Should Dawgs’ national titles be a bigger deal at Sanford Stadium?
It’s time UGA wasn’t so low-key in celebrating its athletic history at Sanford Stadium. When Dawgs fans enter the stadium Sept. 10 for the home opener, you’d think they’d be greeted by some special acknowledgement of last season’s College Football Playoff championship win — or, for that matter, all three of the school’s consensus national titles in football — aside from another pennant flying atop the east end and a 2021 sign added to the list of championship years on the front of the club section.
Kirby Smart indicates Georgia football No. 2 quarterback role could be situational
ATHENS — Georgia quarterback Carson Beck wasn’t ready the last time his number was called, and now he faces a mounting challenge from Brock Vandagriff for the No. 2 job entering the season. Coach Kirby Smart said after Scrimmage Two that “they both will be ready to go”...
Georgia injury update: Freshman running back has potential injury, to be evaluated
ATHENS — Georgia freshman running back Andrew Paul was among the players who did not finish Scrimmage Two on account of injury on Saturday. A source familiar with the situation said Paul limped off the field with an apparent injury and was expected to undergo tests following the Bulldogs’ second scrimmage of fall camp.
Georgia Scrimmage Two report: Kirby Smart names Dominick Blaylock among standouts
ATHENS — Kirby Smart is starting to see some of the things he knows Georgia needs to have in place for the start of the season. The Bulldogs’ head coach appeared more at ease after Scrimmage Two on Saturday, addressing the media on a Zoom call. “It probably...
Receiver Kearis Jackson tops Georgia football injury report from Scrimage Two
ATHENS — Georgia captain and senior receiver Kearis Jackson suffered what Coach Kirby Smart said was an ankle or Achilles injury in Scrimmage Two that put him on the sideline. “Kearis had an ankle or Achilles is bothering him, about halfway through the scrimmage,” Smart said on his post-practice...
Georgia football practice observations: Bulldogs simulating for future opponent, rotating on defense
Georgia football opens the season against Oregon on Sept. 3. But during part of the team’s 13th practice of the fall, the Bulldogs were attempting to emulate a look a different team on their schedule will give them. While the offense and defense were working together, Georgia was simulating...
Jamon Dumas-Johnson ‘ready for the challenge’ of being the next standout Georgia football linebacker
There are quite a few misconceptions about inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson that probably need to be cleared up. While recruiting sites listed lists him as being a Baltimore, Md., native, the inside linebacker is actually from Hyattsville, Md. in Prince George County. There’s also the origin of his nickname, Pop. It did not come from that fact that some think he looks like an old man.
