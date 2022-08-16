Read full article on original website
Five Offensive 2024 prospects that Michigan State is doing well with early
Michigan State coaches were busy recruiting top 2024 prospects across the country this off-season and find themselves in a good position for these five offensive prospects in the class early.
Crystal Ball pick is in for Michigan State to land a 2024 Four-Star TE
I have made a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction for Michigan State to eventually land a commitment for a 2024 four-star tight end.
Freshman WR Germie Bernard flourishing in first Michigan State training camp
The Germie Bernard who Jay Johnson saw during spring practice was impressive. The version of Bernard that Johnson is seeing now is something else. “He looks like a completely different player to me now than what he was in the spring,” Johnson said of the freshman wide receiver. A...
Why Michigan coaches rave about Kenneth Grant
When the Michigan football team signed the majority of its 2022 class last December, Jim Harbaugh joked that Kenneth Grant was his favorite personality of the bunch. “Kenneth Grant is my favorite. There’s nobody I like more than Kenneth Grant,” Harbaugh said at the time. “Ton of personality and not in a show-off way or anything. Good, genuine, down-to-earth guy.”
