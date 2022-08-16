ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 19

hiform
5d ago

People on the spotlight get paid for what their brand brings. I am sure Chris Pratt brings much more to the table. Still, a form of equity balance should be enforced. But, know you’re worth. Some will always be worth more than others based on what they will bring to the table.

Reply
9
Shannon Alexander
5d ago

Lord help us. Honey you made a LoT of money - millions of dollars and you’re not the star. The movie would be just fine with anyone playing that role

Reply
10
Related
People

Bryce Dallas Howard Says She'd 'Always Be Game' to Reprise Gwen Stacy in a 'Spider-Man' Movie

Bryce Dallas Howard is willing to go blonde again for a Marvel cameo. The Jurassic World Dominion actress tells PEOPLE that, now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is bringing back past Spider-Man alums to reprise their roles in the current franchise, she's willing to be Gwen Stacy once again. Howard played the role of Peter Parker's potential romantic interest in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3 back in 2007 opposite Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane Watson.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

The Big Bang Theory and Jurassic World star lands next lead movie role

The Big Bang Theory regular Lauren Lapkus will lead the new postpartum depression comedy Another Happy Day. It's written and directed by debutant Nora Fiffer and is already shooting (via Deadline). Loosely inspired by the filmmaker's own experiences, Another Happy Day sees Lapkus in the role of Joanna, whose newfound...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Dallas Howard
Person
Chris Pratt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Female Celebrities#Variety#Jurassic World
LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Is Sandra Bullock in a relationship? A look at the actresses' popular partners and blockbuster movies

Sandra Bullock is currently in a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall, who she has been dating since 2015. Bullock has been in quite a few relationships over the years before meeting Randall. She was married to Jesse James from 2005 until 2010. Before James, Bullock dated Don Padilla, Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling. She also was linked to Troy Aikman in 1995 and then again in 2014. She was also linked to Captain America himself, Chris Evans in 2014.
NFL
AOL Corp

Hello, Good Morning, Brad Pitt Is "Dating" Someone and Has a "Large Group of Artsy Friends"

On top of absolutely slaying his Bullet Train press tour looks and buying a $40 million bachelor pad on a casual cliff, Brad Pitt is dating again. Before you frantically join Raya in the hopes of finding him there, a source tells People that Brad “has a large group of artsy friends in L.A. that he hangs out with," and is "dating, but is not in a serious relationship." Um, wow, would love to know more about Brad Pitt's large group of artsy friends and how to become one of them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake

The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dwayne Johnson Says He Lobbied for Separate ‘Black Adam’ and ‘Shazam!’ Origin Movies

Dwayne Johnson says he lobbied to split the origin stories for Black Adam and Shazam into two separate movies after seeing the first draft of Shazam!‘s script. In a preview of the upcoming DC movie Black Adam in Vanity Fair, the film’s star and producer took at least partial responsibility for the decision to split the films. More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Discovery Takes $825M Write-Down on Content Following High-Profile DC Axings and TBS-TNT CancellationsBox Office: 'DC League of Super-Pets' Opens to Lackluster $23M'DC League of Super-Pets' Turned Kevin Hart and Other Stars Into Their Own Audio Engineers “When the...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Why Clint Eastwood, Bruce Willis, and Other Hollywood A-Listers Turned Down Roles In Sylvester Stallone’s ‘The Expendables’

The Expendables is arguably one of Sylvester Stallone’s biggest and most popular projects. Three complete installments of the film feature a host of Hollywood A-listers. Several include Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenneger, Terry Crews, and more. However, while the franchise’s cast features some of the biggest names in cinema, there are even more Hollywood stalwarts, like Clint Eastwood and Bruce Willis, that actually turned down roles in the Sylvester Stallone productions.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy