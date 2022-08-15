Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Dick Vermeil a coach for CantonChiefs Focus News And More.Canton, OH
Major discount retail store chain opens new location in KansasKristen WaltersOverland Park, KS
Related
visitkc.com
The Strawberry Swing at Kansas City's Great Balloon Glow
2 Memorial Drive, Kansas City, MO, United States, Missouri. Spend a firelit summer evening with us at Kansas City’s second-ever Great Balloon Glow!. Balloons were primarily used in WWI to collect reconnaissance. Miles above the front lines, balloon observers could watch their enemies’ movements on the battlefield out of range of ground fire.
inkansascity.com
Foodie Find: Four Course Dinner with Q39 and Casual Animal Brewing Co.
What’s better than Kansas City barbecue? Kansas City barbecue paired with locally crafted beer. Barbecue and beer lovers rejoice, Q39 is teaming up with Casual Animal Brewing Co. on August 24 to present a four-course meal with each course paired up with an eight-ounce pour of Casual Animal beer. Here’s the menu:
The Raphael Hotel first opened in 1928 as the Villa Serena Apartments with salmon-colored velvet walls in the lobby
Villa Serena Apartment Hotel.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Raphael Hotel is a historic hotel located on the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri. It's a significant structure because it first opened in 1928, and it was a luxury apartment building called the Villa Serena Apartments.
bluevalleypost.com
Food & Wine names three Kansas City barbecue restaurants with Blue Valley locations as some of Kansas City’s best
Three Kansas City barbecue spots with locations in the Blue Valley area have been named some of the metro area’s best in a top-eight ranking from Food & Wine magazine. Check out the restaurants below. Q39: Q39 made the cut with some of the best barbecue in town. Q39...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kansascitymag.com
A late-Jazz Age Tudor in Brookside is designed to feel both cozy and grand with a cathedral ceiling, stained glass and personal, modern touches
A soaring cathedral ceiling and a wall punctuated by a large stained-glass window make this Brookside living room feel as if it were originally a church, not a cozy family home. The grand living room is just one of many unique and quirky architectural features that made Janette Yost confident...
Tory Burch opens permanent store at Legends Outlets
Tory Burch opens permanent store location at Legends Outlets near Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas.
kcur.org
One Kansas City man has dedicated his life to the dying art of fur coats
Bart Atkins has worked on thousands of fur coats, but he has only ever made one coat for himself, out of long beaver fur. He doesn’t wear it anymore because he didn’t like the attention it got in the grocery store – everyone wants to touch fur when they see it.
greenabilitymagazine.com
Recycle electronics at these free events
Give your unused and older electronics a second life or recycle them responsibly at six electronic recycling events in the Kansas City metro area and at nationwide locations. Most recycling events will take computers, laptops, keyboards, speakers, routers, modems, webcams, network hubs, cell phones, charging cables, phone systems, shredders, fax machines, scanners, VCR and DVD players, video game consoles, printers, copiers and more. Some will also take home appliances, exercise equipment, kitchen appliances and lawn equipment. Many items are recycled for free, but some require a fee.
RELATED PEOPLE
Soft Serve Ice Cream Lovers! These 5 Missouri Parlors Could Have The Best
I hope that you are not lactose intolerant. Because we are going to talk about soft serve ice cream. I suspect many of us have had it. It seems every Dairy Queen, Golden Corral or buffet place will have it for us to enjoy. There is something simple and nostalgic about enjoying it. You may be able to get it from a lot of places, but these 5 ice cream parlors in Missouri may be the best. Lets learn about them.
bluevalleypost.com
2 Leawood restaurants among best seafood places in Kansas, according to OpenTable
Two Leawood restaurants known for their seafood are some of the best in Kansas, according to a new restaurant roundup from table booking app OpenTable. Which restaurants? Bristol Seafood Grill, 5400 W. 119th Street, in the Town Center Plaza shopping center was named the top seafood restaurant in the state by OpenTable.
Kansas City's first airport was not downtown
Kaw Point in Kansas City, looking slightly north of due east.The original uploader was Americasroof at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons. The above image is an aerial view of the airport to the left. Allegedly, consideration of the city's name for the airport was "Peninsula Field" due to the bend in the Missouri River that flows around the airport. Now named the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport, the city-owned airport has had a few name changes since it first opened.
inkansascity.com
This Weekend IN Kansas City: August 19-21
This weekend marks the last summer weekend for many of us as the kids go back to school. Thankfully, there are lots of goings on around town to make this weekend a memorable one. Here’s what to do:. Travel the world without leaving Kansas City. One of the largest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Quality Hill is a historic area and is said to be one of the first neighborhoods in Kansas City
Quality Hill, Kansas City, Missouri ca. 1918.Source unknown, public domain, Wikimedia Commons. There’s a lot of history in the Quality Hill neighborhood close to downtown Kansas City, Missouri. It’s on a bluff where you can look out to see where the Kansas River and Missouri River meet in the West Bottoms that’s also close to the Kansas border.
Kansas City TOPGUN pilot to perform at KC Air Show
A retired military pilot who graduated from the U.S. Navy’s TOPGUN program speaks with KSHB 41 News about the "Top Gun: Maverick" movie and the upcoming KC Air Show.
fsrmagazine.com
Twin Peaks Comes to Northern Kansas City
Known for its plentiful fountains, lively sports fans and exciting city districts, Kansas City now has another locale for fans to have a kick-back as Twin Peaks Restaurant opens its first location in northern Kansas City, MO. Located at 8660 N. Boardwalk Ave. in Kansas City, Near Zona Rosa Mall...
bluevalleypost.com
What’s the best U.S. city to buy a house in 2022? New list says it’s in Johnson County
If you have recently moved to the Overland Park area to buy a home, then you apparently came to the right place, at least according to Niche. Driving the news: The data analytics website, which bills itself as a platform that combines “rigorous analysis with authentic reviews to highlight the best schools, companies, and neighborhoods” in the country, has ranked Overland Park as the best city to buy a house in America in 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SantaCaliGon Days plans safety changes for Independence festival
Organizers of Independence's SantaCaliGon Days announced safety changes after a shooting injured four at the festival in 2021.
Wheatley-Provident Hospital was the first facility in Kansas City to provide care for the African American community
Wheatley-Provident Hospital southeast side and front door.Smuckola, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1902, the Wheatley-Provident Hospital was founded at 1826 Forest Avenue that's in the 18th & Vine District of Kansas City, Missouri. It's a historic site and is significant because it was the first hospital in the city for African-Americans.
Build KCI performs first gate fit check at new terminal
Build KCI completed its first gate walkthrough at KCI's New Terminal on Aug. 15, 2022. Check to be completed with additional airlines, planes.
Kansas City's 'Waldo' neighborhood is part of the city's historic fabric--sometimes one person makes history happen
Dr. David Waldo, Sr.Dr. David Waldo, Sr. Find a Grave page. In 1841, Dr. David Waldo, Sr. was persuaded by friends to buy some land in Jackson County, Missouri. His purchase involved 1,000 acres.
Comments / 1