Hollyoaks spoilers: CAUGHT OUT! James Nightingale is rumbled!

James Nightingale (Gregory Finnergan) is caught out in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode, James lied to Norma Crow (Glynis Barber), telling her that he had been reinstated at his old law firm.

Tonight he continues with his lies and when he has a meeting with Norma, aka The Undertaker, at The Loft, Norma has a proposition for him.

Norma has a tempting offer for James. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Norma teases the potential of a HUGE cash reward if James agrees to work with her.

However there is one deciding factor: Norma must be able to completely trust James on all counts.

The plan to join forces seems to be taking shape when things suddenly go awry.

In a clumsy mix-up, James accidentally reveals that he’s bugged the briefcase he’s brought with him.

James accidentally gives the game away! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on James makes a big decision which leads to his on-off partner, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) announcing that he’s washing his hands of James once and for all.

Ste Hay tells James he wants nothing to do with him... ever again! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, after much encouragement, Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) opens up to his friend Sid Sumner (Billy Price) about his eating disorder.

Imran confides in Sid about just how much he’s been struggling.

Imran is adamant that he doesn’t want to seek professional help and so Sid promises him that he will help him through this and be there for him.

Imran opens up about his eating disorder to Sid. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Nadira Vali (Ashling O’Shea) and Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) have a HUGE surprise for Shaq’s mother, Misbah (Harvey Virdi).

Later, one village resident is inspired by reunited love.

Who is it and is he a little too late to the party?

Nadira (right) with Shaq's mum Misbah Maalik. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Serena Chen-Williams (Emma Lau) strikes up a conversation with Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) at The Loft.

Peri has recently been left heart-broken after discovering her girlfriend, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) has fallen for Nadira.

Serena encourages Peri to party the night away.

Will Peri be able to forget her heartache for an evening and drown her sorrows?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4

