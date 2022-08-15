What: East Conley Rd. Bridge is currently closed due to repairs. Comments: Lewallen Construction Company will begin repairs to East Conley Rd. Bridge mid-August. This work requires the closure of the entire bridge. Traffic control measures and signs are in place to guide motorists around the work zone. Residents and businesses within the work zone will continue to have access to their homes, mail and package delivery, emergency services, and trash pick-up. Motorists are urged to use caution and to avoid the area if possible.

CONLEY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO