Hampton, TN

cartercountysports.com

Lunsford Powers Hampton Past Pigeon Forge In Thriller

For the second straight season, Hampton picked up a thrilling opening night victory. The Bulldogs turned Pigeon Forge away in the closing seconds to take a 20-16 victory on the road Friday night. Levi Lunsford had 132 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries to power the Hampton offensive attack....
HAMPTON, TN
cartercountysports.com

Happy Valley Outlasts Cloudland For Season Opening Win

In a battle of county foes, timely plays proved to be the difference. Happy Valley picked up a 22-14 victory over Cloudland in the season opener on Friday night on Warrior Hill. The defenses set the tone early as the teams swapped three-and-outs. Cloudland’s Cayden Clarke intercepted a HV pass...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
cartercountysports.com

Cyclones Unable To Rally Past Hilltoppers

Elizabethton came up short on Friday night. The Cyclones dropped a 17-7 decision to Science Hill inside Citizens Bank Stadium in the season opener. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak against the Hilltoppers. It was a battle from the opening kick. Elizabethton moved the ball on the opening drive...
ELIZABETHTON, TN

