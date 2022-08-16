ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Hollyoaks spoilers: CAUGHT OUT! James Nightingale is rumbled!

By Tess Lamacraft
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 5 days ago

James Nightingale (Gregory Finnergan) is caught out in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode, James lied to Norma Crow (Glynis Barber), telling her that he had been reinstated at his old law firm.

Tonight he continues with his lies and when he has a meeting with Norma, aka The Undertaker, at The Loft, Norma has a proposition for him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yNu1T_0hIbs1r500

Norma has a tempting offer for James. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Norma teases the potential of a HUGE cash reward if James agrees to work with her.

However there is one deciding factor: Norma must be able to completely trust James on all counts.

The plan to join forces seems to be taking shape when things suddenly go awry.

In a clumsy mix-up, James accidentally reveals that he’s bugged the briefcase he’s brought with him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GiRKh_0hIbs1r500

James accidentally gives the game away! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on James makes a big decision which leads to his on-off partner, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) announcing that he’s washing his hands of James once and for all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n6WqR_0hIbs1r500

Ste Hay tells James he wants nothing to do with him... ever again! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, after much encouragement, Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) opens up to his friend Sid Sumner (Billy Price) about his eating disorder.

Imran confides in Sid about just how much he’s been struggling.

Imran is adamant that he doesn’t want to seek professional help and so Sid promises him that he will help him through this and be there for him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09kR1q_0hIbs1r500

Imran opens up about his eating disorder to Sid. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Nadira Vali (Ashling O’Shea) and Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) have a HUGE surprise for Shaq’s mother, Misbah (Harvey Virdi).

Later, one village resident is inspired by reunited love.

Who is it and is he a little too late to the party?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oC32l_0hIbs1r500

Nadira (right) with Shaq's mum Misbah Maalik. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Serena Chen-Williams (Emma Lau) strikes up a conversation with Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) at The Loft.

Peri has recently been left heart-broken after discovering her girlfriend, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) has fallen for Nadira.

Serena encourages Peri to party the night away.

Will Peri be able to forget her heartache for an evening and drown her sorrows?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kieron Richardson
Person
Omar Malik
Person
Ruby O'donnell
Person
Glynis Barber
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Spoiler#Lime Pictures
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

166
Followers
1K+
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy