Georgia State

Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Prosecutors Subpoena Files Given to Capitol Attack Committee -NYT

(Reuters) - Federal prosecutors examining the role of former President Donald Trump and allies in events ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol have subpoenaed National Archives documents provided to a House of Representatives committee, the New York Times reported. The subpoena was issued in May,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

FBI Interviewed Ex-Trump Counsel, Deputy Over Sensitive Documents -Source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The FBI has interviewed Donald Trump's former White House counsel, Pat Cipollone, and his deputy in its investigation into sensitive documents stored at the former president's home, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday. It is unclear when Cipollone was spoken to, while his deputy,...
POTUS
Local
Georgia Elections
State
Florida State
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
The Independent

Donald Trump Jr shares meme about stepmother Melania’s underwear as family reacts to FBI raid

Donald Trump Jr shared a meme about his stepmother Melania’s underwear as the Trump family reacted to the Mar-a-Lago FBI raid.On Saturday, Trump Jr shared a meme of a man sitting between a pile of underwear, with the caption: “Feds in Melania’s closet.”The meme was a presumable reaction to the FBI’s search of ex-president and his father Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.The raid is reported to have been aimed at recovering documents containing classified information that was brought to the home after Mr Trump left the White House in January 2021.During the search, the authorities reportedly found an...
POTUS
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
WYOMING STATE
Person
Jody Hice
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lindsey Graham
US News and World Report

Liz Cheney Accuses Trump of 'Insidious Lie' About FBI Search of His Home

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Liz Cheney broadened her attack on Donald Trump after losing her Tuesday night primary, saying the former president was spreading an "insidious lie" in alleging that the FBI agents who searched his Florida home were politically motivated. Federal agents seized boxes of documents, some top secret,...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Wins and Warrants Roil Trump's Party of One

Former President Donald Trump could not conceal his glee when his chief GOP nemesis, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, was soundly rejected for reelection Tuesday by her Republican Party primary voters. [. REPORT:. Trump’s Inaction Becomes Focus of Jan. 6 Committee ]. "Now she can finally disappear into the...
POTUS
#Election State#Fbi#Election Law#Election Fraud#Criminal Investigation#The White House#The Trump Organization#The Justice Department
US News and World Report

Georgia PSC Elections Again Delayed After High Court Ruling

ATLANTA (AP) — Two Georgia Public Service Commission elections will not occur this November, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday, reversing an earlier appeals court ruling that allowed them to proceed. Instead, the high court reverted to the original decision by a federal judge in Atlanta that postponed the...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Judge: Prosecutors cannot enforce Michigan's abortion ban

A Michigan judge on Friday blocked county prosecutors from enforcing the state’s 1931 ban on abortion for the foreseeable future after two days of witness testimony from abortion experts, providers and the state’s chief medical officer.The ruling comes after the state Court of Appeals said earlier this month that county prosecutors were not covered by a May order and could enforce the prohibition following the fall of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court.Oakland County Judge Jacob Cunningham filed a restraining order against county prosecutors hours after the Aug. 1 appeals court decision and following a request from...
MICHIGAN STATE
US News and World Report

Taliban Leader Says Foreign Engagement Will Be in Line With Sharia

PESHAWAR/KABUL (Reuters) - The Taliban will deal with the international community in line with sharia law, the supreme leader of the hardline Islamist group said, according to a copy of his speech shared by the information ministry on Friday. Yet to be formally recognised as a government by any foreign...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Oregon Identifies First Pediatric Monkeypox Case

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials said Wednesday that the state has identified its first pediatric case of the monkeypox virus. The case is linked to an adult monkeypox infection that was diagnosed in July, the Oregon Health Authority said in a statement. Health authorities did not release...
OREGON STATE
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
US News and World Report

Ruling Puts Arizona Voting Access Initiative on Life Support

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona voter initiative that would expand voting access and roll back tightened election laws passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed by GOP Gov. Doug Ducey was teetering on the edge of failure Friday after a judge disqualified tens of thousands of signatures backers turned in to qualify it for the November ballot.
ARIZONA STATE
US News and World Report

Longtime Trump Executive Weisselberg Pleads Guilty in Tax Fraud Scheme

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A longtime senior executive at former U.S. President Donald Trump's family business pleaded guilty on Thursday to conspiring with the company in a 15-year tax fraud. Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer at the Trump Organization, entered his plea in a New York state court...
MANHATTAN, NY
US News and World Report

Latest U.S. Aid Package to Ukraine Includes Surveillance Drones -Official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's latest security assistance package for Ukraine includes surveillance drones and for the first time mine-resistant vehicles, a senior U.S. defense official said on Friday. Since Russian troops poured over the Ukrainian border in February in what Russian President Vladimir Putin termed a "special military...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

States With the Most Electric Vehicles

The number of hybrid and electric vehicles in the U.S. has grown by 80% in the last five years, including a fivefold increase in fully electric vehicles. New incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act recently passed by Congress aim to spur the industry even further, though critics have been concerned the measure contains too many caveats.
POLITICS

