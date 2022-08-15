ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wantagh, NY

PIX11

Driver struck girl, 14, riding bike on Long Island, fled: police

SHIRLEY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A driver struck a 14-year-old girl who was riding her bike on Long Island, then fled the scene, authorities said Thursday. The victim was riding south on Flintlock Drive near Maple Lane in Shirley around 7:45 p.m. Sunday when the collision occurred, police said. The driver of a white four-door sedan […]
longisland.com

Man Found Unconscious in Idling Car with Infant Inside: Arrested for DWI

Suffolk County Police last night arrested a man for Leandra’s Law for driving while under the influence of drugs with his one-year-old child in his vehicle in Bellport. A 911 caller reported an unresponsive man in the driver’s seat of a parked 2008 Toyota Sienna, which was idling in the middle of the roadway, with a screaming infant in the vehicle at 7:33 p.m. Upon arrival of EMS personnel, Harry Penny was found to be unconscious in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with his one-year-old son in the backseat.
HuntingtonNow

Huntington Man Charged With DWI After Crash

A Huntington man was charged Tuesday with driving while intoxicated after a crash on the Long Island Expressway, Suffolk County police said. Kenneth Honohan was driving a 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit west on the LIE, near Exit 53, when he lost control of the vehiclethe center median and overturned at 6:09 p.m., police said.
Daily Voice

3 Injured In Hempstead Shooting

An investigation is underway after three people were injured in a shooting on Long Island. Officers responded after shots were fired in Hempstead in the area of 90 Maple Ave. at 8:50 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries in...
PIX11

1 suspect identified in killing of NYC taxi driver, police say

EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) – The NYPD identified a 20-year-old man wanted in connection with the killing of a taxi driver in Queens this past weekend. Austin Amos, 20, of Queens, is wanted by police for the death of 52-year-old Bronx resident Kutin Gyimah. Gyimah was fatally assaulted near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in […]
27east.com

Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Train In Southampton

A pedestrian was hit by a Long Island Rail Road train on Wednesday afternoon, August 17. At about 3:40 p.m., the 3 p.m, train from Speonk to Montauk fatally struck... more. The editors discuss the “Summer of the Shark.” Shark sightings and bites have caused beach ... 18 Aug 2022 by Staff Writer.
Daily Voice

Man Crossing Roadway Struck, Killed By Car In Shirley

Police on Long Island are investigating a crash that killed a man overnight. It took place in Shirley around 9:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15. According to Suffolk County detectives, Frank Brandimarte was crossing William Floyd Park Parkway from west to east when he was struck by a southbound 2016 Honda Civic driven by Aristides Baires,
Daily News

FDNY EMT charged with stealing credit card from patient during hospital transport

Cops have arrested an FDNY EMT caught on video swiping a credit card from a Queens patient he was transporting to the hospital, police said Wednesday. EMT Robert Marshall, 29, allegedly used the stolen card to rack up $800 in purchases before he was arrested Tuesday for grand larceny. The first responder was taking the woman to a Queens hospital on Aug. 8 when he was caught on video pocketing ...
