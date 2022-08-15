The boys soccer season is upon us, and for the first time since 2016, no Oakland County team is a defending champion, although two teams — Birmingham Brother Rice and Clarkston Everest Collegiate — did make the state final before bowing out of the tournament last fall. Oakland County has always been a hotbed for soccer, and this year looks to be no exception with several teams poised to once again make deep title runs when the playoffs hit. And while the last two years, COVID has played havoc with the schedule, we can all hope that this year we can have a more normal season.

