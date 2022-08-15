ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ucfknights.com

UCF Blanks Florida 3-0 in Season Opener

ORLANDO – The UCF women's soccer team started its 2022 campaign with a 3-0 win over Florida at the UCF Soccer Complex on Thursday night. After the Knights and Gators each put up four shots in the first half to enter the intermission scoreless, the Black and Gold came out firing in the second half.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy