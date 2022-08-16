Read full article on original website
Related
These 3 New York races highlight Democrats' ideological and generational divides
The struggle for survival for some New York Democrats after the approval of the new congressional map has escalated the same roiling debates over ideology, identity, gender and the influence of money that have come to dominate party politics across the country.
chronicle-express.com
Sen. O'Mara: 'Governor Hochul about to uproot the future for many farmers'
In early September, a New York State Wage Board, established under a 2019 law known as the “Farmworkers Fair Labor Practices Act,” will finalize its recommendation on one of the key provisions of that three-year-old law – and its decision could forever impact New York agriculture as we have known it.
New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances
A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
New York State Is Moving Closer To Opening First Marijuana Retail Stores
New York is getting closer to seeing its first retail dispensaries for adult-use cannabis. The state will soon start accepting applications for the first adult-use recreational marijuana dispensaries. The first licenses will go to people most impacted by previous marijuana laws in the state. New York will accept applications for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses beginning on August 25, 2022. Both business and non-profit licenses will be granted to certain applicants.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York State May Require Gender Neutral Bathrooms In Certain Buildings
New York could require specific buildings to have gender-neutral restrooms. A State Assembly Bill to change bathroom access requirements is in committee right now. Assembly Bill A10652 aims to establish an official bathroom policy in New York State buildings. What Exactly Is A Gender Neutral Bathroom?. According to the design...
wskg.org
Homeless grade-schoolers in New York State will get $7 million in new supports
WXXI – Homeless students in grade schools across New York state may see extra support over the next few years. State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa announced on Wednesday that 27 school districts have been awarded about $7 million dollars in federal grants to help students without permanent homes. Rosa...
Splitsville: These 10 Counties Had The Most Divorces In New York State
Most people don't get married believing that they are going to end up divorced, but unfortunately, it happens quite frequently. Thankfully, New York doesn't have the highest divorce rate in the United State. According to the United States Census, that honor goes to Arkansas where the divorce rate in 2019 was the highest at 10.7. New York actually ranked very low when it comes to the divorce rate. In 2019, the rate in NY was 6.1.
nystateofpolitics.com
Exclusive: Coalition produces analysis on child care spending in New York
The child care sector in New York was in dire straits even before the COVID-19 pandemic, but after it hit, more than 3,500 providers had to shut their doors between January 2020 and July 2022, according to The Children's Agenda. Billions of dollars of stimulus funding was spent by the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NYPD issues emergency rules to allow concealed carry handgun licenses after Supreme Court ruling
The NYPD issued emergency rules on Friday to allow licenses for New Yorkers to carry handguns after the Supreme Court ruled a century-old New York law that required “proper cause” for concealed carry licenses is unconstitutional.
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State
As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
nystateofpolitics.com
New York's pension fund took a beating in volatile market
New York's pension fund in the first quarter of the state's fiscal year posted a negative rate of return amid a volatile financial scene nationally and across the globe. State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's office on Friday announced the fund posted a negative 8.24% return in the first three months of the fiscal year beginning April 1.
Governor Hochul announces $10 million for threat assessment in NYS
Each county and NYC is qualified to receive up to $172,413 to support these efforts and are required to enter its plans to the state by the end of the year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wamc.org
Hochul says New York is preparing for hurricane season
New York Governor Kathy Hochul met Friday with the heads of the major downstate utilities in preparation for the upcoming hurricane season, saying she wants to make sure everyone is prepared as possible for any potential extreme weather. Hochul spoke on Long Island, 10 years after Superstorm Sandy, a monster...
State approves health insurance premium rate hikes
The state approved rate hikes this week and in some cases people could see double digit increases.
ABC News
New York restricts families from sending packages to inmates
ALBANY, N.Y. -- As part of an effort to keep illegal drugs and other contraband out of state prisons, New York is taking away one of the few pleasures of life behind bars: It will no longer let people send inmates care packages from home. Under the new policy, which...
News 12
State, carpenters union announce search for carpenter apprentices
The state and New York City carpenters union announced Wednesday that applications are being accepted for apprentices in a variety of positions. The recruitment period will span from Sept. 14 this year through Aug. 9, 2023, through the partnership between the New York State Department of Labor and Carpenters JATCY Of New York City and Vicinity.
norwoodnews.org
NYS Department of Labor Announces Recruitment Drive for 25 Carpenter Apprenticeships
The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for the Carpenters (JATC) of New York City and Vicinity will conduct a recruitment drive from Sept. 14, 2022 through August 9, 2023 for 25 carpenter (piledriver/dockbuilder) apprentices. New York State Department of Labor (DOL) officials made the announcement on Wednesday, Aug. 17, adding that the apprenticeships include 20 linoleum, resilient tile, and carpet layer apprentices; 10 cabinet maker apprentices; and 10 millwright apprentices.
Autoblog
NYC congestion pricing plan could mean $120 trips for some drivers
New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
A Tomato Disaster Headed For New York State?
Putting in a garden is something that most homeowners always say that they want to do. Very few actually can pull off a successful garden each summer. If you have every tried, you know how hard it can be and how much work is involved. The other issue is that when harvest time comes around, everything is ready at once and you have more than you can handle! But this summer, that is very good news.
Here’s Where New York State Ranks On List Of Most Violent States
A list of ranking the 50 states from most violent to most peaceful has been released and you might be surprised where New York landed on it. New York seems to have a reputation as being a violent state, but is that really accurate?. It's not too far-fetched that people...
Comments / 1