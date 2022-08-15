Read full article on original website
California Legislature: Slouching towards sine die
California lawmakers have less than two weeks to wrap up their work before the end of the legislative session on Aug. 31. And so begins the final legislative traffic jam, as bills line up for final votes. A piece of legislation’s particular place in that line is the complex product...
Top of the food chain
This is CalMatters political reporter Ben Christopher, filling in for Emily who is out sick. Feel better, Emily!. Fast food workers and labor advocates wrapped up two days of marching, chanting and mariachi playing around the state Capitol on Wednesday, part of years-long campaign for a legislative proposal that could transform California’s fast food industry.
Seniors Series: Spotting elder abuse, and how to better protect seniors
In California, the elderly population is expected to grow more than three times as fast as the total population, according to the state’s Department of Aging. Alameda County is projected to see an almost 200% population increase of people over the age of 60 by 2060. The U.S. Administration...
Predicted scorching temperatures prompt flex alert for Wednesday
The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide flex alert for 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday because predicted scorching temperatures may drive up energy demand and tighten available power supplies. Temperatures, forecast to be over 100 degrees in inland areas of Northern California, will likely drive up...
