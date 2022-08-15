ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

cachevalleydaily.com

Logan man arrested and charged with 2 DUI’s on the same day

LOGAN — A 28-year-old Logan man is facing criminal charges after being arrested for allegedly driving under the influence twice on the same day. According to jail records, Leon Leovany Perez was arrested Monday morning after a Utah Highway Patrol trooper spotted him driving erratically. He was booked into jail but later released.
LOGAN, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

Traveling Tabernacle set up and accepting visitors in Logan

NORTH LOGAN – The Preston area members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were out in force Wednesday to guide the public through the Traveling Tabernacle, located at 1550 N. 400 E. in Logan. The Traveling Tabernacle is scheduled to be in Logan until Monday, September 26, and each of the 40 LDS stakes in the region have wards assigned to volunteer at the exhibit for a day.
LOGAN, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

Trout and Berry Days continue a south Cache Valley tradition

PARADISE — Summer is not over yet, Paradise Trout and Berry Days just might be the unofficial wrap-up of the summer months, in Cache County anyway. Activities start Saturday, August 20th. On KVNU’s For the People program on Thursday, Mandi Felici and Vanessa Borges told us about this year’s...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

2nd annual ‘Ignite the Light’ concert slated for Monday

LOGAN – Cache County is hosting a free-to-the-public suicide awareness and mental health event on Monday, Aug. 22. The event is slated from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Cache County Event Center and Fairgrounds. The 2nd annual “Ignite the Light” suicide awareness event will begin with a first...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

Joyce Parson Larsen

September 21, 1930 – August 13, 2022 (age 91) Joyce Parson Larsen, longtime resident of Cache Valley, Utah passed away peacefully in Seattle, Washington on Saturday, August 13, 2022. She was 91 years old. Joyce was born in Logan, Utah on September 21, 1930 and spent most of her...
LOGAN, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

USU offense needs new star to pair with Bonner, who can fill that role?

LOGAN – In Utah State’s quest to replicate its 2021 success and repeat as Mountain West champions, a greater portion of the weight falls upon the offense, which carried much of the same load a year ago in the title run. In USU’s three great seasons of the last decade (2012, 2018, 2021) a common denominator each time was a record-setting offense.
LOGAN, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

Logan Aquatic Center to close on weekdays through Sept. 5

LOGAN – Effectively immediately, the Logan Aquatic Center will be closed to the public for open swimming Monday through Friday. That announcement was made through a Facebook post on Thursday, Aug. 18. Previously, the pool had been open to families from 12 to 8 p.m. on Mondays and 12...
LOGAN, UT

