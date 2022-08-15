ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annandale-on-hudson, NY

bard.edu

Bard Professor Joseph Luzzi Receives $60,000 NEH Public Scholars Award in Support of his Book Project Brunelleschi’s Children

Bard College Professor of Comparative Literature Joseph Luzzi has been selected for a Public Scholars award in the amount of $60,000 by the National Endowment of the Humanities (NEH) in support of his book project, Brunelleschi’s Children: How a Renaissance Orphanage Saved 400,000 Lives and Reinvented Childhood. The NEH Public Scholars award funds well-researched books in the humanities aimed at a broad public audience. Luzzi’s grant supports researching and writing a cultural history of the Hospital of the Innocents in Florence, Italy, an exceptional institution for the care and protection of abandoned children and a notable example of both early Italian Renaissance architecture and the power of Renaissance humanist principles, from 1419 to the present.
ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, NY
bard.edu

ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, NY

