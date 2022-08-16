ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Hollyoaks spoilers: Peri Lomax is on a mission to stop Shaq’s wedding!

By Tess Lamacraft
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 5 days ago

Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) vows to halt Shaq Qureshi’s wedding in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Shaq is due to be marrying Nadira Vali (Ashling O’Shea) but as the wedding day is fast approaching, groom Shaq is nowhere to be found.

Could history be repeating itself in the Maalik family?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YH7XA_0hIbs5Nz00

Juliet (left) has been having an affair with bride-to-be, Nadira. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

When Peri spots secret lovers Nadira and Juliet Nightingale (Ruby O’Donnell) together, she confronts the two of them for continuing their affair.

The two women vehemently deny that anything is going on between them and Peri is left on the back foot.

She’s soon apologising for jumping to conclusions.

However, it seems that she was right all along.

When she finds proof that Nadira and Juliet’s affair is still going on, she's hurt and  outraged and declares that she is going to stop the wedding!

Is she about to reveal the shocking truth to Shaq and break his heart?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fuOxb_0hIbs5Nz00

Nadira and Juliet can't deny their feeling for each other. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) sets off to deliver some shocking information to her ex, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).

However she is stopped in her tracks when Warren berates her for not focusing on their daughter, Sophie.

Meanwhile, Warren infuriates Norma Crow aka The Undertaker (Glynis Barber) when he chooses to put his family first ahead of her demands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j220w_0hIbs5Nz00

Warren Fox upsets Norma Crow aka The Undertaker. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is pleased with herself for getting Vicky Grant’s (Anya Lawrence) mind off her controlling boyfriend, Joseph Holmes (Olly Rhodes).

In yesterday’s episode, Maxine took matters into her own hands and starting cat-fishing Vicky to try and help her move on from Joseph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1almVt_0hIbs5Nz00

Vicky pictured with her foster parent, Scott Drinkwell. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, it looks like Maxine’s meddling could actually be leading to more heartbreak for vulnerable Vicky.

When Joseph is left feeling ignored by Vicky he decides to make a move on someone else and his thoughts turn to Serena Chen-Williams (Emma Lau)!

Will Serena be charmed by manipulative Joseph?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Passey
Person
Ruby O'donnell
Person
Glynis Barber
Person
Nikki Sanderson
Person
Jamie Lomas
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Entertain Celebrities#Spoiler#Lime Pictures
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

166
Followers
1K+
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy