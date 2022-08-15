The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is reminding farmers and commercial applicators that fall nitrogen fertilizer applications are restricted in some areas of the state. Under the MDA’s Groundwater Protection Rule, fall nitrogen fertilizer application is prohibited in vulnerable areas of Minnesota due to environmental concerns or risks. Areas with coarse-textured soils or areas above fractured bedrock or karst geology are the most vulnerable to nitrate loss and groundwater contamination.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO