Hollyoaks spoilers: WEDDING DISASTER? Can Shaq Qureshi and Nadira salvage their Big Day?

By Tess Lamacraft
 5 days ago

Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) and Nadira Vali (Ashling O’Shea) have a lot of explaining to do in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode the bride and groom weren’t sure if they could go head with their ceremony.

Nadira’s heart belongs to Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) who she has been having an affair with for weeks.

Meanwhile, Shaq is aware he is not ‘the one’ for Nadira.

Tonight Shaq and Nadira are forced to face up to their current situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nZwiB_0hIbs6Gi00

Shaq and Nadira have some explaining to do to their friends and family! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qhwls_0hIbs6Gi00

Shaq with his devoted mother Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi). (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

At their wedding ceremony, secrets are revealed and declarations of love are made!

But are they between the bride and groom or another couple entirely?

It looks like the Big Day is going to have an happy ending for two unsuspecting lovebirds who decide to make the most of the situation and salvage the wedding day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1llhNE_0hIbs6Gi00

The wedding guests look on as revelations come to light! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MLC7P_0hIbs6Gi00

Will Misbah and her new love, Zain be able to salvage the day? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Sid Sumner (Billy Price) starts to realise that his good mate, Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) has an eating disorder.

When Sid walks in on Imran throwing away a tray of food from the wedding banquet, Sid has alarm bells ringing and is immediately concerned.

Will Imran open up and finally admit to Sid what has been going on? And will he realise he  needs help with overcoming his disorder?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ag6O_0hIbs6Gi00

Imran (left) is the half-brother of groom Shaq. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, devious James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) lies to Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) about being reinstated at Dee Valley Law Firm.

Lawyer James is so determined to get his job back he doesn’t care who he treads on to get what he wants.

Tonight, he uses his colleague Verity Hutchinson’s (Eva O’Hara) heartbreak to his advantage by offering to lighten the workload at his former company.

Will Verity agree and is manipulative James going to worm his way back in?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4

