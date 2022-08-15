Read full article on original website
Related
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond - after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Revolution Beauty to suspend stock trading on accounting concerns
Aug 19 (Reuters) - Revolution Beauty Group (REVB.L) said on Friday trading in its shares will be suspended from Sept. 1 as the beauty products maker does not expect to release its 2022 results by Aug. 31 after auditors flagged accounting issues.
Comments / 0