Types of Abdominal Fat, What They Are, and How to Lose Them
Abdominal fat is the most hazardous type of fat which accumulates in the abdominal region and can surround internal organs. According to research conducted at The University of Texas Southwestern, this sort of fat increases a person's chance of developing several health issues, including:. Liver issues. Some types of cancer.
Plant-Based Protein vs. Whey Protein: Which Is Better?
Plant-based protein and whey protein both provide similar benefits as far as muscle building is concerned. But which protein powder is better? With so many protein powder brands on the market, it is important to do your homework before settling on a protein powder. One of the most important factors...
Which Are Healthier — Egg Yolks or Egg Whites?
Eggs are a popular food. Many people eat them for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or snacks, and people trying to build muscle eat several daily for their high-quality protein. Eggs are naturally divided into two parts — the white and the yolk. The yolk got a bad reputation for a time for its cholesterol and fat content. People have been eating egg whites and throwing away the yolks for some years now. But both parts have valuable nutrients, and you should eat the whole to get the full health benefits of eggs.
Which Is Better: Kombucha or Kefir?
The inner workings of your digestive system have been shown to have a major effect on your overall health. An efficient digestive process can provide more energy in your day-to-day activities and a higher quality of life. A sluggish digestive system, on the other hand, can spell trouble in more ways than one.
Is Drinking Mushroom Coffee Good for You? Benefits and Side Effects
You may have noticed mushroom coffee on an increasing number of store shelves and cafe menus. But is the trendy beverage worth the hype? It may not seem like the most appetizing concept, but there’s much more to mushroom coffee than throwing creminis into a coffee cup. This caffeinated...
Is Heavy Cream Good for Weight Loss?
Heavy cream is a fat-enriched dairy product that is separated from regular milk. Although it is rich in calories, it is often associated with weight loss. Consumption of heavy cream has its ups and downs. Heavy cream is high in fats and low in carbohydrates, so it is a choice for weight loss. However, it should be taken in a limited amount.
Is Rotisserie Chicken Good for Weight Loss?
Rotisserie chicken is a simple recipe in which chicken is roasted by direct heat rather than fried or deep-fried. It is lower in calories and fat than restaurant fried chicken. Hence, rotisserie chicken is a good choice for people aiming for weight loss. Rotisserie chicken is rich in protein and...
Is Butter Bad for You, or Good? Benefits & Risks
Butter has long had a reputation for being bad for you, with some claiming that its high saturated fat content can raise cholesterol and cause other health problems. Others, however, claim that butter is nutritious and has several health benefits. Learn about the health effects of butter and whether or...
8 Benefits of Kiwano (Horned Melon) and How to Eat It
Kiwano melon (Cucumis metuliferus), also called African horned cucumber or jelly melon, has a distinctive appearance, unlike regular melons. It belongs to the family of cucumbers. Because of the orange rind and spiky spurs on its mature fruit, kiwano is also frequently referred to as an orange spiky fruit. These...
What Is the Life Expectancy of Infantile Neuroaxonal Dystrophy?
Infantile neuroaxonal dystrophy (INAD) is a rare neurodegenerative illness with a life expectancy of about 10 years. INAD is characterized by regression of acquired motor abilities, delayed motor coordination, and ultimately loss of voluntary muscle control beginning at about 6 months of age. INAD is a progressive condition, with symptoms...
Drinking Raw Milk: Benefits and Dangers
As natural and farm-sourced foods become more popular, raw milk consumption has increased. However, studies have shown that pasteurized milk has the same health benefits as raw milk without the danger of bacterial contamination. Although some claim that raw milk is more nutritious than pasteurized milk, health experts advise against...
Is Soy Lecithin Healthy or Harmful for Your Body?
Lecithin is a chemical with many names, like lecithinum ex soya, soy lecithin, alpha-phosphatidylcholines, and soy lecithin. Often seen but not really understood, soy lecithin is an ingredient that serves unknown purposes. There is little scientifically backed, unbiased data out there on this food ingredient. That said, there are some things we know about the properties of this ingredient.
Is Basa Fish Healthy? Nutrition, Benefits, and Dangers
Basa fish (Pangasius bocourti) is a type of catfish native to Southeast Asia. Also known as Vietnamese cobbler, swai fish, and river cobbler, basa fish has a mild flavor and firm texture. Basa is popular due to its low cost and wide availability. But is basa fish healthy?. Learn about...
Are Stevia and Truvia the Same Thing?
If you are trying to reduce your sugar intake, sugar substitutes may be a good way to satisfy your sweet tooth. Although stevia and Truvia sound similar, they are not the same thing. Learn about the differences between the two and whether Truvia is a healthy sugar alternative. What is...
