30 Years Ago, A Man May Have Been Killed Over A Sports TeamJeffery MacSan Jose, CA
Department of Education Cancels Nearly $4 Billion in Student LoansTechnology JournalNaperville, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: The Air and Water ShowLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
blockclubchicago.org
The Englewood Music Festival Is Back Next Month With Live Performances From Juvenile, Kindred The Family Soul
ENGLEWOOD — A South Side music festival is back for its second year, bringing live music, fresh food and art pop-ups to celebrate the final days of summer. The Englewood Music Festival, a daylong celebration of the neighborhood, will return noon-7 p.m. Sept. 17 at 6300 S. Halsted St. Tickets are free. You can register here.
Roseland Youth Group Hosting 24 Hours Of Music, Food, Back-To-School Giveaways And More
ROSELAND — A Far South Side community group will celebrate peace and kids returning to school with free activities for 24 hours this weekend. Kids Off The Block is hosting its 24-Hour All Night Peace Jam noon Saturday-noon Sunday at 11618 S. Michigan Ave. The day-long community event will have free food, music, contests, prizes and more, according to a Facebook post.
blockclubchicago.org
Miko’s Italian Ice Brings Back 1997 Prices This Weekend To Celebrate 25th Anniversary
CHICAGO — Miko’s Italian Ice wants to party like it’s 1997 — by rolling back its famous cups to original prices. On Saturday and Sunday, the family business will sell its Italian ices for $1-$4, depending on size. There will be a four-cup limit per each promotional purchase.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Remembering a past that has long left Chicago behind
Remembering a past that has long left Chicago behind. Chicago was a different place when I grew up there in the 1950s and 1960s. People felt safer and some problems and there was less crime. And, every ethnic and racial group lived openly among themselves proudly and happily. That is a far contrast from today’s Chicago where the labels “Beirut on the Lake” and “Chicagostan” don’t even come close to depicting the terrible situation of rising crime and the failure of politicians like Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Kim Foxx to act effectively.
Taste For The Homeless Fest Heads To Dolton For A Mardi Gras Party This Weekend — And They Need Your Help
BRONZEVILLE — Taste for the Homeless’ Summer Festival is taking the party to south suburban Dolton for a Mardi Gras-themed celebration, and organizers want to make it a memorable one. The free event, now in its fourth year, is noon-7 p.m. Sunday at the Dolton Park District headquarters,...
vfpress.news
In Photos: The Taste Of Bellwood 2022
Rev. Teddy Matthews, the pastor of Empowerment Church, baptizes a young boy during the Annual Taste of Bellwood’s outdoor church service on Sunday, Aug. 14. Matthews said three children were baptized that day. | Shanel Romain. Monday, August 15, 2022 || Photos by Shanel Romain || @maywoodnews. The Annual...
Bronzeville church helps people learn new skills, advance in a trade through apprenticeship program
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Providing a lifetime of gainful employment is a priority for people on the Chicago's South Side and West Side.For years, one Bronzeville church has been leading an effort to bring minorities into Chicago's trade unions. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports Thursday at the church, members of the community will see just how many opportunities are available. On Wednesday, Maurice Harris stands with a sense of pride. He is a journeyman plumber. A professional, almost a master. "A professional plumber. You come in and take care of business. You don't play around." It's a huge leap from apprentice. It...
I taught at Urban Prep in better times. The latest news is devastating.
It was never perfect. But when I taught at Urban Prep, it was good. Really good.Amid an epidemic of gun violence, the life of an adolescent, African American male living on the South or West side of Chicago is too often over before it begins. That’s why, during its heyday, Urban Prep — a network of all-male charter schools, frequently praised for its rates of college acceptance — was a coveted...
Eater
Fulton Market’s Latest Pushes Boundaries With Mexican Seafood
A lot has changed for the lobby restaurant space inside the former Ace Hotel, across the street from Google’s Chicago headquarters. Now known as the Emily, the hotel last week debuted Fulton Market’s newest restaurant: Fora. The space feels warmer than before with the 4,500 square-foot space setting...
letsbeardown.com
THE CRAZY THINGS YOU SEE IN CHICAGO
Chicago is still, in my mind, one of the greatest cities in the world. I know that it has had its share of struggles lately, but so many great things are present in the Windy City. However, you still see some weird stuff on a daily basis... Here is an...
vfpress.news
Maywood Old Timers Picnic Returns Aug. 28
Attendees at a Maywood Old Timers picnic held in the past. | File. Tuesday, August 16, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. The annual Maywood Old Timers Picnic will take place after all. Organizers said the longstanding event will be held Sunday, Aug. 28, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Veterans Park on Oak Street, just behind the Maywood Police Station, 125 S. 5th Ave. in Maywood.
flossmoor.org
Get Ready for Flossmoor Fest!
O 1 p.m. – Fest opens – Homewood-Flossmoor High School Marching Band. o 2 - 7 p.m. – Children's rides on Central Drive and Leavitt Avenue.
Here's What $1,500 In Rent Will Get You In Chicago
The average price of a studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom space.
Chicago's beloved Italian beef sandwich gaining national exposure with help of hit new TV show
Demand for Chicago’s famous Italian beef is booming nationwide - thanks to a popular television series. “The Bear,” on FX, tells the story of a struggling Chicago beef sandwich shop and it’s left viewers craving the real deal.
shiftedmag.com
7 Things To Consider When Buying Houses for Cash in Chicago
In 2021, around 32% of homes were bought by cash buyers, which proves that it’s more common than we think. Buying houses for cash is a great way to grow your portfolio and is more secure than through traditional means. But, like with any investment, it’s important to know the ins and outs, so you can decide whether it’s the right option for you.
How eviction works in Cook County
For tenants in Cook County, eviction is a high-stakes but often-bewildering legal process. And unlike landlords, tenants typically lack attorneys to help them navigate it. Between 2010 and 2019, an average of just 11% of Chicago tenants facing eviction lawsuits had legal representation each year, compared to 81% of landlords, according to the Lawyers’ Committee for Better Housing.
Eater
Inside a James Beard Winner’s Homage to Creole and Cajun Cooking on Chicago’s South Side
This year, Erick Williams brought the James Beards to the South Side when the Oscars of the food world enjoyed a post-gala victory party in June at his restaurant Virtue. The joyous affair that spilled onto 53rd Street after storms knocked out power and left the restaurant without lights or air conditioning.
oakpark.com
Where’s the economic engine for the Black West Side?
I know for some of you who read this column, turning 21 occurred ages ago. But I’m asking you to put yourself in the position of a young person who is currently turning 21. Now that they can go to bars and have a drink legally, what clubs are available to them in the neighborhood? Sadly, there are few to none!
oakpark.com
Packs of rats: a persistent Oak Park pest
Rats are a reality of urban living, especially in Chicago. Last year, pest control service Orkin dubbed the City of Broad Shoulders the “rattiest city” in the United States, a title Chicago has the misfortune of winning seven years in a row. With Oak Park in such close proximity to Chicago, the rat problem has scurried across the border.
Comments / 0