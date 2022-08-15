EGR2 is a hub-gene in myocardial infarction and aggravates inflammation and apoptosis in hypoxia-induced cardiomyocytes

Read full article on original website
Related
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
BioMed Central
Perceptions, practices and barriers to reporting of adverse drug reactions among HIV infected patients and their doctors in 3 public sector hospitals of the Ethekwini Metropolitan, Kwa-Zulu Natal: a cross sectional and retrospective analysis
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1054 (2022) Cite this article. Adverse drug reactions (ADRs) remain a global public health concern. Pharmacovigilance practises are essential in ensuring patients safety and post drug marketing surveillance. This study aimed to describe practices, perceptions and barriers towards ADR reporting practices amongst People Living with HIV/AIDS (PLWHA), who are on Highly Active Anti-Retroviral Therapy (HAART) and their doctors.
Chinese farmers struggle as scorching drought wilts crops
Scorching heat during China's driest summer in six decades has wilted crops and left farmers struggling.
BioMed Central
Optimising acute stroke pathways through flexible use of bed capacity: a computer modelling study
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1068 (2022) Cite this article. Optimising capacity along clinical pathways is essential to avoid severe hospital pressure and help ensure best patient outcomes and financial sustainability. Yet, typical approaches, using only average arrival rate and average lengths of stay, are known to underestimate the number of beds required. This study investigates the extent to which averages-based estimates can be complemented by a robust assessment of additional ‘flex capacity’ requirements, to be used at times of peak demand.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BioMed Central
Increasing tick-borne diseases: Better information and enhanced protection for outdoor workers
Overall, vector-borne diseases (VBDs) are on the rise globally, with outbreaks of several novel pathogens reported and previously controlled VBDs expanding into new geographic areas, mainly resulting from the spread of their arthropod vectors, animal movement, and human-driven changes to the environment. VBDs thus present an ever-increasing threat to both human and animal health worldwide.
Comments / 0