 arrested after Fort Collins police chase
A short police chase in Fort Collins ended with one suspect apprehended and two bystanders injured.
The World’s Biggest Pizza Party Is Coming To Northern Colorado
The world's biggest pizza party is coming to Northern Colorado. At the end of August, Project Pizza will attempt to break the record for the world's biggest pizza party - and you can help make history. About Project Pizza. Project Pizza is more than a business cranking out delicious wood-fired...
Two injured after pickup truck sped through Fort Collins, crashed into sedan
Two people were injured and one person was arrested after a pickup truck sped through Fort Collins and crashed into a sedan Wednesday afternoon.
1310kfka.com
Man arrested in armed robbery at Fort Collins convenience store
A man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery of a 7-Eleven in Fort Collins. Police handcuffed 18-year-old Ephraim Debisa last week. Debisa faces charges of felony aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and menacing. Police said he entered the convenience store near West Horsetooth Road and South Shields Street in broad daylight on August 6, held up a semi-automatic rifle and screamed at store patrons to leave the store while he demanded cash from the registers. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Now, he’s behind bars at the Larimer County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
Traffic Update: Accident on I-80 Near Laramie
There has been an accident on I-80 west bound near bottom of summit. The accident is not blocking traffic, but might cause delay and slow in traffic.
Comments / 0