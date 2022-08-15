Read full article on original website
Related
Twins land 3 players in MLB Pipeline's latest Top 100 prospects list
Royce Lewis remains on the list, but the Twins have a new top prospect.
Yardbarker
Watch: Albert Pujols hits pinch-hit grand slam to reach 690 career homers
St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is now just 10 away from becoming the fourth player in MLB history to reach 700 career home runs after blasting a pinch-hit grand slam Thursday. Pujols, 42, stepped in for Brendan Donovan in the third inning after the Cardinals raced out to an...
Kepler helps Twins bats get going in 4-2 win over Royals
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins stumbled home with a bunch of hitters in need of a boost, none more than Max Kepler and his 0-for-29 skid. The guy who needed a spark the most was the first one to get it going. Kepler went 3 for 4 with...
Yardbarker
Yankees receive great Giancarlo Stanton injury news after walk-off Grand Slam over Tampa
The New York Yankees enjoyed a defining moment in their season after Josh Donaldson smashed a Grand Slam to walk off a much-needed win against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night. Down three runs in the bottom of the 10th inning, courtesy of Aroldis Chapman failing to find the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Red Sox announcer, Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley blasts Pirates during broadcast
It was learned earlier this month that longtime Boston Red Sox television color commentator and Hall-of-Famer Dennis Eckersley will be retiring at the end of the current season. Eckersley clearly won't be going quietly into the figurative night. As noted by Justin Terranova of the New York Post, Eckersley blasted...
FOX Sports
Twins starter Mahle leaves start with shoulder fatigue
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota starter Tyler Mahle left Wednesday’s game against Kansas City in the third inning with right shoulder fatigue. Making his third start since being acquired from Cincinnati at the trade deadline, Mahle faced eight batters before manager Rocco Baldelli and a team trainer visited the mound in the third inning.
Contreras hits 2 homers, Cubs outlast contending O's 3-2
BALTIMORE (AP) — Willson Contreras hit a pair of homers, Adrian Sampson pitched scoreless ball into the sixth inning and the Chicago Cubs beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 on Thursday. Contreras had his 10th multi-homer game, which ranks second among Cubs catchers behind Gabby Hartnett (14). Sampson (1-3) allowed four hits with six strikeouts and two walks over 5 2/3 innings, earning his first win since last Sept. 14 at Philadelphia. Rafael Ortega also homered for the Cubs, who have won five of seven.
FOX Sports
Mahle exits early; Twins beat Royals 4-0 for 3-game sweep
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Emilio Pagán pitched two scoreless innings after Tyler Mahle departed with right shoulder fatigue, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 on Wednesday for a three-game sweep. Jose Miranda homered for Minnesota, which is fighting with Cleveland and the Chicago White Sox...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Sonny Gray makes it clear that he wants to pitch deeper into games
Twins starting pitcher Sonny Gray fanned 10 batters over six innings to lead to the Twins to a 9-0 win over the Royals Tuesday night. But one has to wonder if he's pleased with the result considering what he had to say during a pregame interview. Asked by KSTP's Joe...
Jose Miranda helps Twins dispatch Royals
Jose Miranda homered and had two hits and six Minnesota pitchers combined for a six-hitter as the Twins completed a
Yardbarker
Legendary Detroit Pistons Center Picks LeBron James Over Michael Jordan As Greatest Player Of All Time: "He's 6'8", 285 Pounds, Runs Like The Wind, And Jumps Out Of The Gym."
LeBron James has tried proving to the world that he is the greatest player in the history of basketball for the last few years. While there is a conversation to be had, many people still pick Michael Jordan over LeBron because of the differences in their accomplishments. MJ has a...
Gray fans 10, Urshela 4 hits as Twins blank Royals 9-0
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sonny Gray matched his season high with 10 strikeouts and Gio Urshela had four hits as the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 9-0 on Tuesday night. Gilberto Celestino homered and Luis Arraez picked up three more hits to raise his MLB-best batting average to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Losing streak over, Tigers eye another win over Guardians
The Detroit Tigers finally had something to smile about on Monday, though they needed two chances to break their losing streak. The Tigers' eight-game slide fell by the wayside with a 7-5 victory in the nightcap of a doubleheader at Cleveland on Monday. The Guardians won the opener 4-1. The...
FOX Sports
Athletics aim to break road losing streak, play the Rangers
Oakland Athletics (41-75, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (52-63, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (3-0, 2.30 ERA, .81 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Rangers: Kohei Arihara (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics visit the Texas Rangers looking to break a four-game road losing streak.
Yardbarker
Wild May Not Be Perfect Fit for Kessel
There have been a lot of rumors lately surrounding the destination of free agent Phil Kessel. One of the teams he’s been hinted at going to has been the Minnesota Wild. They do have a couple of openings that need to be filled, but there are several pros and cons to Kessel being the player to fill one of those holes.
Yardbarker
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins reveals ambitious goal for next season
Andrew Wiggins stepped up when the Warriors needed him most last season. In the NBA Finals against the Celtics, he was the team's second-best player, behind Stephen Curry. It’s hard to imagine the Warriors winning the NBA title without him. But Wiggins isn’t satisfied with his first NBA All-Star...
Comments / 0