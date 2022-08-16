ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

21st Amendment Brewery - Augustfest 2022

Augustfest 2022 is approaching! Join us for a celebration of 22 years creating unique and original craft beers in the Bay Area. August 20th, 2022 marks our 22nd anniversary as the 21st Amendment Brewery!!. ***BEERS***. Along with our core beers (playing the classics) we will have several small batch beers...
FOOD & DRINKS
2022 Cotati Accordion Festival

The 31st Annual Cotati Accordion Festival will be a two-day, multi-cultural, multi-generational accordion extravaganza held in La Plaza Park in downtown Cotati. Music at the festival will range from Conjunto to folk, jazz, Irish, Venezuelan, rock, classical, zydeco, western and more. The event will include a Jam Tent, a Zydeco Dance Party, a Student Stage, the Ray's Deli Stage, and two main stages, along with over 60 vendors selling crafts, accordions, food, wine and beer.
COTATI, CA
New Experiments

New Experiments is a unique opportunity for aerial artists to come together to build community, share ideas, and present short new works in a mixed program presented by the San Francisco Aerial Arts Festival in partnership with CounterPulse. In advance of the public performance, artists will participate in an open rehearsal at Zaccho Studio where they can share feedback among fellow participants as well as established dance and aerial choreographers in the field.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

