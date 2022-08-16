New Experiments is a unique opportunity for aerial artists to come together to build community, share ideas, and present short new works in a mixed program presented by the San Francisco Aerial Arts Festival in partnership with CounterPulse. In advance of the public performance, artists will participate in an open rehearsal at Zaccho Studio where they can share feedback among fellow participants as well as established dance and aerial choreographers in the field.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO