I am homeless right now, and I'm trying to get housing. It's extremely upsetting to know how people can charge so much, when they need people in there apartments as well as people need them. I feel like apartment prices are way to expensive in most anyone.
More people will be homeless soon. My rent got raised 800 a month more that leaves me 5000 for full year to live on so 415 a month. I got a raise but with inflation didn't do much. So now get to go get second job even though current job I work 60 to 80 hours a week. I got passed up for promotion due to didn't have bachelor's degree have associates was going to go back to school but can't because need two jobs just to survive sad truth.
When your homeless either by choice or other circumstances its a struggle to get back on your feet, try to lead a normal productive life. With the violence/murders happening recently, including the man murdered in Spanish Fork Utah something has got to give.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
