Kansas City, MO

The Strawberry Swing at Kansas City's Great Balloon Glow

2 Memorial Drive, Kansas City, MO, United States, Missouri. Spend a firelit summer evening with us at Kansas City's second-ever Great Balloon Glow!. Balloons were primarily used in WWI to collect reconnaissance. Miles above the front lines, balloon observers could watch their enemies' movements on the battlefield out of range of ground fire.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Foodie Find: Four Course Dinner with Q39 and Casual Animal Brewing Co.

What's better than Kansas City barbecue? Kansas City barbecue paired with locally crafted beer. Barbecue and beer lovers rejoice, Q39 is teaming up with Casual Animal Brewing Co. on August 24 to present a four-course meal with each course paired up with an eight-ounce pour of Casual Animal beer. Here's the menu:
KANSAS CITY, MO
Recycle electronics at these free events

Give your unused and older electronics a second life or recycle them responsibly at six electronic recycling events in the Kansas City metro area and at nationwide locations. Most recycling events will take computers, laptops, keyboards, speakers, routers, modems, webcams, network hubs, cell phones, charging cables, phone systems, shredders, fax machines, scanners, VCR and DVD players, video game consoles, printers, copiers and more. Some will also take home appliances, exercise equipment, kitchen appliances and lawn equipment. Many items are recycled for free, but some require a fee.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Arthur Bryant
Soft Serve Ice Cream Lovers! These 5 Missouri Parlors Could Have The Best

I hope that you are not lactose intolerant. Because we are going to talk about soft serve ice cream. I suspect many of us have had it. It seems every Dairy Queen, Golden Corral or buffet place will have it for us to enjoy. There is something simple and nostalgic about enjoying it. You may be able to get it from a lot of places, but these 5 ice cream parlors in Missouri may be the best. Lets learn about them.
MISSOURI STATE
Kansas City's first airport was not downtown

Kaw Point in Kansas City, looking slightly north of due east.The original uploader was Americasroof at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons. The above image is an aerial view of the airport to the left. Allegedly, consideration of the city's name for the airport was "Peninsula Field" due to the bend in the Missouri River that flows around the airport. Now named the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport, the city-owned airport has had a few name changes since it first opened.
KANSAS CITY, MO
This Weekend IN Kansas City: August 19-21

This weekend marks the last summer weekend for many of us as the kids go back to school. Thankfully, there are lots of goings on around town to make this weekend a memorable one. Here's what to do:. Travel the world without leaving Kansas City. One of the largest...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Twin Peaks Comes to Northern Kansas City

Known for its plentiful fountains, lively sports fans and exciting city districts, Kansas City now has another locale for fans to have a kick-back as Twin Peaks Restaurant opens its first location in northern Kansas City, MO. Located at 8660 N. Boardwalk Ave. in Kansas City, Near Zona Rosa Mall...
KANSAS CITY, MO
What's the best U.S. city to buy a house in 2022? New list says it's in Johnson County

If you have recently moved to the Overland Park area to buy a home, then you apparently came to the right place, at least according to Niche. Driving the news: The data analytics website, which bills itself as a platform that combines "rigorous analysis with authentic reviews to highlight the best schools, companies, and neighborhoods" in the country, has ranked Overland Park as the best city to buy a house in America in 2022.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Wheatley-Provident Hospital was the first facility in Kansas City to provide care for the African American community

Wheatley-Provident Hospital southeast side and front door.Smuckola, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1902, the Wheatley-Provident Hospital was founded at 1826 Forest Avenue that's in the 18th & Vine District of Kansas City, Missouri. It's a historic site and is significant because it was the first hospital in the city for African-Americans.
KANSAS CITY, MO

