pasadenanow.com
Developer Asks to Demolish 1-Story Office, Replace With New 4-Story, 25,872 Square-Foot Mixed Use Building
Pasadena’s Design Commission on Tuesday will go over a proposal to demolish a 4,432 square-foot single-story commercial building with a rear surface parking lot at 100 S. Mentor Ave. in Pasadena and build in its place a four-story 25,872 square-foot mixed-use building. The new building will have 16 residential...
pasadenanow.com
LA Author Takes Audience on a Journey Through the Oldest Buildings, Businesses, and Neighborhoods in the City of Angels
Los Angeles native Mimi Slawoff will discuss her new book, “Oldest Los Angeles,” at Vroman’s Bookstore in Pasadena, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. Blending history and some local travel, “Oldest Los Angeles” takes readers on a journey through the past to the oldest buildings, businesses, and neighborhoods in the City of Angels. The pages open with a walking tour of El Pueblo de Los Angeles Historical Monument, a district that marks the city’s birthplace in 1781 when a group of 44 immigrants formed a farming community. What started as a humble pueblo evolved into a vibrant metropolis that’s home to over 10 million people and 185 languages.
pasadenanow.com
Builder Says New Apartments Will “Complete the 1903 Vision” for the Castle Green
The Pasadena Design Commission will continue discussions on Tuesday about a proposal to construct a new six-story 93,355 square-foot mixed used building at 86 South Fair Oaks Ave., with 11,617 square feet of commercial space including four work/live units and 84 residential units. The proposal is at the Concept Design...
pasadenanow.com
Eco Activist Seeks to Mobilize Community to Take Action to Reduce Heat Island Effect in Pasadena
A local eco activist is advocating a plan to combat the effects of global warming by planting thousands of shade trees to mitigate the ‘heat island effect’ in Pasadena. When it’s sunny during the daytime, heat builds until afternoon and evening, when it cools — but buildings, exposed cement and asphalt and concrete soak up the sun’s heat all day and release the heat back all night, reducing nightfall’s natural cooling effects.
pasadenanow.com
Foothill Dancemakers – A Vibrant Consortium of Modern Dance Companies
Foothills Dancemakers, founded in 2019 as a vibrant consortium of modern dance companies in the shadow of the San Gabriel Mountains, announces their second concert in September. Benita Bike’s DanceArt, Pennington Dance Group, Nancy Evans Dance Theatre and Lineage Dance will present a joint concert Saturday, September 24 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, September 25 at 4:00 p.m. at A Room to Create (ARC) in Pasadena, California.
pasadenanow.com
Friends in Deed Gets All Jazzed Up
Friends in Deed presents “Jazz Encore!” – three days of curated local jazz music for this summer’s fundraising event, from Tuesday through Thursday, Aug. 23 to 25, a virtual event honoring the individuals and organizations that have been supporting the non-profit group’s various community-oriented programs through the years.
pasadenanow.com
Nightlife: Live Shows and Performances in Pasadena This Weekend
It’s the new normal and having worked from home for most of the week, nothing is as exciting as going out to enjoy live shows and performances. Check out what’s happening at these local venues depending on the kind of music, mood or vibe you are looking for.
pasadenanow.com
Three High Profile Pasadena Cases In Court This Week
This week, three high-profile Pasadena cases will move forward in the Pasadena Courthouse of the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Here’s a profile of each of these cases:. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 8:30 a.m. Pretrial Hearing for Alex Evans. Alex Edward Evans, 34, of Pasadena, is charged with fatally stabbing...
pasadenanow.com
Carver Announces its Annual Parent Party “Carver Music Festival”
Have you heard? Carver Elementary School’s annual Parent Party and biggest fundraiser has been moved to the Fall! It’s Time to boot, scoot, & boogie to this year’s outdoor Carver Music Festival Parent Party on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at the Singhal & Angeloff Residence (outdoors).
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena’s Vrej Pastry Named 41st Assembly District’s Small Business of the Year
In a ceremony in Sacramento, Assemblymember Chris Holden honored Vrej Pastry as “Small Business of the Year” for the 41st Assembly District. Vrej (Frank) and Armig Tomboulian– co-owners of Vrej Pastry, accepted the recognition during the annual Small Business of the Year luncheon organized by the California Small Business Association. Vrej Pastry recently celebrated their 28th anniversary. The company is located at 1074 N. Allen Ave.
pasadenanow.com
Cancer Support Community Pasadena Acquires Permanent Facility in Sierra Madre
Cancer Support Community Pasadena has finally found a permanent place it can call home after 32 years of providing support and education for free to all people impacted by cancer from three leased locations. Patricia Ostiller, Executive Director said the nonprofit has purchased a 7,000-square foot facility in Sierra Madre...
pasadenanow.com
It’s Saturday. Here’s What’s On Today!
EVENTS ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 20, 2022 — Saturday, August 20, 2022. Sierra Club Pasadena Group: The Three Ts click for more information ». Join Sierra Club Pasadena Group for a Summer High country trip from Manker Flat to Thunder, Telegraph and Timber peaks –the Three T’s– and out through Icehouse Saddle and the Icehouse Canyon Trail back down to the parking area at the meeting point. Starting at the Falls road the group will hike u…
pasadenanow.com
Valentine School’s Bike Safety Rodeo is on Friday, August 26
Valentine Elementary School will hold its Bike Safety Rodeo on Friday, August 26, 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Calling all 3rd Graders! If you can plan on riding your bicycle to school, you must attend the Valentine Bike Safety Rodeo. There will be a short presentation from the San Marino Police Department and San Marino Fire Department regarding Bike Safety and Rules, and you will have a chance to pedal through the Bike Course!
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Rotary’s ‘Shop With a Cop’ Sends Some Pasadena Students Back to School a Little Happier and More Prepared
Thwarted more than once by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pasadena Police Department and the Pasadena Rotary Club once again joined forces in person Thursday to benefit 20 fortunate children from two Boys & Girls Club of Pasadena branches with a “Shop with a Cop” event. With a $100...
pasadenanow.com
Assumption School Teachers Retreat – A Success!
Your Assumption School teachers are refreshed and rejuvenated after their retreat on Thursday and ready to start school on Tuesday! Retreats provide an opportunity for teachers to recharge their emotional batteries, and as a result it can lead to better classroom instruction and better affinity with their colleagues and students alike. Retreats take care of the teachers and to remind them to focus on themselves at times… The teachers are now eager and excited about the journey ahead!
pasadenanow.com
Lyon to Push Affordable Housing And Preservation on City Council
Councilmember Elect Jason Lyon told Pasadena Now on Wednesday which issues he would champion when he sworn in this December. “The issues I am most focused on are the same ones we talked about during the campaign: balancing our need for housing that is affordable at every income level with the desire to manage development so we preserve the character of our city; helping our unhoused neighbors to find permanent housing solutions; and making Pasadena more environmentally sustainable,” Lyon said.
pasadenanow.com
Council District 2 Brews Up Dodgers Night
Pasadena City Councilmember Felicia Williams is sponsoring a District 2 Dodgers Night on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Chavez Ravine in Los Angeles, when the boys in blue take on the Milwaukee Brewers. Gametime is 7:10 p.m. Don’t miss this chance for some Dodger dogs, great baseball with D2 friends, and...
pasadenanow.com
Local Historian, Author Will Talk About The History of Latinos in Pasadena
Roberta H. Martinez, author of the 2009 book “Latinos in Pasadena,” will be a guest speaker at Pasadena Village’s 1619 Project Discussion Group on Friday, Aug. 19, which starts at 12 noon on Zoom. Martinez is a local activist involved in TV production and hosting, cross-cultural communication,...
pasadenanow.com
Inaugural Family Wellness Day Event Draws Hundreds of Pasadena Police Employees and Families to Brookside Park
More than 200 Pasadena Police Department employees gathered at Brookside Park on August 13 for the department’s inaugural Family Wellness Day event. “Today is about the employees, about the people, the men and women that work the front lines of the police department behind the scenes,” Interim Police Chief Jason Clawson said at the event.
pasadenanow.com
San Rafael School Principal Apologizes For His Comments
A local elementary school principal issued an apology today for comments he made in anger after police handcuffed and questioned the school’s janitor. “I raced from my home in Arcadia to the school, and arrived at San Rafael within twenty minutes of the phone call,” said Rodolfo Ramirez said in an email from his PUSD account addressed to San Rafael Elementary School Recipients. Pasadena Now obtained a copy of the email from a City official.
