ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Block Club Chicago

Roseland Youth Group Hosting 24 Hours Of Music, Food, Back-To-School Giveaways And More

ROSELAND — A Far South Side community group will celebrate peace and kids returning to school with free activities for 24 hours this weekend. Kids Off The Block is hosting its 24-Hour All Night Peace Jam noon Saturday-noon Sunday at 11618 S. Michigan Ave. The day-long community event will have free food, music, contests, prizes and more, according to a Facebook post.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Chicago, IL
City
Rome, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Society
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
suburbanchicagoland.com

Remembering a past that has long left Chicago behind

Remembering a past that has long left Chicago behind. Chicago was a different place when I grew up there in the 1950s and 1960s. People felt safer and some problems and there was less crime. And, every ethnic and racial group lived openly among themselves proudly and happily. That is a far contrast from today’s Chicago where the labels “Beirut on the Lake” and “Chicagostan” don’t even come close to depicting the terrible situation of rising crime and the failure of politicians like Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Kim Foxx to act effectively.
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

In Photos: The Taste Of Bellwood 2022

Rev. Teddy Matthews, the pastor of Empowerment Church, baptizes a young boy during the Annual Taste of Bellwood’s outdoor church service on Sunday, Aug. 14. Matthews said three children were baptized that day. | Shanel Romain. Monday, August 15, 2022 || Photos by Shanel Romain || @maywoodnews. The Annual...
BELLWOOD, IL
CBS Chicago

Bronzeville church helps people learn new skills, advance in a trade through apprenticeship program

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Providing a lifetime of gainful employment is a priority for people on the Chicago's South Side and West Side.For years, one Bronzeville church has been leading an effort to bring minorities into Chicago's trade unions. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports Thursday at the church, members of the community will see just how many opportunities are available. On Wednesday, Maurice Harris stands with a sense of pride. He is a journeyman plumber. A professional, almost a master. "A professional plumber. You come in and take care of business. You don't play around." It's a huge leap from apprentice. It...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Conlon
Chalkbeat

I taught at Urban Prep in better times. The latest news is devastating.

It was never perfect. But when I taught at Urban Prep, it was good. Really good.Amid an epidemic of gun violence, the life of an adolescent, African American male living on the South or West side of Chicago is too often over before it begins. That’s why, during its heyday, Urban Prep — a network of all-male charter schools, frequently praised for its rates of college acceptance — was a coveted...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Fulton Market’s Latest Pushes Boundaries With Mexican Seafood

A lot has changed for the lobby restaurant space inside the former Ace Hotel, across the street from Google’s Chicago headquarters. Now known as the Emily, the hotel last week debuted Fulton Market’s newest restaurant: Fora. The space feels warmer than before with the 4,500 square-foot space setting...
CHICAGO, IL
letsbeardown.com

THE CRAZY THINGS YOU SEE IN CHICAGO

Chicago is still, in my mind, one of the greatest cities in the world. I know that it has had its share of struggles lately, but so many great things are present in the Windy City. However, you still see some weird stuff on a daily basis... Here is an...
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Maywood Old Timers Picnic Returns Aug. 28

Attendees at a Maywood Old Timers picnic held in the past. | File. Tuesday, August 16, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. The annual Maywood Old Timers Picnic will take place after all. Organizers said the longstanding event will be held Sunday, Aug. 28, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Veterans Park on Oak Street, just behind the Maywood Police Station, 125 S. 5th Ave. in Maywood.
MAYWOOD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Opera Singers#Opera Houses#Summer Music#Roman#King Of Bohemia#German
flossmoor.org

Get Ready for Flossmoor Fest!

O 1 p.m. – Fest opens – Homewood-Flossmoor High School Marching Band. o 2 - 7 p.m. – Children's rides on Central Drive and Leavitt Avenue.
FLOSSMOOR, IL
shiftedmag.com

7 Things To Consider When Buying Houses for Cash in Chicago

In 2021, around 32% of homes were bought by cash buyers, which proves that it’s more common than we think. Buying houses for cash is a great way to grow your portfolio and is more secure than through traditional means. But, like with any investment, it’s important to know the ins and outs, so you can decide whether it’s the right option for you.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Religion
Injustice Watch

How eviction works in Cook County

For tenants in Cook County, eviction is a high-stakes but often-bewildering legal process. And unlike landlords, tenants typically lack attorneys to help them navigate it. Between 2010 and 2019, an average of just 11% of Chicago tenants facing eviction lawsuits had legal representation each year, compared to 81% of landlords, according to the Lawyers’ Committee for Better Housing.
COOK COUNTY, IL
oakpark.com

Where’s the economic engine for the Black West Side?

I know for some of you who read this column, turning 21 occurred ages ago. But I’m asking you to put yourself in the position of a young person who is currently turning 21. Now that they can go to bars and have a drink legally, what clubs are available to them in the neighborhood? Sadly, there are few to none!
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Packs of rats: a persistent Oak Park pest

Rats are a reality of urban living, especially in Chicago. Last year, pest control service Orkin dubbed the City of Broad Shoulders the “rattiest city” in the United States, a title Chicago has the misfortune of winning seven years in a row. With Oak Park in such close proximity to Chicago, the rat problem has scurried across the border.
OAK PARK, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Hyde Park Herald

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hyde Park Herald, Chicago's oldest community newspaper since 1882.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy