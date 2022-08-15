ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland, NY

Hudson Valley Post

1 Dead, 5 Injured When Hudson Valley Man Tries To Pass Rabbi’s Cadillac

One person was killed and at least five others injured following a three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, August 15, at approximately 8:23 p.m., New York State Police responded to U.S. Route 6 in the town of Woodbury, New York for a report of a three-car collision with entrapment and serious injuries. The crash killed one person and injured at least five others.
WOODBURY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police seek help in locating missing homeless man

POUGHKEEPSIE – City of Poughkeepsie Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing homeless man. Fifty-nine-year-old Louis “Pecan” Stratford was last seen in Poughkeepsie on June 29, 2022. Stratford was reported missing to police by his family after they spent days searching for him.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

3 Fires Started At New York State Parks in Hudson Valley

Fire officials had to deal with three fires inside state parks in three different counties in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Officials confirmed forest rangers battled wildfires in Orange, Putnam and Rockland counties.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man arrested after pulling gun on Beacon police officer

BEACON – An Ellenville man is in the Dutchess County Jail after he allegedly drew a loaded handgun on a Beacon police officer on Wednesday afternoon on Fishkill Avenue. Twenty-six-year-old Aaron Thompson is facing a felony charge of criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor charges of menacing and endangering the welfare of a child.
BEACON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie cops catch suspect with stolen handgun

POUGHKEEPSIE – A 39-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after menacing a person with a handgun in the city and then leading police on a foot pursuit. Stephen McKinnon was arrested after police responded to a menacing complaint at 3:11 p.m. on August 17. The victim told police that a man had threatened him with a handgun on Noxon Street before fleeing the area in a car.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Cause of Grossingers Hotel fire under investigation

TOWN OF LIBERTY – The cause of Tuesday night’s massive fire at the former Grossingers Hotel is under investigation by the State Police and Sullivan County Bureau of Fire. Liberty Fire Chief Mark Johnstone said firefighters were hampered by a number of obstacles in attempting to fight the blaze in the 3 ½ story building.
LIBERTY, NY
