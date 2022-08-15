Read full article on original website
Driver struck girl, 14, riding bike on Long Island, fled: police
SHIRLEY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A driver struck a 14-year-old girl who was riding her bike on Long Island, then fled the scene, authorities said Thursday. The victim was riding south on Flintlock Drive near Maple Lane in Shirley around 7:45 p.m. Sunday when the collision occurred, police said. The driver of a white four-door sedan […]
longisland.com
Man Found Unconscious in Idling Car with Infant Inside: Arrested for DWI
Suffolk County Police last night arrested a man for Leandra’s Law for driving while under the influence of drugs with his one-year-old child in his vehicle in Bellport. A 911 caller reported an unresponsive man in the driver’s seat of a parked 2008 Toyota Sienna, which was idling in the middle of the roadway, with a screaming infant in the vehicle at 7:33 p.m. Upon arrival of EMS personnel, Harry Penny was found to be unconscious in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with his one-year-old son in the backseat.
Huntington Man Charged With DWI After Long Island Expressway Crash In Brentwood
A man has been charged with driving while intoxicated after a single-vehicle crash on the Long Island Expressway. It happened around 6:10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17 in Brentwood. The man was driving a 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit westbound on the expressway near Exit 53 when he lost control of the vehicle, which struck the center median and overturned, Suffolk County Police said.
Long Island family speaks out after mom, daughter shot in 2 separate incidents
A family in Hempstead, Long Island is speaking out after narrowly escaping tragedy from gun violence twice in six months.
Huntington Man Charged With DWI After Crash
A Huntington man was charged Tuesday with driving while intoxicated after a crash on the Long Island Expressway, Suffolk County police said. Kenneth Honohan was driving a 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit west on the LIE, near Exit 53, when he lost control of the vehiclethe center median and overturned at 6:09 p.m., police said.
Long Island family seeks $20M after confrontation by NYPD officer with gun
A family on Long Island is seeking $20 million in damages after a confrontation with an NYPD officer at their home that they say was racially motivated.
Man arrested for DWI after losing control, crashing car on LI expressway
Suffolk County Police arrested a man for driving while intoxicated after he lost control of his car and crashed on a Long Island expressway on Tuesday.
3 Injured In Hempstead Shooting
An investigation is underway after three people were injured in a shooting on Long Island. Officers responded after shots were fired in Hempstead in the area of 90 Maple Ave. at 8:50 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries in...
Lawyer: Selden family suing NYPD officer for $20 million over road rage incident
The lawyer representing a Selden family says his clients are suing an NYPD officer for $20 million over a road rage incident.
1 suspect identified in killing of NYC taxi driver, police say
EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) – The NYPD identified a 20-year-old man wanted in connection with the killing of a taxi driver in Queens this past weekend. Austin Amos, 20, of Queens, is wanted by police for the death of 52-year-old Bronx resident Kutin Gyimah. Gyimah was fatally assaulted near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in […]
Trial set in October for alleged suspect in 87-year-old grandmother's shove death
Lauren Pazienza, 26, of Port Jefferson, turned herself in at the 10th Precinct and was charged with manslaughter.
longisland.com
Driver Charged with DWI After Being Seriously Injured and Overturning Car on LIE
Suffolk County Police arrested a man for driving while intoxicated after a single-vehicle crash in Brentwood yesterday. Kenneth Honohan was driving a 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit westbound on the Long Island Expressway, near Exit 53, when he lost control of the vehicle, which struck the center median and overturned at 6:09 p.m.
ALERT CENTER: 3 wanted for stealing $2,600 from Huntington Station store
According to police, the two males and a female stole approximately $2,600 from a cashier while making a purchase at Saks Fifth Avenue.
Police seeking public’s help in locating two teen runaways from Little Flower in Wading River
Riverhead Police are seeking the public’s help in locating two teens who left Little Flower Children’s Services in Wading River yesterday afternoon and have not returned. Police said Eianna Delorantis, 18, and Elizabeth Depascale, 17, left the facility at approximately 5:30 pm yesterday. No foul play is suspected, police said.
27east.com
Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Train In Southampton
A pedestrian was hit by a Long Island Rail Road train on Wednesday afternoon, August 17. At about 3:40 p.m., the 3 p.m, train from Speonk to Montauk fatally struck... more. The editors discuss the “Summer of the Shark.” Shark sightings and bites have caused beach ... 18 Aug 2022 by Staff Writer.
Man Crossing Roadway Struck, Killed By Car In Shirley
Police on Long Island are investigating a crash that killed a man overnight. It took place in Shirley around 9:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15. According to Suffolk County detectives, Frank Brandimarte was crossing William Floyd Park Parkway from west to east when he was struck by a southbound 2016 Honda Civic driven by Aristides Baires,
17-Year-Old From Brentwood Seriously Injured In Wyandanch Shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that seriously injured a 17-year-old boy on Long Island. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in Wyandanch on Parkway Boulevard near Russell Street at about 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Police said officers found shell...
Police: 2 people in pool struck by falling tree, 1 killed
The NYPD says two people were struck by a falling tree while in a pool in the Bronx, killing one.
FDNY EMT charged with stealing credit card from patient during hospital transport
Cops have arrested an FDNY EMT caught on video swiping a credit card from a Queens patient he was transporting to the hospital, police said Wednesday. EMT Robert Marshall, 29, allegedly used the stolen card to rack up $800 in purchases before he was arrested Tuesday for grand larceny. The first responder was taking the woman to a Queens hospital on Aug. 8 when he was caught on video pocketing ...
Funeral Mass held for firefighter who died at Island Park fundraiser
Former Island Park Fire Department Capt. Michael Fischer suffered a heart attack before the contest that was raising money for a 7-month-old with a rare brain cancer.
