Eggs are a popular food. Many people eat them for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or snacks, and people trying to build muscle eat several daily for their high-quality protein. Eggs are naturally divided into two parts — the white and the yolk. The yolk got a bad reputation for a time for its cholesterol and fat content. People have been eating egg whites and throwing away the yolks for some years now. But both parts have valuable nutrients, and you should eat the whole to get the full health benefits of eggs.

