EGR2 is a hub-gene in myocardial infarction and aggravates inflammation and apoptosis in hypoxia-induced cardiomyocytes

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1068 (2022) Cite this article. Optimising capacity along clinical pathways is essential to avoid severe hospital pressure and help ensure best patient outcomes and financial sustainability. Yet, typical approaches, using only average arrival rate and average lengths of stay, are known to underestimate the number of beds required. This study investigates the extent to which averages-based estimates can be complemented by a robust assessment of additional ‘flex capacity’ requirements, to be used at times of peak demand.

HEALTH ・ 13 HOURS AGO