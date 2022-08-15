ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 7

Cathy Walker
3d ago

I am homeless right now, and I'm trying to get housing. It's extremely upsetting to know how people can charge so much, when they need people in there apartments as well as people need them. I feel like apartment prices are way to expensive in most anyone.

Reply(2)
6
B Blessed
3d ago

More people will be homeless soon. My rent got raised 800 a month more that leaves me 5000 for full year to live on so 415 a month. I got a raise but with inflation didn't do much. So now get to go get second job even though current job I work 60 to 80 hours a week. I got passed up for promotion due to didn't have bachelor's degree have associates was going to go back to school but can't because need two jobs just to survive sad truth.

Reply
6
Michelle Haycock
2d ago

When your homeless either by choice or other circumstances its a struggle to get back on your feet, try to lead a normal productive life. With the violence/murders happening recently, including the man murdered in Spanish Fork Utah something has got to give.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kuer.org

Mosquitoes and medication shortages plague new Utah State Correctional Facility, say inmates

Utah’s billion-dollar state correctional facility opened in July and families of inmates are already speaking out about problems at the new location. Karen Thompson’s son Eric is at the new facility and is taking prescription medication for severe chronic pain. She said his medication access has been sporadic at best since his transfer, and it’s not just inmates who are affected.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Society
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
Salt Lake City, UT
Society
State
Utah State
utahstories.com

Five Things in Utah That Need To Go

A friend of mine recently vacated an apartment in hopes of finding another where she didn’t have to pay a shared $1,400 rent for a two-bed, two-bath unit. Unfortunately, she hadn’t done her homework, or she would have known that Salt Lake County’s apartment vacancy rate is at an all-time low of 2 % and that the average rent for that size in Utah’s capitol city was $2,157 in February 2021, according to Rent.com. Now, she’s couch surfing with friends and is afraid she might be homeless.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Two autistic brothers with ties to Utah drown off Hawaii coast

SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenage autistic brothers with ties to Utah drowned in the ocean off of Hawaii last week, according to their aunt. According to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department, the two boys Adam Larkin, 16, and his younger brother Gabriel, 14, along with their father and another relative were swept out to sea on Aug. 11. The news release says the two adults along with the 16-year-old were rescued.
UTAH STATE
TheDailyBeast

Utah Investigated a Schoolgirl’s Gender at the Request of Sore Loser Parents

When a girl left her competitors in the dust at a state-level school sports competition in Utah last year, not everyone was impressed with her inspiring athleticism. The parents of the girls who came in second and third couldn’t accept the winner had simply “outclassed” their daughters—so they called her gender into question, sparking a secret investigation that delved into the winner’s personal history.At a meeting of Utah Legislature’s Education Interim Committee on Wednesday, a school sports official recounted the grim probe, and added that it wasn’t an isolated incident. David Spatafore, the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) legislative...
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Peterson
Idaho State Journal

'It is not our job to play God': Utah woman organizes state capitol rally to make clergy mandated reporters

Logan, Utah, resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making flyers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after reading an Associated Press story that struck close to her childhood. The investigative piece noted...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Suspicious package at Intermountain Layton Hospital removed, detonated

LAYTON, Utah — On Thursday, a suspicious package found by hospital security was safely detonated at the medical office building of Intermountain Layton Hospital. According to Layton Police, the package was discovered at around 8:30 a.m., at which time it was carried outside by security. The Davis County Bomb...
LAYTON, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#The Salt Lake Tribune#The Utah Stories
ABC4

Less heat and more storms on the way

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah — we’ve made it to the end of the workweek! As we close out the week, we’ll get some changes as moisture increases statewide and a system approaches from the west. In southern Utah, we’ll see more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Instead of storms mainly being in […]
UTAH STATE
gastronomicslc.com

Jack In The Box still planning Utah expansion

Hot on the heels of news that Beehive-borne Training Table are planning a daring comeback, FOX13 yesterday teased a similar message about Jack In The Box. The TV piece appears to reference the JITB franchising page for Utah here which describes the Salt Lake City Metro as:. “a thriving city...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
utahstories.com

Salt Lake City’s Homeless Abatement Policies Examined

If the homeless abatement policy and program were designed to help the homeless to find a more secure place to camp or stay, perhaps this $1-$2 million per year cost to Salt Lake City taxpayers could be justified. But it could be argued that the opposite is true. The cruelty of moving unsheltered people and families from empty lots who have nowhere else to stay is essentially harassing residents in dire need of assistance.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
elkhornmediagroup.com

Deceased Individual Believed to be Homicide Suspect from Utah

WALLOWA COUNTY – (Release from Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office. Previously posted to the Elkhorn Media Group Facebook page.) On Monday, August 15, 2022, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded to an abandoned white, 2005 Chevrolet Silverado parked on the shoulder of Hurricane Creek Road near the trailhead. The registration plate came back to a felony vehicle belonging to Michael Grant Asman, age 35. Asman was a fugitive from Wasatch County, Utah where he was wanted for the murder of Julie Ann Burns on July 14, 2022. A warrant had been issued by the Fourth District Court in and for Wasatch County, Utah charging Michael Asman with Homicide on July 14, 2022, and his whereabouts were unknown.
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy