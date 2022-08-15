Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Grocery Outlet (GO) Joins DoorDash to Aid On-Demand Delivery
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. GO has been making efforts to enhance customers’ shopping experience. Recently, GO announced its partnership with DoorDash DASH to provide on-demand grocery delivery from more than 398 locations across the nation. The areas include Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, California, Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Nevada. This...
NASDAQ
CVS, Walgreens, Walmart Ordered To Pay $650 Million In Ohio Opioids Case
(RTTNews) - A federal judge in Ohio ordered CVS, Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies to pay $650 million over 15 years to two Ohio counties, claiming the way they distributed opioids to customers caused severe harm to communities. As per the order, Lake County will receive $306 million over 15 years....
