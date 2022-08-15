Read full article on original website
Highly Anticipated Performance Canceled For Fair In Rhinebeck, New York
What a bummer but what can you do? A lot of folks were looking forward to Darci Lynne's performance on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022 at the Grandstand at the Dutchess County Fair but news broke today that the show is canceled. The Dutchess County Fair took to social media today...
Popular Poughkeepsie Restaurant has Closed, Fans Left Wondering Why?
The sign on the front door says vacation, but it looks like it's closed for good after asking around. One thing the Hudson Valley has is a ton of great restaurants to enjoy a meal at. From Rhinebeck to Newburgh the choices are endless but one thing that drives me crazy is when you find that one place that you look forward to getting food from has suddenly closed down.
How to Celebrate the Mum in Saugerties New York
In the Spring there are Daffodil and Tulip Festivals and right now all over the Hudson Valley, you can enjoy the beautiful Sun Flowers being celebrated but did you know that in October you can attend the 57th Annual Mum Festival in Saugerties, NY?. That's right the annual Mum Festival...
The Pancake Factory Serves Up Ice T and Coco in Pleasant Valley, NY
We've become accustomed to celebrity sightings in the Hudson Valley lately, as it feels like they're always popping up at various restaurants and local businesses, especially since so much filming has been happening in the area lately. Just last week this wildly popular broadway powerhouse was visiting Rhinebeck, a Stranger Things star was spotted at just south of the Hudson Valley, and remember the Hawk on Hawke action in Orange County just a few months back?
Destination burgers of the Hudson Valley
Hamburgers are one of the easiest, quickest foods to consume while we’re on the go. No matter what time it is, burgers are popular for lunch, dinner … even breakfast!. What makes a hamburger delicious? The chemical reaction in our brain when salt, fat and sugar come together is irresistible. Crunch, soft, salty and sweet: these contrasts play on flavors and textures, keeping us coming back for more.
Top 5 Places to Get Great Fajitas in the Hudson Valley
Here are the top 5 places to get fajitas in the Hudson Valley. I'll always remember having the best fajitas, personally, at Fresno's in Poughkeepsie. Fresno's Southwest Restaurant & Bar at the Poughkeepsie Galleria was the place to go for me back in the 90s. An order of their amazing fajitas and a Texas-size Budweiser really hit the spot.
57 Dogs Rescued Donations Needed in Newburgh, New York
Earlier this week, social media in the Hudson Valley was full of stories about 54 Miniature Pinschers and 3 other breed dogs who were found living in what could only be described as beyond deplorable conditions. According to an article shared with me that was written by Mary Esparra for...
Electronics Recycling & Household Waste Event in Dutchess County
I feel like it is difficult to find a good place to get rid of old and broken electronics. I have some of my grandmother's old possessions including her old television. With something like that, you need to hire a specific company, most of the time, to dispose of it correctly.
New Restaurant Open at Former BurgerFi Spot in Poughkeepsie
A new restaurant has opened its doors in the former BurgerFi spot by Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, NY. After shutting down at the start of the pandemic in March of 2020, BurgerFi, (a hamburger restaurant chain) had been a popular spot on Raymond Ave in the former Juliet Billiards location since 2014 and was repeatedly voted "Best Burger Joint" in the Hudson Valley.
3 Fires Started At New York State Parks in Hudson Valley
Fire officials had to deal with three fires inside state parks in three different counties in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Officials confirmed forest rangers battled wildfires in Orange, Putnam and Rockland counties.
Have You Ever Seen an Animal Like This? Is it a Cat?
After spending seven days in Mexico, I've not only come back with some great stories, I've come back with a few pictures of things that I took that I have no idea what they could be. Let's start with coming across this guy right outside of the room I was staying at...
Can You Spy What’s “Off” in this $6 Million Highland Mansion for Sale?
Not to brag, but I've become somewhat of an expert in houses I can't afford. Zillow-voyeurism is one of my most active hobbies, and by now I'm almost used seeing (and judging) the sprawling great rooms, kitchens, and pools of the multi-million homes on the market in the Hudson Valley. A recent $6 million listing in Highland, NY, however, set off some alarm bells.
Coyote Snatches Small Dog From Kingston, NY Driveway
A family in the Kingston, New York area is mourning the loss of their beloved pet after a tragic animal attack. Hudson Valley residents are used to seeing all kind of wildlife in their own backyards. However, most of the time animals usually dart away before any kind of human contact or interaction.
50 Mile Relay Fundraiser Returns To New Paltz New York
Outdoor endurance enthusiasts got good news today from the Mohonk Preserve. The Save the Date and registration have gone out for the 2023 Rock The Ridge 50 Mile Relay. The Mohonk Preserve took to social media today to let people know that Rock The Ridge is ready for 2023. The date for this 50-mile relay which can span up to 18 hours is May 6th, 2023. The Mohonk Preserve took to its Facebook page to make the announcement and to get people excited for the 10th running of the course.
Newly built Dutchess County animal shelter unable to open
A Dutchess County animal nonprofit is at risk of losing its new shelter because of upgrades the town is allegedly asking for - that they say they can’t afford. Josephine Santoro is a licensed wildlife rehabilitator and retired dog control officer. She runs the pet food pantry in Fishkill...
Fact Check: Is A ‘Serial Killer Hunting’ In Hudson Valley, New York?
Multiple reports on social media say a "serial killer or abductor" is "currently hunting" across the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, the City Middletown, New York Police Department took to Facebook to report on social media posts claiming on "serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Middletown." Fact Check:...
Library at mall has to move
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – The Newburgh Free Library branch at the Newburgh Mall must move out of the space it has occupied for 10 years to make way for a restaurant, Library Executive Director Mary Lou Carolan said. The space is not far from what will become the Resorts...
Northern Lights Could Be Visible Over Greater Danbury and the Hudson Valley
Geomagnetic storms occurring on the surface of the Sun could bring quite the light show above Wednesday night through Friday. While normally witnessed in the much higher latitudes closer to the poles, the Aurora Borealis can dip as far south as the center of the U.S. AccuWeather says that the latest storm emanating from the Sun could be strong enough tor the Northern lights to be seen over Greater Danbury and the Hudson Valley.
A Harry Potter Experience Adds Magic to Westchester This Fall
Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience brings the wizarding world to Westchester County starting in October. Calling all Potterheads! If you spent your childhood immersed in the magical adventures of Harry, Ron, and Hermione, then you won’t want to miss this. Coming to Westchester County this fall, Harry Potter:...
Body of Missing Orange County Woman Found in Wallkill, NY
A woman from the Hudson Valley who went missing in early July of 2022 has died. It's a tragic update from the New York State Police regarding 21-year-old Brittany Hendershot. Back on July 15th, 2022, Hendershot was reported missing on the Port Jervis Police Department Facebook page. According to the...
