Become a Poll Official
Clayton County Board of Elections & Registration is currently hiring for Seasonal Part-Time Election Staff.
Hiring Lifeguards and Certification Training
Clayton County Parks and Recreation is hiring Lifeguards starting at $15.12 per hour. Lifeguard Certifications Training is open for registration. For more information regarding lifeguarding certification classes, contact Vincent.McPherson@claytoncountyga.gov or call 770-473-3998. To apply visit:. #Claytonconnected.
East Conley Road Bridge Closed Due to Repairs
What: East Conley Rd. Bridge is currently closed due to repairs. Comments: Lewallen Construction Company will begin repairs to East Conley Rd. Bridge mid-August. This work requires the closure of the entire bridge. Traffic control measures and signs are in place to guide motorists around the work zone. Residents and businesses within the work zone will continue to have access to their homes, mail and package delivery, emergency services, and trash pick-up. Motorists are urged to use caution and to avoid the area if possible.
