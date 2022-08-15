ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Aaron Civale
FOX Sports

Twins starter Mahle leaves start with shoulder fatigue

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota starter Tyler Mahle left Wednesday’s game against Kansas City in the third inning with right shoulder fatigue. Making his third start since being acquired from Cincinnati at the trade deadline, Mahle faced eight batters before manager Rocco Baldelli and a team trainer visited the mound in the third inning.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Contreras hits 2 homers, Cubs outlast contending O's 3-2

BALTIMORE (AP) — Willson Contreras hit a pair of homers, Adrian Sampson pitched scoreless ball into the sixth inning and the Chicago Cubs beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 on Thursday. Contreras had his 10th multi-homer game, which ranks second among Cubs catchers behind Gabby Hartnett (14). Sampson (1-3) allowed four hits with six strikeouts and two walks over 5 2/3 innings, earning his first win since last Sept. 14 at Philadelphia. Rafael Ortega also homered for the Cubs, who have won five of seven.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Mahle exits early; Twins beat Royals 4-0 for 3-game sweep

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Emilio Pagán pitched two scoreless innings after Tyler Mahle departed with right shoulder fatigue, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 on Wednesday for a three-game sweep. Jose Miranda homered for Minnesota, which is fighting with Cleveland and the Chicago White Sox...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
#Game One#Tigers
MLB
Baseball
Sports
