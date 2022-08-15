Read full article on original website
Comstock Park High School mourns death of boys varsity basketball coach
Comstock Park boys varsity basketball coach Tyler Edwards died unexpectedly Monday of suspected cardiac arrest. Panthers officials released a brief statement on Mr. Edwards’ passing to MLive.com.
The Oakland Press
Boys soccer preview: Look-in at Oakland County’s league races
The boys soccer season is upon us, and for the first time since 2016, no Oakland County team is a defending champion, although two teams — Birmingham Brother Rice and Clarkston Everest Collegiate — did make the state final before bowing out of the tournament last fall. Oakland County has always been a hotbed for soccer, and this year looks to be no exception with several teams poised to once again make deep title runs when the playoffs hit. And while the last two years, COVID has played havoc with the schedule, we can all hope that this year we can have a more normal season.
Daily Telegram
Prep girls swimming: Seniors lead Spartans
Returning athletes: Charlotte Johnson (freestyle); Ava Denninger (backstroke); Chloe Goodell (freestyle); Kylie Peterson (freestyle, backstroke); Moiya Rhoads (dive); Arianna Robillard (backstroke, freestlye, butterfly); Maddy Verdoljak (freestyle); and Megan Westlund (freestyle). Newcomers to watch: Katie Porter (freestyle, dive) What are the team's strengths and where can the team improve?. "Our strength...
Minnesota Timberwolves Full 2022-23 NBA Schedule Released
The 2022-23 NBA schedule has been released, including the 82-game slate for the Minnesota Timberwolves this upcoming year.
kmit.com
Kernels girls soccer defeats Sioux Falls Christian
HARRISBURG — The Mitchell Kernels girls varsity soccer program improved to 1-1 on the season on Tuesday over Sioux Falls Christian. Kenzi Kayl scored the lone goal of the match about four minutes into the second half. Taryn Thomas assisted on the goal. The Kernels boys and girls soccer programs are on the road this weekend. On Friday, they face Sturgis and take on Spearfish on Saturday.
Volleyball: Des Lacs-Burlington looking to replace the height at the net lost this season
High school volleyball teams across the state are just starting their season this week. The Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers are coming off a trip to the state tournament. This season they face the challenge of replacing the height at the net they lost from last year’s squad. Head Coach Erica Moen said making up for the […]
