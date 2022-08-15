ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

US News and World Report

China Opposes U.S. Chip Act, to Take Measures to Safeguard Rights

BEIJING (Reuters) - China opposes a new chips act passed by the United States and will take forceful measures to safeguard its legitimate rights when necessary, said China's commerce ministry on Thursday. Some provisions in the U.S. act restricted normal economic, trade and investment activities of relevant firms in China,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Japan's Mitsui Nears Decision to Join New Sakhalin-2 Operator -Nikkei

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese trading firm Mitsui & Co is close to making a final decision to join a new Russian operator for the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, the Nikkei newspaper said, without citing sources. Registered on Aug. 5, the new entity replaces project operator Sakhalin Energy as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
German Dependence on China Growing 'At Tremendous Pace', Research Shows

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German economy became more dependent on China in the first half of 2022, with direct investment and its trade deficit reaching new heights, despite political pressure on Berlin to pivot away from Beijing, according to research seen by Reuters. At the same time, growth in German...
ECONOMY
Apple Supplier Foxconn to Invest $300 Million More in Northern Vietnam - Media

HANOI (Reuters) - Apple supplier Foxconn has signed a $300 million memorandum of understanding with Vietnamese developer Kinh Bac City to expand its facility in the north of the country to diversify and boost production, state media said on Saturday. The Taiwanese company's new factory, on a plot of 50.5...
BUSINESS
Russia Is China's Top Oil Supplier for 3rd Mth in July Customs Data

(Reuters) - Russia held its spot as China's top oil supplier for a third month in July, data showed on Saturday, as independent refiners stepped up purchases of discounted supplies while cutting shipments from rival suppliers such as Angola and Brazil. Imports of Russian oil, including supplies pumped via the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
China Risks Miscalculation With Pressure on Taiwan, U.S. Says

TAIPEI/BEIJING (Reuters) -China's efforts to coerce and undermine Taiwan risk miscalculation and its pressure campaign will most likely continue, Daniel Kritenbrink, the top U.S. diplomat for East Asia, said. China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has been carrying out war games and military drills around the island this month...
FOREIGN POLICY
China Sentences Tycoon Xiao Jianhua to 13 Years, Fines His Company $8.1 Billion

BEIJING (Reuters) -A Shanghai court on Friday sentenced Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao Jianhua, not seen in public since 2017, to 13 years in jail and fined his Tomorrow Holdings conglomerate 55.03 billion yuan ($8.1 billion), a record in China. Xiao and Tomorrow Holdings were charged with illegally siphoning away public deposits,...
