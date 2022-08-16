Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Another milestone on the road to reopening
(WSB photos/video unless otherwise credited) Our video above shows five of the six minutes it took to bring down the first of the under-bridge work platforms around 8:30 this morning. Repair contractor Kraemer NA‘s project manager told us a week and a half ago that the first platforms would likely be removed this weekend, and that’s what’s happening.
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday notes + weekend alerts
6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, August 19th, now less than one month until the expected West Seattle Bridge reopening date. Partly cloudy and warm today, with the high possibly into the (corrected) low 80s. (WEATHER UPDATE: The steady rain wasn’t in the forecast, which now is updated to call for a “slight chance” of thundershowers this morning, “slight chance” of showers this afternoon.)
Seattle Fire responds to hit-and-run boat collision on Lake Washington
The Seattle Fire Department responded to a report of two boats colliding on Lake Washington Saturday night, according to the SFD. At about 9:36 p.m., water rescue responded to a report of two boats colliding near the 800 block of Lake Washington Boulevard. Initial reports said six people were injured,...
westseattleblog.com
Speaking of transit cancellations: Any Metro hope on the horizon?
Before today’s news of King County Water Taxi trip cancellations, we had asked Metro for an update on bus-service staffing, since we’ve noticed the deluge of missed-trip notifications most weekdays. In particular, we asked if anything specific was planned to boost reliability for the impending school year, since middle- and high-school students in particular rely on Metro service. Here’s the reply, via spokesperson Elaine Porterfield:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westseattleblog.com
UTILITIES: More sewer-pipe repairs ahead for area of March leak beneath Beach Drive
Back in March, a sewer line under Beach Drive near Lowman Beach leaked an estimated tens of thousands of gallons of sewage. Repairs followed. Now, it’s time for more. We happened onto a mention of the project in city permit files; the summary said the repair work “to minimize risk of sewage leak due to pipe failure” might involve part of Lowman Beach Park, which just reopened after the seawall-removal project. So we asked the King County Wastewater Treatment Division for details. Here’s the reply from spokesperson Rachael Hartman:
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 16 notes!
(Lavender stalk = zipline, suggests photographer Rosalie Miller) Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening on your Saturday:. TRAFFIC ALERTS: Here’s what SDOT has announced for all day today:. -We’ll be working in south Delridge at 16th Ave SW and SW Cambridge St...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: What’s happening with one month to go until expected reopening
James August 18, 2022 (6:23 pm) What’s up with all the hidden license plates crossing lower bridge? Bunch of motorcycles with covered or no plates. Saw a car that had device that covered/uncovered electronically.They must be seeing that on cameras. Yup August 18, 2022 (8:07 pm) Yes, those are...
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Rescue response off Alki Beach
10:39 AM: Seattle Fire and other agencies are now heading to the water off 55th/Alki for a report of two people in the water “screaming for help.” Updates to come. 10:43 AM: The people who were calling for help, described as an adult and juvenile, are reported to be out of the water safely, so the response is being downsized.
IN THIS ARTICLE
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTES: 4 quick West Seattle food updates
OPEN REALLY LATE: The South Delridge burger joint Boss Drive-In (9061 Delridge Way SW) has extended its hours. Thanks to Mike for the tip. MOVING SOON: As announced by a banner in the 4500 block of Fauntleroy Way SW, that’ll be the new home of El Chapulin Oaxaqueño food truck in about four weeks.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Sunset colors after a not-as-hot-as-expected day
(Photo by Jan Pendergrass) You probably won’t be sad to hear that today’s clouds kept the official Sea-Tac high from hitting the 90s, which would have been a record-tying 12th day in the 90s in one year. It stopped at 87. The clouds did bring a colorful sunset – thanks to those who sent photos.
westseattleblog.com
‘The Great West Seattle Float Hunt’ about to launch
As part of the West Seattle Best Seattle effort related to the impending reopening of the West Seattle Bridge, a scavenger hunt is about to launch. Here’s the announcement we just received:. For the first time ever, the West Seattle community will participate in what we’re calling The Great...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
A protester was struck by a motor vehicle during a rally in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighbourhood. According to the organizers, Tacoma Police failed to attend to the incident at the right time. The demonstration of the protest was held at Martin Luther King Jr. Way and South 19th Street, near...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Seattle to clean up stretch of Interurban Trail filled with encampments, trash
SEATTLE — The City of Seattle will be cleaning up a section of the Interurban Trail on Wednesday and Thursday after receiving complaints and concerns from community members. Viewers contacted KIRO 7 last week saying part of the scenic route is now filled with trash and homeless encampments. The...
q13fox.com
SR-9 in Snohomish will be closed for several days as crews start roundabout construction
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - Starting Tuesday night until Monday morning, State Route 9 in Snohomish will be closed as Washington State Department crews build a roundabout. The closure will be between 2nd Street and 30th Street of SR-9. Work is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Tuesday through Monday at 5...
People being robbed at drive-up ATMs across Puget Sound area
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Renton police are notifying the public after several people were robbed while using drive-up ATMs across the Puget Sound region. The most recent robbery happened in Fife on Aug. 7. Police said the same suspects are wanted in the string of robberies in Parkland, Bonney Lake,...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen silver Acura; stolen white Rad Wagon e-bike; abandoned bicycle
We had our vehicle stolen from the street in front of our home (41st & Juneau) last night. It was a silver 2014 Acura RDX with plates: BGH8437. Police incident # is 22-218151. Our white Rad Wagon electric bicycle was stolen around 5pm on 8/18 from outside the ATT store by Admiral Safeway. It has one orange saddle bag (with a dark blue raincoat inside), and a drink holder mounted to handlebars. Serial number WB719J—–.
3-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Snohomish County (Snohomish County, WA)
The officials stated that a motor vehicle travelling up the driveway struck a 3-year-old child who was playing outside. The incident occurred on the 15000 block of Highway 9 at around 2 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, stated the officials. The Snohomish County medical examiner reported...
The Stranger
Seattle Has Lost the Battle Against Air Conditioning
After six 90-degree days in July, four such days in early August, and two more hot and dry days expected this month, the writing is on the wall. Global warming has arrived. We now live not in the anthropocene, but the capitalocene. Compound interest and the warming world are in an embrace that cannot be politically extricated. A big chunk of the US is expected to experience “heat indices above 125 degrees” in a time that can be described as right around the corner.
4-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in Snohomish
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies are investigating after a 4-year-old was fatally struck by a vehicle on Thursday afternoon in the city of Snohomish. Deputies were called before 2 p.m. to the 15000 block of Highway 9 for a tragic incident at a home. A 4-year-old was playing outside...
q13fox.com
Armed robbers targeting ATMs in Bonney Lake
Armed robberies targeting ATMs have been happening more frequently in the Tacoma area. The Tacoma Police Department is working on figuring out of these similar robberies are related in any way.
Comments / 0