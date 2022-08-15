ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhinebeck, NY

105.5 The Wolf

How to Celebrate the Mum in Saugerties New York

In the Spring there are Daffodil and Tulip Festivals and right now all over the Hudson Valley, you can enjoy the beautiful Sun Flowers being celebrated but did you know that in October you can attend the 57th Annual Mum Festival in Saugerties, NY?. That's right the annual Mum Festival...
SAUGERTIES, NY
94.3 Lite FM

The Pancake Factory Serves Up Ice T and Coco in Pleasant Valley, NY

We've become accustomed to celebrity sightings in the Hudson Valley lately, as it feels like they're always popping up at various restaurants and local businesses, especially since so much filming has been happening in the area lately. Just last week this wildly popular broadway powerhouse was visiting Rhinebeck, a Stranger Things star was spotted at just south of the Hudson Valley, and remember the Hawk on Hawke action in Orange County just a few months back?
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Destination burgers of the Hudson Valley

Hamburgers are one of the easiest, quickest foods to consume while we’re on the go. No matter what time it is, burgers are popular for lunch, dinner … even breakfast!. What makes a hamburger delicious? The chemical reaction in our brain when salt, fat and sugar come together is irresistible. Crunch, soft, salty and sweet: these contrasts play on flavors and textures, keeping us coming back for more.
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Top 5 Places to Get Great Fajitas in the Hudson Valley

Here are the top 5 places to get fajitas in the Hudson Valley. I'll always remember having the best fajitas, personally, at Fresno's in Poughkeepsie. Fresno's Southwest Restaurant & Bar at the Poughkeepsie Galleria was the place to go for me back in the 90s. An order of their amazing fajitas and a Texas-size Budweiser really hit the spot.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Chris Janson
101.5 WPDH

New Restaurant Open at Former BurgerFi Spot in Poughkeepsie

A new restaurant has opened its doors in the former BurgerFi spot by Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, NY. After shutting down at the start of the pandemic in March of 2020, BurgerFi, (a hamburger restaurant chain) had been a popular spot on Raymond Ave in the former Juliet Billiards location since 2014 and was repeatedly voted "Best Burger Joint" in the Hudson Valley.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
#County Fairs#Just Around The Corner#Summertime#The Dutchess County Fair#Midway#Grandstand
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Coyote Snatches Small Dog From Kingston, NY Driveway

A family in the Kingston, New York area is mourning the loss of their beloved pet after a tragic animal attack. Hudson Valley residents are used to seeing all kind of wildlife in their own backyards. However, most of the time animals usually dart away before any kind of human contact or interaction.
KINGSTON, NY
105.5 The Wolf

50 Mile Relay Fundraiser Returns To New Paltz New York

Outdoor endurance enthusiasts got good news today from the Mohonk Preserve. The Save the Date and registration have gone out for the 2023 Rock The Ridge 50 Mile Relay. The Mohonk Preserve took to social media today to let people know that Rock The Ridge is ready for 2023. The date for this 50-mile relay which can span up to 18 hours is May 6th, 2023. The Mohonk Preserve took to its Facebook page to make the announcement and to get people excited for the 10th running of the course.
NEW PALTZ, NY
News 12

Newly built Dutchess County animal shelter unable to open

A Dutchess County animal nonprofit is at risk of losing its new shelter because of upgrades the town is allegedly asking for - that they say they can’t afford. Josephine Santoro is a licensed wildlife rehabilitator and retired dog control officer. She runs the pet food pantry in Fishkill...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Library at mall has to move

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – The Newburgh Free Library branch at the Newburgh Mall must move out of the space it has occupied for 10 years to make way for a restaurant, Library Executive Director Mary Lou Carolan said. The space is not far from what will become the Resorts...
NEWBURGH, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Northern Lights Could Be Visible Over Greater Danbury and the Hudson Valley

Geomagnetic storms occurring on the surface of the Sun could bring quite the light show above Wednesday night through Friday. While normally witnessed in the much higher latitudes closer to the poles, the Aurora Borealis can dip as far south as the center of the U.S. AccuWeather says that the latest storm emanating from the Sun could be strong enough tor the Northern lights to be seen over Greater Danbury and the Hudson Valley.
DANBURY, CT
westchestermagazine.com

A Harry Potter Experience Adds Magic to Westchester This Fall

Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience brings the wizarding world to Westchester County starting in October. Calling all Potterheads! If you spent your childhood immersed in the magical adventures of Harry, Ron, and Hermione, then you won’t want to miss this. Coming to Westchester County this fall, Harry Potter:...
105.5 The Wolf

105.5 The Wolf

Brookfield, CT
