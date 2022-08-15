Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrating the 53rd Anniversary of a Cultural & Musical Phenomenon; Remembering WoodstockJames PatrickWoodstock, NY
Saugerties NY Man allegedly threatened motel worker at knifepoint.IMUSaugerties, NY
This New York Campground is Truly One-Of-A-KindTravel MavenNew York City, NY
This New York Campground was Named One of the Most Scenic in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
This Luxe Campground Just Opened in the CatskillsTravel MavenCatskill, NY
Popular Poughkeepsie Restaurant has Closed, Fans Left Wondering Why?
The sign on the front door says vacation, but it looks like it's closed for good after asking around. One thing the Hudson Valley has is a ton of great restaurants to enjoy a meal at. From Rhinebeck to Newburgh the choices are endless but one thing that drives me crazy is when you find that one place that you look forward to getting food from has suddenly closed down.
A Look Inside The Tasting Room at The Vale Fox Distillery in Poughkeepsie, NY
Put your pinkies up and cleanse your palate, there's a new tasting room in town. The Vale Fox Distillery has opened its doors to its gorgeous tasting room in Poughkeepsie, New York. The distillery itself has been there for about 3 years where The Vale Fox staff created craft distilled spirits. Now, the public gets to enjoy the fruits, or spirits, of their labor.
Highly Anticipated Performance Canceled For Fair In Rhinebeck, New York
What a bummer but what can you do? A lot of folks were looking forward to Darci Lynne's performance on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022 at the Grandstand at the Dutchess County Fair but news broke today that the show is canceled. The Dutchess County Fair took to social media today...
‘Discarded Cigarette’ to Blame for Milton, NY Landing Pier Fire
A staple in the Milton community for the last 10 years went up in flames earlier this week. There are so many great places across the Hudson Valley to catch a glimpse of the Hudson River, but some are so picturesque that they serve as the background for many photos of life events like weddings, proposals, and special moments.
Why is Goodyear Blimp Landing in Montgomery New York
You never know what you are going to see in the sky in the Hudson Valley. Never was that more true than yesterday at about 6:30 PM when I was finishing up a round of golf at Winding Hills Golf Club in Montgomery, New York when the Goodyear Blimp seemed to appear out of nowhere between the trees.
Coyote Snatches Small Dog From Kingston, NY Driveway
A family in the Kingston, New York area is mourning the loss of their beloved pet after a tragic animal attack. Hudson Valley residents are used to seeing all kind of wildlife in their own backyards. However, most of the time animals usually dart away before any kind of human contact or interaction.
57 Dogs Rescued Donations Needed in Newburgh, New York
Earlier this week, social media in the Hudson Valley was full of stories about 54 Miniature Pinschers and 3 other breed dogs who were found living in what could only be described as beyond deplorable conditions. According to an article shared with me that was written by Mary Esparra for...
50 Mile Relay Fundraiser Returns To New Paltz New York
Outdoor endurance enthusiasts got good news today from the Mohonk Preserve. The Save the Date and registration have gone out for the 2023 Rock The Ridge 50 Mile Relay. The Mohonk Preserve took to social media today to let people know that Rock The Ridge is ready for 2023. The date for this 50-mile relay which can span up to 18 hours is May 6th, 2023. The Mohonk Preserve took to its Facebook page to make the announcement and to get people excited for the 10th running of the course.
Harmful Algal Blooms Reported in Ulster County
Another Harmful Algal Bloom has been spotted, this time in Ulster County. In July of 2022, the New York State Parks and Historic Sites Facebook announced that Lake Welch in Rockland County was closed due to Harmful Algal Bloom. We learned from the DEC that these harmful Algal Blooms are triggered by water and environmental conditions.
Have You Ever Seen an Animal Like This? Is it a Cat?
After spending seven days in Mexico, I've not only come back with some great stories, I've come back with a few pictures of things that I took that I have no idea what they could be. Let's start with coming across this guy right outside of the room I was staying at...
You’ve Never Seen a Pool this Cool In New York
The Hudson Valley is full of centuries-old homes but it isn't often that one of this magnitude becomes available for purchase. Known as Rondale this stunning country estate in Stone Ridge offers 67 acres, 5 bedrooms, a 2 bedroom guest house, and a 3-bay garage. It also has a unique...
The Dutchess County Fair Is Almost Here! Enter to Win A Pair Of Tickets
The event of the Summer is just around the corner! The 2022 Dutchess County Fair will take place from August 23rd to the 28th at the Fairgrounds in Rhinebeck! There will be tons of entertainment, food, exhibits, and more! Keep reading to find out how YOU can grab a pair of tickets to the fair!
Wappingers Rescue Welcomes 19 Beagles Saved From Breeding Facility
They're here! A Hudson Valley dog rescue has received a handful of young dogs after they were saved from deplorable conditions. At the end of July 2022, Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County announced that they would be helping in the rescue efforts of over 4,000 beagle puppies from a breeding facility in Virginia. The story made national headlines as the puppies were found in terrible conditions. Today.com reported:
New Paltz, New York Trail Perfect for Falcon Release
Just outside of the Village of New Paltz, New York there is an amazing trail that has grown in popularity over the past few years. The River to Ridge Trail also known as the R2R offers users a chance to take in magnificent Hudson Valley vistas while enjoying a well-groomed trail designed for both the beginner and experienced trail goer.
Hudson Valley Farm Creates Whimsical Hobbit House Air BNB Experience
In the last few years, the Hudson Valley has seen a surge in tourism. We've really become a hot tourist destination. While we don't enjoy the traffic (and sometimes the pollution) tourism brings to town, we love to see new and interesting things pop up in our neighborhoods. June Farms in West Sand Lake, New York, has just created a whimsical Air BnB experience for all.
New Cider Inspired by Cocktails Available in New York
August is the month where you begin hearing rumors of Pumpkin Spice. The rule used to be that you had to wait until October to even consider anything Pumpkin Spice. You couldn't even find anything close to it. But now it starts showing up on Hudson Valley menus as early as August.
Help Police Investigate theft from Highland Cemetery, New York
Some things people do really leave me puzzled at times. A perfect example is the current situation at the Highland Cemetery in Highland on Vineyard Avenue in Highland, New York. According to a press release from the Town of Lloyd Police Department, someone is stealing the flowers from graves. In...
Its Official Popular Farm Market Not Opening this Season
It was back at the end of this past May, Summer was in front of us and so was the hope that one of Ulster Counties' favorite farmstands located in Ulster Park was going to open soon. The Apple bin on Route 9W hadn't opened and people were wondering what the reason was for the delay. I wrote at the time that The Apple Bin hoped to open later in the season.
F-16 Vipers Now Part Of The Air Show In Orange County, New York
If you thought that Top Gun: Maverick was awesome in the theater this summer, get ready to be amazed in real life. The Orange County Airport in Montgomery will once again be the site for the New York Air Show where you can see not only the Thunder Birds but also our very own West Point Parachute Team among others.
Viral Story of Drinking Poughkeepsie, NY Clown Resurfaces
A night out on the town in Dutchess County landed one party goer down in NYC all dressed up with nowhere to go. If you're not familiar with the social media account Humans of New York, I highly suggest finding them on Facebook or on Instagram. The page was created as a photo project back in 2010, but soon took on a life of its own as random people of New York shared their stories gripping millions of viewers.
