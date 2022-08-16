ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Should Dawgs’ national titles be a bigger deal at Sanford Stadium?

It’s time UGA wasn’t so low-key in celebrating its athletic history at Sanford Stadium. When Dawgs fans enter the stadium Sept. 10 for the home opener, you’d think they’d be greeted by some special acknowledgement of last season’s College Football Playoff championship win — or, for that matter, all three of the school’s consensus national titles in football — aside from another pennant flying atop the east end and a 2021 sign added to the list of championship years on the front of the club section.
Georgia injury update: Freshman running back has potential injury, to be evaluated

ATHENS — Georgia freshman running back Andrew Paul was among the players who did not finish Scrimmage Two on account of injury on Saturday. A source familiar with the situation said Paul limped off the field with an apparent injury and was expected to undergo tests following the Bulldogs’ second scrimmage of fall camp.
Jamon Dumas-Johnson ‘ready for the challenge’ of being the next standout Georgia football linebacker

There are quite a few misconceptions about inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson that probably need to be cleared up. While recruiting sites listed lists him as being a Baltimore, Md., native, the inside linebacker is actually from Hyattsville, Md. in Prince George County. There’s also the origin of his nickname, Pop. It did not come from that fact that some think he looks like an old man.
