Phoenicia, NY

105.5 The Wolf

Popular Poughkeepsie Restaurant has Closed, Fans Left Wondering Why?

The sign on the front door says vacation, but it looks like it's closed for good after asking around. One thing the Hudson Valley has is a ton of great restaurants to enjoy a meal at. From Rhinebeck to Newburgh the choices are endless but one thing that drives me crazy is when you find that one place that you look forward to getting food from has suddenly closed down.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Why is Goodyear Blimp Landing in Montgomery New York

You never know what you are going to see in the sky in the Hudson Valley. Never was that more true than yesterday at about 6:30 PM when I was finishing up a round of golf at Winding Hills Golf Club in Montgomery, New York when the Goodyear Blimp seemed to appear out of nowhere between the trees.
MONTGOMERY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Coyote Snatches Small Dog From Kingston, NY Driveway

A family in the Kingston, New York area is mourning the loss of their beloved pet after a tragic animal attack. Hudson Valley residents are used to seeing all kind of wildlife in their own backyards. However, most of the time animals usually dart away before any kind of human contact or interaction.
KINGSTON, NY
105.5 The Wolf

50 Mile Relay Fundraiser Returns To New Paltz New York

Outdoor endurance enthusiasts got good news today from the Mohonk Preserve. The Save the Date and registration have gone out for the 2023 Rock The Ridge 50 Mile Relay. The Mohonk Preserve took to social media today to let people know that Rock The Ridge is ready for 2023. The date for this 50-mile relay which can span up to 18 hours is May 6th, 2023. The Mohonk Preserve took to its Facebook page to make the announcement and to get people excited for the 10th running of the course.
NEW PALTZ, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Harmful Algal Blooms Reported in Ulster County

Another Harmful Algal Bloom has been spotted, this time in Ulster County. In July of 2022, the New York State Parks and Historic Sites Facebook announced that Lake Welch in Rockland County was closed due to Harmful Algal Bloom. We learned from the DEC that these harmful Algal Blooms are triggered by water and environmental conditions.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

You’ve Never Seen a Pool this Cool In New York

The Hudson Valley is full of centuries-old homes but it isn't often that one of this magnitude becomes available for purchase. Known as Rondale this stunning country estate in Stone Ridge offers 67 acres, 5 bedrooms, a 2 bedroom guest house, and a 3-bay garage. It also has a unique...
STONE RIDGE, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Wappingers Rescue Welcomes 19 Beagles Saved From Breeding Facility

They're here! A Hudson Valley dog rescue has received a handful of young dogs after they were saved from deplorable conditions. At the end of July 2022, Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County announced that they would be helping in the rescue efforts of over 4,000 beagle puppies from a breeding facility in Virginia. The story made national headlines as the puppies were found in terrible conditions. Today.com reported:
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
105.5 The Wolf

New Paltz, New York Trail Perfect for Falcon Release

Just outside of the Village of New Paltz, New York there is an amazing trail that has grown in popularity over the past few years. The River to Ridge Trail also known as the R2R offers users a chance to take in magnificent Hudson Valley vistas while enjoying a well-groomed trail designed for both the beginner and experienced trail goer.
NEW PALTZ, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Hudson Valley Farm Creates Whimsical Hobbit House Air BNB Experience

In the last few years, the Hudson Valley has seen a surge in tourism. We've really become a hot tourist destination. While we don't enjoy the traffic (and sometimes the pollution) tourism brings to town, we love to see new and interesting things pop up in our neighborhoods. June Farms in West Sand Lake, New York, has just created a whimsical Air BnB experience for all.
WEST SAND LAKE, NY
105.5 The Wolf

New Cider Inspired by Cocktails Available in New York

August is the month where you begin hearing rumors of Pumpkin Spice. The rule used to be that you had to wait until October to even consider anything Pumpkin Spice. You couldn't even find anything close to it. But now it starts showing up on Hudson Valley menus as early as August.
WALDEN, NY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
105.5 The Wolf

Its Official Popular Farm Market Not Opening this Season

It was back at the end of this past May, Summer was in front of us and so was the hope that one of Ulster Counties' favorite farmstands located in Ulster Park was going to open soon. The Apple bin on Route 9W hadn't opened and people were wondering what the reason was for the delay. I wrote at the time that The Apple Bin hoped to open later in the season.
ULSTER PARK, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Viral Story of Drinking Poughkeepsie, NY Clown Resurfaces

A night out on the town in Dutchess County landed one party goer down in NYC all dressed up with nowhere to go. If you're not familiar with the social media account Humans of New York, I highly suggest finding them on Facebook or on Instagram. The page was created as a photo project back in 2010, but soon took on a life of its own as random people of New York shared their stories gripping millions of viewers.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
105.5 The Wolf

105.5 The Wolf

