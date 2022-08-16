ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Another milestone on the road to reopening

(WSB photos/video unless otherwise credited) Our video above shows five of the six minutes it took to bring down the first of the under-bridge work platforms around 8:30 this morning. Repair contractor Kraemer NA‘s project manager told us a week and a half ago that the first platforms would likely be removed this weekend, and that’s what’s happening.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday notes + weekend alerts

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, August 19th, now less than one month until the expected West Seattle Bridge reopening date. Partly cloudy and warm today, with the high possibly into the (corrected) low 80s. (WEATHER UPDATE: The steady rain wasn’t in the forecast, which now is updated to call for a “slight chance” of thundershowers this morning, “slight chance” of showers this afternoon.)
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Speaking of transit cancellations: Any Metro hope on the horizon?

Before today’s news of King County Water Taxi trip cancellations, we had asked Metro for an update on bus-service staffing, since we’ve noticed the deluge of missed-trip notifications most weekdays. In particular, we asked if anything specific was planned to boost reliability for the impending school year, since middle- and high-school students in particular rely on Metro service. Here’s the reply, via spokesperson Elaine Porterfield:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

UTILITIES: More sewer-pipe repairs ahead for area of March leak beneath Beach Drive

Back in March, a sewer line under Beach Drive near Lowman Beach leaked an estimated tens of thousands of gallons of sewage. Repairs followed. Now, it’s time for more. We happened onto a mention of the project in city permit files; the summary said the repair work “to minimize risk of sewage leak due to pipe failure” might involve part of Lowman Beach Park, which just reopened after the seawall-removal project. So we asked the King County Wastewater Treatment Division for details. Here’s the reply from spokesperson Rachael Hartman:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 16 notes!

(Lavender stalk = zipline, suggests photographer Rosalie Miller) Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening on your Saturday:. TRAFFIC ALERTS: Here’s what SDOT has announced for all day today:. -We’ll be working in south Delridge at 16th Ave SW and SW Cambridge St...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: Rescue response off Alki Beach

10:39 AM: Seattle Fire and other agencies are now heading to the water off 55th/Alki for a report of two people in the water “screaming for help.” Updates to come. 10:43 AM: The people who were calling for help, described as an adult and juvenile, are reported to be out of the water safely, so the response is being downsized.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

BIZNOTES: 4 quick West Seattle food updates

OPEN REALLY LATE: The South Delridge burger joint Boss Drive-In (9061 Delridge Way SW) has extended its hours. Thanks to Mike for the tip. MOVING SOON: As announced by a banner in the 4500 block of Fauntleroy Way SW, that’ll be the new home of El Chapulin Oaxaqueño food truck in about four weeks.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Sunset colors after a not-as-hot-as-expected day

(Photo by Jan Pendergrass) You probably won’t be sad to hear that today’s clouds kept the official Sea-Tac high from hitting the 90s, which would have been a record-tying 12th day in the 90s in one year. It stopped at 87. The clouds did bring a colorful sunset – thanks to those who sent photos.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

‘The Great West Seattle Float Hunt’ about to launch

As part of the West Seattle Best Seattle effort related to the impending reopening of the West Seattle Bridge, a scavenger hunt is about to launch. Here’s the announcement we just received:. For the first time ever, the West Seattle community will participate in what we’re calling The Great...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen silver Acura; stolen white Rad Wagon e-bike; abandoned bicycle

We had our vehicle stolen from the street in front of our home (41st & Juneau) last night. It was a silver 2014 Acura RDX with plates: BGH8437. Police incident # is 22-218151. Our white Rad Wagon electric bicycle was stolen around 5pm on 8/18 from outside the ATT store by Admiral Safeway. It has one orange saddle bag (with a dark blue raincoat inside), and a drink holder mounted to handlebars. Serial number WB719J—–.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Seattle Has Lost the Battle Against Air Conditioning

After six 90-degree days in July, four such days in early August, and two more hot and dry days expected this month, the writing is on the wall. Global warming has arrived. We now live not in the anthropocene, but the capitalocene. Compound interest and the warming world are in an embrace that cannot be politically extricated. A big chunk of the US is expected to experience “heat indices above 125 degrees” in a time that can be described as right around the corner.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

4-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in Snohomish

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies are investigating after a 4-year-old was fatally struck by a vehicle on Thursday afternoon in the city of Snohomish. Deputies were called before 2 p.m. to the 15000 block of Highway 9 for a tragic incident at a home. A 4-year-old was playing outside...
SNOHOMISH, WA
q13fox.com

Armed robbers targeting ATMs in Bonney Lake

Armed robberies targeting ATMs have been happening more frequently in the Tacoma area. The Tacoma Police Department is working on figuring out of these similar robberies are related in any way.
TACOMA, WA

